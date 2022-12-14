Read full article on original website
Related
An airline told 2 teenagers they had to fly from Ireland to Florida without their parents after it overbooked a flight, reports say
A family traveling to Orlando was split up, despite one of the adults offering to swap seats, according to BBC radio show "On Your Behalf."
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’
When Cory Lee’s Delta flight from Santiago, Chile, landed in Atlanta, Georgia, on Nov. 13, he was looking forward to deplaning after the long trip. The award-winning travel blogger, who is based in Georgia, was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy at age 2 and has used a wheelchair for most of his life. That hasn’t stopped him from traveling all over the world. When he does, he is always the last to deboard the plane as he waits for his chair to arrive at the jet bridge, Lee told Fox News Digital. “It weighs like 400 pounds, so it usually takes a while,” Lee said. When the flight crew approached...
Uber Driver Forced to Kick Woman Out of His Car After Her Boyfriend Canceled Ride Mid-Trip
TikToker @eddieneverready uploads tons of clips on the popular social media platform that shows what it's like being a full-time ride-share driver for services like Uber and Lyft. Since he makes his living off of taxi-ing folks around all day, he has his rig outfitted with a dash cam, which has several benefits for drivers.
A Delta passenger says he was told TSA staff would arrive with guns to remove him from a plane after he asked to wait for his wheelchair
The passenger said Delta staff got "immediately got livid" after he refused to leave the plane until his wheelchair was delivered.
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now
Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
Before a small plane crashed into power lines and tower in Maryland, an air traffic controller warned pilot his altitude reading was too low
(CNN) -- Moments before a small private airplane crashed into power lines in Maryland on Sunday evening, air traffic controllers urgently warned the pilot that the aircraft was flying too low, according to archived recordings."N201RF, if you hear this transmission, low altitude alert," said a controller from Potomac Terminal Radar Approach Control in the transmission recording, accessed from LiveATC.net.The controller repeated the current air pressure to give the pilot a more accurate read of his height above sea level.Earlier in the flight, the pilot apparently missed assigned directives from the controller who explained he was worried the single-engine Mooney airplane...
Woonsocket Call
Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation and Portland Holdings Sign an MOU to Provide Support for Countries and Industries in the Advancement of their Zero-Carbon Goals
Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation, the U.S.-based global leader in the deployment of fourth-generation gas-cooled microreactors, and Portland Holdings Investco Limited (Portland), a privately held investment firm based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, are pleased to announce that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance Ultra Safe Nuclear’s Micro-Modular™ Reactor (MMR®) energy systems.
Ford F-150 Lightning joins the U.S. Forest Service fleet for first test
The U.S. Forest Service has purchased three Ford F-150 Lightning pickups for evaluation as it plans to transition to an all-electric fleet starting in 2027.
Woonsocket Call
KILL Aerobotix Partners With FerRobotics to Launch Revolutionary Robotic Tool for Precision Application of Masking Tape
Aerobotix requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20221129005373 (issued Nov. 29, 2022) “Aerobotix Partners With FerRobotics to Launch Revolutionary Robotic Tool for Precision Application of Masking Tape” be killed. The ATK was one of only five projects to be nominated for the Econovius, a special prize under the...
Woonsocket Call
Connected Care in North America - 2nd Edition: Standalone Systems to Be Replaced by Platform Solutions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Connected Care in North America - 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Report Says 31 Million North Americans Used Connected Care Solutions in 2022. How should the mobile industry address the vast business opportunity in the connected care market? The analyst forecasts that the number of...
Woonsocket Call
InetSoft’s Style Intelligence – An online dashboard creator that offers users more powerful BI solutions
A robust business intelligence platform like Style Intelligence, by InetSoft, guarantees a quicker deployment time than the majority of competing products on the market and has an award-winning online dashboard and reports creation. USA - Online dashboards have become the top business intelligence tools used today. Professionals can quickly review...
Woonsocket Call
AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Finger Lakes Fire and Casualty Company
AM Best has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” (Excellent) from “a+” (Excellent) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) of Finger Lakes Fire and Casualty Company (Finger Lakes) (Trumansburg, NY). The outlook of the Long-Term ICR has been revised to stable from negative, while the outlook of the FSR is stable.
Woonsocket Call
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Zurich Insurance plc
AM Best has assigned the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) to Zurich Insurance plc (ZIP) (Ireland), a subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (Zurich) (Switzerland). The outlook assigned to the FSR is stable while the outlook assigned to the Long-Term ICR is positive.
Woonsocket Call
AcenTek Wins the Calix Innovations “Giant of Sustainability” Award For Reducing Energy Consumption 73 Percent at the Network With Calix Intelligent Access EDGE—and Reducing Home System Energy Consumption 50 Percent With Calix Revenue EDGE
Differentiating in the market with their green broadband initiative, AcenTek earns top customer innovation honors by leveraging the world’s greenest broadband network architecture to deliver substantial energy savings from the data center to the home network. Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) has recognized AcenTek as a “Giant of Sustainability” and...
Woonsocket Call
South African Air Transport and Aviation Ground-Handling Services Market Report 2022: FlySafair, Airlink and CemAir Show Strengthened Positions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Air Transport Industry and Aviation Ground-Handling Services in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The passenger and cargo air transport industry has been brought to the brink of collapse during two years of the pandemic. Its recovery, although underway, has been hampered by high ticket prices due to the collapse of airlines which has reduced the industry's capacity, and soaring fuel prices.
Woonsocket Call
Global Data Center Transformation Business Report 2022: Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2027 - Rise of Cloud Data Center Triggers Broad-based Opportunities for Transformation Solutions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Data Center Transformation: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Data Center Transformation Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2027. The global market for Data Center Transformation estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.4...
Woonsocket Call
Canada Visa From Finland, Belgium and Chile Citizens
Finnish citizens, like many other nationalities, do not need to apply for a visa when traveling to Canada for short visits. This is because the citizens of Finland are visa exempt. In 2016, the Canadian government introduced the Canada eTA for Finnish citizens, an electronic travel authorization that can be applied for via a simple online application, eliminating the need to visit an embassy to apply in person. Whatever the reason for your trip to Canada, it's important to note that Finnish citizens require a visa waiver or visa before they can legally enter the country. Finnish citizens are required to apply for a Canada eTA visa for short-term (less than 90 days) entry to Canada for general tourism, business, transit or medical purposes. An approved eTA for Canada is a multiple entry travel authorization allowing a total stay of up to 6 months with each entry. Once your electronic permit for Canada has been issued, it will automatically be 'linked' to your Finnish passport. What's great about the new Canadian eTA is that it's valid for five years (or until your passport expires, whichever comes first). The process to obtain a Canadian eTA takes less than 30 minutes to complete online, eliminating the need to visit an embassy or meet in person. Travelers can have their visa waiver approved in minutes.
Woonsocket Call
New Mexico Organizations Improving Community Health Receive Over $1.1 Million From UnitedHealthcare To Expand Programs
Investment addresses food and housing security, education and training, maternity care, rural care and behavioral health. UnitedHealthcare today announced an investment of over $1.1 million to organizations and initiatives focused on addressing social determinants of health by expanding health care access and improving health equity in New Mexico’s frontier and urban communities. This investment includes over $380,000 in grants previously announced supporting maternity care, food and housing security and behavioral health.
Woonsocket Call
GreenEnergyBreaks – EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) Investing in Projects Across Canada to Build Clean Energy Future
EverGen (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) is dedicated to a net-zero future that leverages energy sources like renewable natural gas (“RNG”). “EverGen is committed to expanding RNG infrastructure across Canada by investing in projects in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. The company recently broke ground at its West coast Fraser Valley Biogas RNG expansion project with the goal of doubling production volumes to approximately 160,000 GJ of RNG per year. Across the country in Ontario, the company recently acquired a 50% interest in Project Radius, which includes three projects collectively capable of producing approximately 1.7 million GJ of RNG per year,” a recent article reads. “EverGen will deliver on our platform expansion commitments with the potential to exceed 1,000,000 GJ of RNG production annually,” the company’s CEO Chase Edgelow is quoted as saying. “Ontario has an abundant amount of excess organic feedstock and, as a leader in the RNG industry, EverGen can develop the sustainable infrastructure that contributes to carbon-negative energy production and the greening of the province.”
Woonsocket Call
CIBC Innovation Banking Leads $45 Million Syndicated Debt Facility for Azalea Health
CIBC Innovation Banking is pleased to announce the lead arrangement of a $45 million syndicated debt financing for Atlanta-based Azalea Health, a leading provider of electronic health records and revenue cycle management for community-based healthcare providers. Azalea’s fully cloud-based SaaS solution provides electronic health records integrated with telehealth functionality, revenue...
Comments / 0