‘Why do we allow this stuff?’ Jamie Dimon says investing in crypto tokens is like buying ‘pet rocks’
The JPMorgan CEO has previously called cryptocurrencies dangerous, worthless and a “Ponzi scheme.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Borrowing, Lending to Be Supported via Finterest Protocol After $1.5M Raise
Finterest, which claims to be the “first” crypto lending protocol available on the Internet Computer (ICP) built to support native Bitcoin borrowing and lending, announced the close of its $1.5 million seed round. Investors reportedly “include Polychain Capital via the Beacon Fund, an Internet Computer-focused ecosystem fund, and...
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Family Is Moving More Than $1 Million Into Decentralized Exchanges After Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
crowdfundinsider.com
FSOC Report Points to Digital Assets as Financial Risk
The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) has identified 14 specific financial vulnerabilities impacting the markets in its annual report. The Council incorporates the participation of all the major US financial regulators, including the Secretary of the Treasury, who acts as the Chair of the Council. The vulnerabilities reviewed fall into...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Binance.US Eliminates Trading Fees for Ether
Binance.US is getting rid of trading fees for ether (ETH), the company said Tuesday, expanding its zero-free program beyond just bitcoin (BTC). Free trading will apply to the following spot market pairs: ETH/USD, ETH/USDT, ETH/USDC and ETH/BUSD. The exchange said it will also offer additional trading fee discounts to customers who pay their trading fees with BNB tokens.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’
Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting. Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong on Saturday condemned Sam Bankman-Fried’s account of how FTX found itself in an $8 billion hole. Armstrong said there is no way billions...
NBC San Diego
Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood Stake Is Tied Up in FTX Bankruptcy Proceedings, CEO Tenev Says
Robinhood Markets CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday he's unclear what Sam Bankman-Fried is going to do with his stake in his trading app. "We're just watching this unfold and ... it's going to be locked up in bankruptcy proceedings, most likely for some time," Tenev said. In May, Bankman-Fried took...
crowdfundinsider.com
Trovata, JP Morgan Asset Management to Make it Easier for Businesses to Invest Excess Cash
Trovata, a bank-connected platform that makes it easier for finance and treasury professionals to manage cash, and J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a global player focused on investment management with $2.3 trillion of assets under management, announced they are partnering “to help joint customers tap into Morgan Money’s services to access higher yields on corporate investing amidst rising interest rates.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Audit Firm Mazars Bails on Binance Proof of Reserves Statement
Mazars, an international accounting firm, has pulled its proof of reserves report on Binance, according to multiple reports. Mazars apparently has halted all work on crypto platforms. Mazars has yet to issue a statement on its decision. Most recently, Mazars posted a Proof of Reserves statement for Binance on December...
CNBC
Bitcoin dips, and SBF hires high-profile attorney following FTX collapse: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Rene Reinsberg, the president of Celo Foundation, discusses what investors should expect in the new year.
Today in Crypto: Gensler Steps Up; Coinbase Beat Down
Here’s a look a some of the events shaping the cryptocurrency landscape Wednesday (Dec. 7). Governments step up to the plate, while market makers slim down. The runway for crypto firms is getting shorter. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler seems to be saying “the buck stops here,” by waving away the calls for legislation to increase the authority of his agency to regulate the crypto industry. He said he already has enough power under the current authority granted to the SEC.
dailyhodl.com
Nearly All Cryptocurrencies To Be Regulated As Securities, Says CEO of NYSE’s Parent Company
The head of NYSE parent company Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) reportedly says that the collapse of the FTX exchange will likely have an enduring effect on how the crypto market will be regulated. According to a new report from Reuters, ICE CEO Jeffrey Sprecher says that nearly all crypto assets...
The CEO of Coinbase says the exchange will see revenue plunge at least 50% in 2022 as turmoil weighs on crypto markets
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong expects the company's revenue to dive at least 50% in 2022. The crypto exchange cut 18% of its staff earlier this year, slashing roughly 1,200 roles. Coinbase stock edged up on Thursday but is down 82% year-to-date. Coinbase CEO officer Brian Armstrong expects the crypto exchange's...
decrypt.co
UK Includes Crypto Assets in Financial Services Reform Package
Rishi Sunak’s government is pushing forward with plans to turn the United Kingdom into a global hub for crypto assets. The UK government today announced a package of more than 30 reforms to financial regulation, including the extension of tax breaks for investment managers to cover crypto assets. Dubbed...
crowdfundinsider.com
Australia Crowdfunding: Top 20 Securities Offerings in 2022
Birchal, the leading securities crowdfunding platform in Australia (crowd-sourced funding), has returned with its annual report on crowdfunding in the country. As Birchal books more than 70% of Australia’s offering volume, the platform closely tracks sector growth. Birchal reports that the top 20 online securities offerings of 2022 have...
bitcoinmagazine.com
The Future Of Venture Capital Is Investing In Bitcoin-Only Companies
“The smartest people in the world are working on Bitcoin, they’re not working on some other project,” Mike Jarmuz told Bitcoin Magazine. “They’re not working on altcoins or selling real estate in a metaverse fantasy land. Your medical records are not going onto some other thing masquerading as a blockchain. We view these as ridiculous and completely uninvestable ideas.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Kaiju ETF Advisors Announces Launch of BTD Capital Fund, an AI-Driven Actively Managed ETF
Kaiju ETF Advisors announced the launch of BTD Capital Fund, an AI-driven actively managed ETF. By harnessing the power of big data and artificial intelligence, the company “believes it has eliminated the guesswork in finding dips.”. While most ETFs track indices or sectors, DIP seeks “to capitalize on quick-return...
