Kan. woman accused of shooting that sent woman to the hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 4300 block of SW 15th Street in Topeka after reports of gunshots, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Moments later, police received the report of a shooting in the...
Two jailed on drug allegations after violent Kan. traffic stop
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a violent traffic stop. Just after 9a.m. Dec. 14, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 134th and U.S. 75 Highway on a 2007 Kia Amanti for alleged license tag violations, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The passenger...
Sheriff: Dead goats, calves thrown off Kansas bridge
MORRIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating individuals allegedly disposing of baby calves and goats off of the Elm Creek Bridge on S 1400 Road just south of Helmick Road, approximately 7 miles southeast of Council Grove, according to a media release from the Morris County Sheriff. The crime...
20 arrested, $8K in stolen property recovered in Kan. police operation
JOHNSON COUNTY—From Dec. 6-10, police conducted a special operation to combat retail thefts in Lenexa, according to a media release. This operation comprised personnel from our various units including the K9 Unit, Bike Unit, Directed Patrol Unit, Uniform Patrol, and Communications. These individuals worked to saturate the high-density shopping areas around W. 95th Street and Quivira.
