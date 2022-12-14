Even as former Bachelorette star Michael Allio and his girlfriend/Bachelor alum Danielle Maltby are making plans for her move to his hometown of Akron, Ohio, there is still a little bad juju surrounding Michael’s breakup with Sierra Jackson. Michael and Sierra connected soon after arriving on the Bachelor in Paradise beach. But when Sierra started talking about becoming a stepmom to Michael’s young son James and bought an […] The post Bachelor In Paradise Star Michael Allio Admits He Should Have Dealt With Sierra Jackson Breakup Differently appeared first on Reality Tea.

OHIO STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO