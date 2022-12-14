ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bitcoin (BTC) Borrowing, Lending to Be Supported via Finterest Protocol After $1.5M Raise

Finterest, which claims to be the “first” crypto lending protocol available on the Internet Computer (ICP) built to support native Bitcoin borrowing and lending, announced the close of its $1.5 million seed round. Investors reportedly “include Polychain Capital via the Beacon Fund, an Internet Computer-focused ecosystem fund, and...
crowdfundinsider.com

FSOC Report Points to Digital Assets as Financial Risk

The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) has identified 14 specific financial vulnerabilities impacting the markets in its annual report. The Council incorporates the participation of all the major US financial regulators, including the Secretary of the Treasury, who acts as the Chair of the Council. The vulnerabilities reviewed fall into...
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Binance.US Eliminates Trading Fees for Ether

Binance.US is getting rid of trading fees for ether (ETH), the company said Tuesday, expanding its zero-free program beyond just bitcoin (BTC). Free trading will apply to the following spot market pairs: ETH/USD, ETH/USDT, ETH/USDC and ETH/BUSD. The exchange said it will also offer additional trading fee discounts to customers who pay their trading fees with BNB tokens.
LOUISIANA STATE
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year

Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
crowdfundinsider.com

Trovata, JP Morgan Asset Management to Make it Easier for Businesses to Invest Excess Cash

Trovata, a bank-connected platform that makes it easier for finance and treasury professionals to manage cash, and J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a global player focused on investment management with $2.3 trillion of assets under management, announced they are partnering “to help joint customers tap into Morgan Money’s services to access higher yields on corporate investing amidst rising interest rates.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Audit Firm Mazars Bails on Binance Proof of Reserves Statement

Mazars, an international accounting firm, has pulled its proof of reserves report on Binance, according to multiple reports. Mazars apparently has halted all work on crypto platforms. Mazars has yet to issue a statement on its decision. Most recently, Mazars posted a Proof of Reserves statement for Binance on December...
CNBC

Bitcoin dips, and SBF hires high-profile attorney following FTX collapse: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Rene Reinsberg, the president of Celo Foundation, discusses what investors should expect in the new year.
PYMNTS

Today in Crypto: Gensler Steps Up; Coinbase Beat Down

Here’s a look a some of the events shaping the cryptocurrency landscape Wednesday (Dec. 7). Governments step up to the plate, while market makers slim down. The runway for crypto firms is getting shorter. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler seems to be saying “the buck stops here,” by waving away the calls for legislation to increase the authority of his agency to regulate the crypto industry. He said he already has enough power under the current authority granted to the SEC.
decrypt.co

UK Includes Crypto Assets in Financial Services Reform Package

Rishi Sunak’s government is pushing forward with plans to turn the United Kingdom into a global hub for crypto assets. The UK government today announced a package of more than 30 reforms to financial regulation, including the extension of tax breaks for investment managers to cover crypto assets. Dubbed...
crowdfundinsider.com

Australia Crowdfunding: Top 20 Securities Offerings in 2022

Birchal, the leading securities crowdfunding platform in Australia (crowd-sourced funding), has returned with its annual report on crowdfunding in the country. As Birchal books more than 70% of Australia’s offering volume, the platform closely tracks sector growth. Birchal reports that the top 20 online securities offerings of 2022 have...
bitcoinmagazine.com

The Future Of Venture Capital Is Investing In Bitcoin-Only Companies

“The smartest people in the world are working on Bitcoin, they’re not working on some other project,” Mike Jarmuz told Bitcoin Magazine. “They’re not working on altcoins or selling real estate in a metaverse fantasy land. Your medical records are not going onto some other thing masquerading as a blockchain. We view these as ridiculous and completely uninvestable ideas.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Kaiju ETF Advisors Announces Launch of BTD Capital Fund, an AI-Driven Actively Managed ETF

Kaiju ETF Advisors announced the launch of BTD Capital Fund, an AI-driven actively managed ETF. By harnessing the power of big data and artificial intelligence, the company “believes it has eliminated the guesswork in finding dips.”. While most ETFs track indices or sectors, DIP seeks “to capitalize on quick-return...

