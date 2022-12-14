Read full article on original website
Related
Jay Leno Finally Shows His Scars From Gasoline Fire After Hospital Discharge
Jay Leno is revealing his face for the first time since being badly burned in a gasoline fire a week ago. The comedian, who was admitted to Grossman Burn Center with third-degree burns after a car exploded in his garage on Nov. 13, is all smiles in a newly shared photo sent out in a press release today.
Tim Allen reveals Jay Leno refused painkillers after he suffered ‘serious burns’ in gasoline fire
"Santa Clause" actor Tim Allen described his hospital visit to comedian Jay Leno after he suffered third-degree burns from his fire accident.
Jay Leno Poses For Photo After 10-Day Hospital Stay For Serious Burn Injuries
The comedian was discharged from the hospital after sustaining burns to his face, chest and hands in a car fire.
Doctor releases video of Jay Leno getting treatment for burns
Dr. Peter Grossman, the surgeon treating Jay Leno, released video of the comedian in an oxygen chamber getting treatment for the injuries he suffered as a result of a gasoline fire. Grossman says although the injuries are "serious" he is expected to be back to work soon.
Popculture
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife, Allison Holker, Breaks Her Silence on Husband's Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker confirmed his passing on Wednesday and opened up about her grief in a statement published by PEOPLE. Boss was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker gave fans the news in her own words and then asked for privacy for her family during this difficult time.
The View’s Ana Navarro reveals scary medical diagnosis as daytime show prepares to return from holiday break
THE VIEW host Ana Navarro has revealed an eye-opening medical diagnosis as the popular talk show prepares to return from its holiday break. The 50-year-old took to social media to share the surprising news with fans. Ana, 50, posted a photo of a negative Covid-19 test on her Instagram Saturday...
Brooke Shields Says She Was 'Taken Advantage Of' In Infamous Barbara Walters Interview
"I thought, ‘This isn’t right. I don’t understand what this is,’" Shields recalled of the interview 41 years ago.
AOL Corp
Trevor Noah on his imminent departure from 'Daily Show': 'I wish someone had told me what a grind it was'
Trevor Noah is discussing his The Daily Show departure — and it turns out it was a huge surprise to many. "I'd rather people be sad than be happy, like, 'Good riddance, that d*** is out of the building,'" Noah told the Hollywood Reporter of his upcoming Dec. 8 exit from the Comedy Central show.
Bachelor In Paradise Star Michael Allio Admits He Should Have Dealt With Sierra Jackson Breakup Differently
Even as former Bachelorette star Michael Allio and his girlfriend/Bachelor alum Danielle Maltby are making plans for her move to his hometown of Akron, Ohio, there is still a little bad juju surrounding Michael’s breakup with Sierra Jackson. Michael and Sierra connected soon after arriving on the Bachelor in Paradise beach. But when Sierra started talking about becoming a stepmom to Michael’s young son James and bought an […] The post Bachelor In Paradise Star Michael Allio Admits He Should Have Dealt With Sierra Jackson Breakup Differently appeared first on Reality Tea.
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg warns viewers will ‘freak out’ as she reveals ‘controversial’ opinion during live show
THE View host Whoopi Goldberg has warned viewers that they might “freak" out over a controversial opinion she’s sharing with them on the live show. The 67-year-old TV personality has shared her thoughts during an on-air discussion about Casey Anthony. A little ways into Thursday’s episode of The...
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
37K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0