firststateupdate.com
Troopers ID Victim In Fatal Townsend Rollover Crash
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision on December 14, 2022, in Townsend as Paul Dotson, 53, of Middletown, Delaware. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred yesterday morning in Townsend. Officials said on December 14, 2022,...
firststateupdate.com
Dover Police Identify Bicyclist Struck And Killed Tuesday
The Dover Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that left a 36-year-old Mauricio Correa, of Dover, dead and a 37-year-old Dover man injured Tuesday evening according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 6:45 p.m., Dover Police received a call for a crash involving two...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Woman Stabbed, Carjacked In Lewes On Thursday
Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Justice Bowser of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a carjacking that occurred yesterday in Lewes. Officials said on December 15, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., troopers responded to the 17,000 block of Valley Drive in Lewes for a reported carjacking. The investigation showed that the 56-year-old victim remotely started her vehicle while she was inside her residence. She walked outside, opened the driver’s side car door, and placed her purse inside the vehicle. She heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the driver’s side, she observed Bowser standing by the driver’s side car door and a child seated on the passenger side according to police. The victim attempted to remove Bowser when Bowser got into the vehicle, however, Bowser stabbed the victim in the arm with an unknown object and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle police said.
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Woman Killed in Dover Area Car Crash
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a woman who died following a single-car crash that happened east of Dover early Monday evening. Troopers identified the victim as 45-year-old Eboni Fisher, of Camden, Del. Police said that just before 6 p.m., a Honda Accord was traveling...
Cape Gazette
Crews working to remove submerged car
Crews have been working all morning and into the afternoon Dec. 16 to remove a submerged vehicle from the Broadkill River near Milton Memorial Park. Milton Police, Delaware State Police, DNREC Natural Resources police and other emergency personnel are on the scene overseeing the effort. There are no reports of injuries related to the incident.
firststateupdate.com
One Bicyclists Dead, One Hospitalized After Dover Accident
The Dover Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that left a 36-year-old Dover man dead and a 37-year-old Dover man injured Tuesday evening. Corporal Ryan Schmid said at approximately 6:45 p.m., Dover Police received a call for a crash involving two bicyclists and a vehicle at the intersection of South DuPont Highway and Webbs Lane. Officers responded to the area and located the 36-year-old victim in the roadway suffering injuries from the collision. Officers attempted to render aid, however, he was later pronounced dead at the scene.
WGMD Radio
6 Injured in Crash Near Georgetown
Six people were injured after a 3 vehicle collision on Zoar Road near Georgetown around 5:30 Monday evening. Delaware State Police say a Kia driven by a 34 year old man from Wilmington was eastbound on Wood Branch Road and failed to remain stopped at a stop sign. The Kia pulled onto northbound Zoar Road colliding with a Toyota driven by a 59 year old Georgetown woman and striking a utility pole – and a Cruze driven by a 20 year old Millsboro woman. All three drivers and a passenger in each vehicle were treated for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Kia was cited for failure to remain stopped and driving while suspended or revoked.
firststateupdate.com
Man Charged In Numerous Felony Investigations
Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested 18-year-old Semaj Lloyd of Wilmington in reference to numerous felony investigations. Officials said on Thursday, December 15, 2022, Semaj was taken into custody without incident in reference to six separate investigations involving stolen motor vehicles. Through forensic evidence and...
firststateupdate.com
Camden Woman Killed In Dover Accident, Driver Airlifted To Trauma Center
Delaware State Police are investigating a single fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Dover area on Monday night. Officials said on December 12, 2022, at approximately 5:55 p.m., a 2001 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Wheel of Fortune Road south of Dyke Branch Road. The Accord entered a slight left curve where the vehicle’s right tires left the roadway, and it began to travel out of control in a counterclockwise direction. As the operator attempted to regain control, the Accord then traveled out of control in a clockwise direction. The Accord left the roadway and its left driver-side door struck a tree.
nccpdnews.com
SUSPECT ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE FELONY CHARGES RELATED TO VEHICLE THEFTS AND BURGLARIES – SEMAJ LLOYD (18)
(New Castle, DE 19720) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested Semaj Lloyd (18) of Wilmington in reference to numerous felony investigations. On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Semaj was taken into custody without incident in reference to six separate investigations involving stolen motor vehicles. Through forensic evidence and investigative measures detectives were able to link Semaj to vehicles that were stolen from the communities of Westhaven, Collins Park, Wilmington Manor, Cleland Heights, and Brookside Park.
YAHOO!
53-year-old man dies after car drifts off road near Odessa Wednesday morning: Police
A 53-year-old man from Middletown has died after drifting off the road near Odessa on Wednesday morning, Delaware State Police said. He has been identified as Paul Dotson. Police said Dotson was driving south on Old State Road near Owensby Drive in a Buick Park Avenue at 10:56 a.m. on Wednesday. The car drifted off the right side of the road "for unknown reasons," according to police, then went back across the road and hit a culvert on the other side.
WGMD Radio
State Police Investigating Weekend Theft at Caesar Rodney High School
State Police need your help in identifying someone who entered the parking lot of Caesar Rodney High School on Old North Road in Camden on Saturday, December 10th. Police say this person stole a generator and sound system worth over $1500. If you recognize the vehicle in the pictures or have information regarding this theft, contact Detective C. Bowie at Troop 3 by calling (302) 698-8503. Information can also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com/.
WDEL 1150AM
Driver hospitalized after rollover crash near Wilmington
A 37-year-old man is in stable condition after rolling his vehicle onto its roof along South Market Street just south of Wilmington Tuesday. New Castle County Paramedics responded to South Market Street just north of I-495 at around 4:05 p.m. on December 13, 2022 to find a mid-sized SUV on its roof.
firststateupdate.com
Man Charged In Prices Corner GameStop Armed Robbery
The Delaware State Police have arrested 56-year-old Brian Bishop of Wilmington for the robbery of a Wilmington area Game Stop last week. Officials said on December 7, 2022, at approximately 7:39 p.m., troopers were dispatched to an armed robbery at GameStop, located at 3204 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. The investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect entered the store wearing an unknown type of face covering and dark clothing. The suspect approached two store employees, displayed a firearm in his waistband, and demanded numerous video game accessories said police. The suspect also demanded an undisclosed amount of money from the cash registers. The suspect then fled the area with the stolen merchandise and money. No one was injured during this incident.
Serious crash shuts down traffic on South DuPont Highway
DOVER, DE – Police in Dover are advising commuters to avoid the area of South DuPont Highway and Webbs Lane due to a serious motor vehicle crash. According to police, the crash caused the closure of the southbound lanes of the highway. Lanes are expected to be closed as police continue their investigation at the scene. The crash was reported at around 7:30 pm. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes until the investigation is complete. Local police and the Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on South DuPont Highway (Route 13) The post Serious crash shuts down traffic on South DuPont Highway appeared first on Shore News Network.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Second Victim Who Succumbed To Injuries Suffered In Lewes Head-On Collision
Delaware State Police have identified the second victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on December 10, 2022, in the Lewes area as Irma Koch, 104, of Lewes, Delaware. Yesterday police identified the first victim who died in the accident as Carol Greblunas, 73, of Lewes,...
firststateupdate.com
Two Pedestrians Struck Along Route 13 In Dover
Just after 6:15, Tuesday evening rescue crews responded to Route 13 in the area of Webbs Lane for reports of multiple pedestrians struck. First arriving ordered the road closed and confirmed that two patients were injured. One patient has been transported by ground to an area hospital. This will be...
WDEL 1150AM
2 suspects sought for Claymont gas station robbery
Delaware State Police are looking for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station in Claymont. At about 9:41 p.m. Monday, two men came into the BP station on Philadelphia Pike. One of them took out a handgun and demanded money from an employee at the sales counter. The other suspect grabbed some cash from the register.
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect in shooting of 11-year-old arrested in Philadelphia
EXETER TWP., Pa. - A Philadelphia man is in custody after being charged in a November shooting that wounded an 11-year-old girl. U.S. Marshals arrested Charmos Smith Thursday in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia. Back on November 26th, Police say Smith was showing off his gun in the clubhouse of the Laurel Springs development in Exeter Township when it discharged.
WDEL 1150AM
Elkton-area home damaged by fire
A home in the Elkton area just west of Newark was damaged by a fire Tuesday morning. Singerly Fire Company responded to 269 Sycamore Road at 8:45 a.m. on December 13, 2022, and found a one-story home with fire showing. Five fire companies, including Christiana and Aetna from Delaware, were...
