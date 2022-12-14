InvestorNewsBreaks – Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) Secures $5M in Underwritten Public Offering

Read full article on original website
CryptoNewsBreaks – Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Announces Q3 2022 Financial Results
Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT), a digital asset mining company headquartered in New York City, has announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022. Among the highlights, the company reported $9.1 million in bitcoin mining revenue for the third quarter and $164.7 million in total assets as of Sept. 30, 2022. “We are pleased to report that Bit Digital produced 429 bitcoin during the third quarter of 2022, representing sequential growth of over 115% over the second quarter. This growth highlights our continued progress as our active hash rate increased to 1.35 EH, compared to 0.75 EH at the end of June. We continue to work towards our goal of full fleet deployment; however, we will only seek to rack our miners if the economics present an acceptable return from doing so. We strive to maximize returns rather than growth, and to avoid the pitfalls of unbridled expansion that have impaired several participants across the sector,” Bit Digital management was quoted as saying in the press release. “Our hosting portfolio expanded during the quarter with the addition of a new 5 MW hosting agreement with a provider in Canada at a location that is primarily hydro powered. Securing the most economic and ecofriendly hosting remains a top priority for the company. We are actively evaluating several new hosting opportunities and continue to strategically target smaller sites to minimize both site and counterparty risk.”
Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
A classic cup-with-handle base is often a precursor to a stock’s run-up, and retailer Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is forming exactly that type of consolidation. The Tennessee-based company specializes in items for rural lifestyles, including hardware, supplies for livestock and domestic animals, lawn and garden items, fencing, mowers, and clothing.
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
Fidelity National Information Services And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Escalade (ESCA) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
DPS Cyber Security Crypto Recovery Company Delivers Its Best Resources on Recovery Issues
Clients of DPS Cyber Security possess the access to a repository of private information that includes criminal backgrounds, facts on active criminal investigations, and information submitted by the public when they demand the restoration of their crypto assets. The DPS Online Security staff must all practice vigilance and alertness if they are to succeed online. In the most recent development, the company has begun to provide assistance with recovering stolen cryptocurrency for use in Forex trading.
GreenEnergyBreaks – EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) Investing in Projects Across Canada to Build Clean Energy Future
EverGen (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) is dedicated to a net-zero future that leverages energy sources like renewable natural gas (“RNG”). “EverGen is committed to expanding RNG infrastructure across Canada by investing in projects in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. The company recently broke ground at its West coast Fraser Valley Biogas RNG expansion project with the goal of doubling production volumes to approximately 160,000 GJ of RNG per year. Across the country in Ontario, the company recently acquired a 50% interest in Project Radius, which includes three projects collectively capable of producing approximately 1.7 million GJ of RNG per year,” a recent article reads. “EverGen will deliver on our platform expansion commitments with the potential to exceed 1,000,000 GJ of RNG production annually,” the company’s CEO Chase Edgelow is quoted as saying. “Ontario has an abundant amount of excess organic feedstock and, as a leader in the RNG industry, EverGen can develop the sustainable infrastructure that contributes to carbon-negative energy production and the greening of the province.”
Creative Media Enterprises LLC: Providing Opportunities to Work Smarter
Pursuing data automation for a more efficient business process. In this digital age, it is best practice to maximize the opportunities provided by the different technologies readily available today. Most business C-suite leaders don’t know where their data is and rely on heavily siloed processes that are costly and slow moving.
KILL Aerobotix Partners With FerRobotics to Launch Revolutionary Robotic Tool for Precision Application of Masking Tape
Aerobotix requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20221129005373 (issued Nov. 29, 2022) “Aerobotix Partners With FerRobotics to Launch Revolutionary Robotic Tool for Precision Application of Masking Tape” be killed. The ATK was one of only five projects to be nominated for the Econovius, a special prize under the...
3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
U.S. mid-cap stocks are on pace to outperform their large-cap peers for the second straight year. The S&P 400 is down 13% year-to-date, a roughly 400 basis points edge over the S&P 500. Mid-cap land has long been regarded as the ‘sweet spot’ for equity investors. Companies are fairly well-established...
North America Merchant POS/mPOS Software Report 2022 with ISV (Independent Software Vendors) List With Market Shares - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "2022 North America Merchant POS/mPOS Software ISV List With Market Share" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This product is ideal for payment providers, POS companies, private equity companies looking for acquisition candidates. It provides market share by more than 30 different metrics. This product is a list...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Zurich Insurance plc
AM Best has assigned the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) to Zurich Insurance plc (ZIP) (Ireland), a subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (Zurich) (Switzerland). The outlook assigned to the FSR is stable while the outlook assigned to the Long-Term ICR is positive.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: GameStop, Dexcom, Cano Health and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. GameStop — Shares of the video game retailer and meme stock jumped more than 8% even after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for the third quarter. CEO Matthew Furlong told investors the company "is attempting to accomplish something unprecedented in retail ... seeking to transform a legacy business once on the brink of bankruptcy," in a call Wednesday.
Quaker Chemical Corporation And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Vodafone (VOD), Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE), Prudential Financial (PRU) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years
Fast-growing end markets should help these companies sustain their impressive momentum.
Carvana shares tank as bankruptcy concerns grow for used car retailer
Shares of Carvana plummeted by more than 40% during trading Wednesday following the company's largest creditors reportedly signing a deal that binds them to act together in negotiations. The pact, as reported by Bloomberg, includes creditors that hold around $4 billion of Carvana's unsecured debt, or around 70% of the...
Webster Financial Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Webster Financial Corporation (WBS), Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH), Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on...
New Fortress Energy Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock
New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of the previously announced secondary public offering of 6,900,000 shares of its common stock by Energy Transition Holdings LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”), an entity managed by Great Mountain Partners LLC, at a price to the public of $46.00 per share. The 6,900,000 shares of common stock being sold in this offering represent approximately 3.3% of the Company’s outstanding common stock as of the close of business on December 13, 2022 and represent 21.3% of the shares held by the Selling Stockholder in the Company as of that date. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the Selling Stockholder. The offering is expected to close on December 19, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
Vizabli, Inc. Completes $2.5M Seed Round Financing
Funding allows Vizabli, Inc. to expand the team and execute an aggressive growth plan for 2023. Vizabli, Inc. (https://vizabli.com), a rapid-growth med-tech company providing interactive, touchscreen smartboards and mobile applications to hospitals, announces the completion of a $2.5M seed funding round, led by Lone Star Communications, Inc. of Dallas, Texas.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights VICI Properties, Mid-America Apartment Communities and Regency Centers
Chicago, IL – December 9, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: VICI Properties Inc. VICI, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. MAA and Regency Centers Corp. REG.
Electric hand dryer market is expected to reach the value of US$ 5.5 Bn by the end of 2031
Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global electric hand dryer market. In terms of revenue, the global electric hand dryer market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global electric hand dryer market.
