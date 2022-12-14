Read full article on original website
38,000 Homeless Veterans Need Help This Holiday Season & The Human Gathering's Plan to Get Them Off the Street for Good
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2022 / According to The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, there are approximately 33,000 Homeless Veterans in The United States. Some organizations estimate the actual number of chronically homeless veterans as closer to 38,000. Either way, there will be a significant amount of homeless veterans suffering during this holiday season. And one company has a plan to help bring that suffering to an end.
California Computer Options LLC MSP Update
Redlands, CA - December 16, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — California Computer Options is a company that helps support businesses throughout the nation and helps them with all their IT business objectives. The company's core, the Managed Internet Service Providers (MISP), has been updated. Now, the company aims to serve as the connection between the client's business and the internet. The company will also monitor the connection to ensure it runs smoothly and help them find the proper connection that suits their business needs.
Statement from Los Angeles Business Council on State of Emergency on Homelessness
The Los Angeles Business Council today issued the following statement:. The Los Angeles Business Council applauds Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for issuing a state of emergency declaration for homelessness that will give her the executive power to reduce barriers to the development of much needed shelter and affordable housing. We also thank the LA City Council leadership for supporting her call to action on this important first step as Mayor and chief executive of the city.
