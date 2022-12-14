Read full article on original website
Traffic Alert: Route 141 closed in both directions due to motor vehicle crash
NEW CASTLE, DE – The DSP has issued the following traffic and public safety announcement regarding a collision on Route 41 near Stockton Drive and Frenchtown Road. Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on East Basin Road (Route 141) in the New Castle area. As a result, Route 141 is closed in both directions in the area of Stockton Drive and Frenchtown Road (Route 273) for an extended period. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays. This collision is in the early stages of the investigation. Additional The post Traffic Alert: Route 141 closed in both directions due to motor vehicle crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers ID Victim In Fatal Townsend Rollover Crash
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision on December 14, 2022, in Townsend as Paul Dotson, 53, of Middletown, Delaware. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred yesterday morning in Townsend. Officials said on December 14, 2022,...
YAHOO!
53-year-old man dies after car drifts off road near Odessa Wednesday morning: Police
A 53-year-old man from Middletown has died after drifting off the road near Odessa on Wednesday morning, Delaware State Police said. He has been identified as Paul Dotson. Police said Dotson was driving south on Old State Road near Owensby Drive in a Buick Park Avenue at 10:56 a.m. on Wednesday. The car drifted off the right side of the road "for unknown reasons," according to police, then went back across the road and hit a culvert on the other side.
WMDT.com
Early morning vehicle fire ruled accidental in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – A vehicle and home in Seaford were damaged in an accidental fire early Friday morning. The fire was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Clark Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a vehicle heavily involved in fire, spreading to an adjacent dwelling. The home was occupied at the time of the fire, but all occupants escaped without injury.
firststateupdate.com
Dover Police Identify Bicyclist Struck And Killed Tuesday
The Dover Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that left a 36-year-old Mauricio Correa, of Dover, dead and a 37-year-old Dover man injured Tuesday evening according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 6:45 p.m., Dover Police received a call for a crash involving two...
1 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash in New Castle, Delaware
Authorities on the scene say a silver car was traveling southbound when it crossed into oncoming traffic.
Cape Gazette
Crews working to remove submerged car
Crews have been working all morning and into the afternoon Dec. 16 to remove a submerged vehicle from the Broadkill River near Milton Memorial Park. Milton Police, Delaware State Police, DNREC Natural Resources police and other emergency personnel are on the scene overseeing the effort. There are no reports of injuries related to the incident.
Driver killed in 2-car collision on Gloucester County highway
A motorist was killed in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday evening in Gloucester County. A 52-year-old Marlton man was driving a Honda Accord west on Route 322/South Black Horse Pike near Ocean Lane in Monroe Township around 5:40 p.m. when he attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot, according to Monroe Township Police.
Collegeville Pedestrian Dies After Crash, Officials Say
The Collegeville man hit by a car while crossing the street this week has died, officials say. Max Moliken, 21, was struck near the intersection of Park and 2nd Avenues in Collegeville at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, police told Daily Voice. A helicopter was dispatched to the scene and rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment, they added.
fox29.com
State Police: 1-year-old relative found with woman who stabbed driver, stole car from Delaware home
LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a woman who had a small child with her during a carjacking in Lewes. Troopers responded to the 17,000 block of Valley Drive for a report of a carjacking on Thursday just after 5:45 a.m. According to law enforcement officials, a 56-year-old...
WDEL 1150AM
Driver hospitalized after rollover crash near Wilmington
A 37-year-old man is in stable condition after rolling his vehicle onto its roof along South Market Street just south of Wilmington Tuesday. New Castle County Paramedics responded to South Market Street just north of I-495 at around 4:05 p.m. on December 13, 2022 to find a mid-sized SUV on its roof.
WGMD Radio
State Police Investigating Weekend Theft at Caesar Rodney High School
State Police need your help in identifying someone who entered the parking lot of Caesar Rodney High School on Old North Road in Camden on Saturday, December 10th. Police say this person stole a generator and sound system worth over $1500. If you recognize the vehicle in the pictures or have information regarding this theft, contact Detective C. Bowie at Troop 3 by calling (302) 698-8503. Information can also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com/.
firststateupdate.com
Woman Airlifter To Trauma Center Monday Morning After Striking A Tree
Just after 8:00. Monday morning rescue crews responded to the area of Sawmill Road and Morris Road in Townsend for reports of a motor vehicle accident with the driver trapped. Arriving crews confirmed that one patient was trapped and began work to free the female driver. Initial reports from the...
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Woman Killed in Dover Area Car Crash
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a woman who died following a single-car crash that happened east of Dover early Monday evening. Troopers identified the victim as 45-year-old Eboni Fisher, of Camden, Del. Police said that just before 6 p.m., a Honda Accord was traveling...
firststateupdate.com
One Bicyclists Dead, One Hospitalized After Dover Accident
The Dover Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that left a 36-year-old Dover man dead and a 37-year-old Dover man injured Tuesday evening. Corporal Ryan Schmid said at approximately 6:45 p.m., Dover Police received a call for a crash involving two bicyclists and a vehicle at the intersection of South DuPont Highway and Webbs Lane. Officers responded to the area and located the 36-year-old victim in the roadway suffering injuries from the collision. Officers attempted to render aid, however, he was later pronounced dead at the scene.
WGMD Radio
6 Injured in Crash Near Georgetown
Six people were injured after a 3 vehicle collision on Zoar Road near Georgetown around 5:30 Monday evening. Delaware State Police say a Kia driven by a 34 year old man from Wilmington was eastbound on Wood Branch Road and failed to remain stopped at a stop sign. The Kia pulled onto northbound Zoar Road colliding with a Toyota driven by a 59 year old Georgetown woman and striking a utility pole – and a Cruze driven by a 20 year old Millsboro woman. All three drivers and a passenger in each vehicle were treated for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Kia was cited for failure to remain stopped and driving while suspended or revoked.
WDEL 1150AM
Youngster falls asleep on school bus, goes unnoticed for hours
A seven-year-old student fell asleep on a school bus earlier this week, and woke up hours later, with no one else on board the parked bus. The boy did not show up for school, was missing for hours, and no one knew where he was. This happened Monday in the...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers ID Woman Killed In Dover Accident Monday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on December 12, 2022, in the Dover area as Eboni Fisher, 45, of Camden, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a single fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Dover...
firststateupdate.com
Camden Woman Killed In Dover Accident, Driver Airlifted To Trauma Center
Delaware State Police are investigating a single fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Dover area on Monday night. Officials said on December 12, 2022, at approximately 5:55 p.m., a 2001 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Wheel of Fortune Road south of Dyke Branch Road. The Accord entered a slight left curve where the vehicle’s right tires left the roadway, and it began to travel out of control in a counterclockwise direction. As the operator attempted to regain control, the Accord then traveled out of control in a clockwise direction. The Accord left the roadway and its left driver-side door struck a tree.
firststateupdate.com
Two Pedestrians Struck Along Route 13 In Dover
Just after 6:15, Tuesday evening rescue crews responded to Route 13 in the area of Webbs Lane for reports of multiple pedestrians struck. First arriving ordered the road closed and confirmed that two patients were injured. One patient has been transported by ground to an area hospital. This will be...
