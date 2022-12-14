ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor releases video of Jay Leno getting treatment for burns

Dr. Peter Grossman, the surgeon treating Jay Leno, released video of the comedian in an oxygen chamber getting treatment for the injuries he suffered as a result of a gasoline fire. Grossman says although the injuries are "serious" he is expected to be back to work soon.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife, Allison Holker, Breaks Her Silence on Husband's Death

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker confirmed his passing on Wednesday and opened up about her grief in a statement published by PEOPLE. Boss was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker gave fans the news in her own words and then asked for privacy for her family during this difficult time.
Bachelor In Paradise Star Michael Allio Admits He Should Have Dealt With Sierra Jackson Breakup Differently

Even as former Bachelorette star Michael Allio and his girlfriend/Bachelor alum Danielle Maltby are making plans for her move to his hometown of Akron, Ohio, there is still a little bad juju surrounding Michael’s breakup with Sierra Jackson. Michael and Sierra connected soon after arriving on the Bachelor in Paradise beach. But when Sierra started talking about becoming a stepmom to Michael’s young son James and bought an […] The post Bachelor In Paradise Star Michael Allio Admits He Should Have Dealt With Sierra Jackson Breakup Differently appeared first on Reality Tea.
