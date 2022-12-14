One year ago today Stephen Curry cemented his stance as the greatest shooter the world has ever seen, surpassing Ray Allen for the most three-pointers made in NBA History. While the start of his 14th season with the Warriors has been somewhat chaotic, the remaining constant has been the titular hues and thoughtful nods employed via his 10th signature silhouette with Under Armor. As is customary, the four-time champion has begun to pick up the storytelling efforts as the year comes to a close with the upcoming release of the “Northern Lights” colorway and currently available “Treasure Island”.

2 DAYS AGO