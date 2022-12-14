Read full article on original website
Edith Ann Canada
5d ago
They should bring everyone of them up on charges! If someone wants to come into this country, let them do it the legal, proper way!
Carlingas
5d ago
Wish Abbott would compare with DeSantis, Lake, or Noem. (22,000 illegals in El Paso). He needs to go see what it is like there. If Texas was a republic again and you were invaded, would you still roll over on your back and pee on your self like you're doing now.
commonsense
5d ago
Good. Prosecute all who aid or abet those federal criminals
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott weighs in on ongoing migrant crisis
EL PASO, Texas -- Days away from the expected end of Title 42, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott weighed in on the ongoing migrant crisis in the Southern border. Gov. Abbott was a guest on ABC's "This Week" with Martha Raddatz Sunday morning. "If the courts do not intervene and put a halt to the removal The post Texas Gov. Greg Abbott weighs in on ongoing migrant crisis appeared first on KVIA.
KTSA
Secretary Scott releases Phase 2 report on full forensic audit of 2020 General Election in Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Secretary of State John Scott is releasing a report on the second and final phase of the agency’s full forensic audit of the 2020 General Election in four of Texas’ largest counties: Collin, Dallas, Harris and Tarrant. Phase 2 of the...
Rep. Slaton Files Legislation To Prevent Manufacture, Selling of Vehicles With Remote Kill Switches in Texas
Representative Bryan Slaton of House District 2, in a Dec. 19, 2022 press release, announced the filing of legislation to stop the implementation of remote kill switches in personally owned vehicles. According to the release, House Bill 1031, if passed, would outlaw the manufacture or sale of vehicles with remote...
Abbott promises to build Trump's wall
"More border wall is going up next month. It took months to negotiate with private property owners on the border for the right to build on their property. We now should be building more border wall all of next year." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Abbott prepares for "Biden's reckless decision"
I joined OperationLoneStar agency leaders for a briefing in Del Rio today as they prepare for President Biden’s reckless decision to end Title 42 expulsions next week. Texas stands ready to respond to the expected spike in illegal crossings & protect our nation." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Governor Abbott Goes After NGOs Who Helped Illegal Aliens
Governor Abbott thanked a National Guard memberPhoto byTwitter. On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote a letter to Texas Attorney Ken Paxton about the migrants illegally crossing the border and getting assistance from non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Abbott likely saw reports that thousands of migrants were illegally crossing the Texas-Mexican border in El Paso.
Gizmodo
West Texas Shaken by Second 5.4 Magnitude Earthquake in a Month
An earthquake that shook West Texas on Friday may be one of the strongest ever recorded in the state, the Associated Press reported. The magnitude 5.4 quake struck at around 5:35 p.m. local time about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north of Midland. It comes just a month after another 5.4 quake in the region, and officials are investigating whether that earlier quake is linked to local fracking by the oil and gas industry.
KSAT 12
More Texans give away campaign donations from Sam Bankman-Fried and other FTX affiliates
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As authorities continue to release more information on alleged crimes by cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried and his associates, Texas politicians who received donations from FTX affiliates are scrambling to give back the money.
After a Texas National Guard member died, his family got no financial payment
In April, Bishop Evans drowned after jumping into the Rio Grande to save two migrants being swept away by the current. His family members will receive no financial payment.
Texas parents, ranchers fear border 'nightmare' about to get worse: 'We feel abandoned'
Texas residents joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss what they have experienced with the ongoing border crisis impacting their communities and brace for the end of Title 42.
texasbreaking.com
Texas Republicans File Stricter Voting Laws, Proposals Alarm Democrats and Voting Rights Activists
On Friday, GOP lawmakers had already submitted 20 bills in the Texas House and Senate in relation to Texas new voting laws. Republicans are setting the stage for swift action on many new changes, including a proposal to establish an election police force akin to the one Florida implemented before the 2022 midterm elections.
KSAT 12
Voters in five Texas cities approved decriminalizing marijuana. Now city officials are standing in the way.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The fight in several Texas cities to decriminalize marijuana has entered a new phase, as some city leaders have rebuffed voter-approved rules that largely end criminal enforcement against having small amounts of the substance.
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
Another California company relocating headquarters to Texas – Boingo Wireless
(The Center Square) – Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, is building a new office in Frisco, with plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to the rapidly expanding north Texas city, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday. The announcement is yet another example of many California businesses that continue to relocate to Texas, with the exodus ramping up since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office. ...
Texas Residents Stunned by Record-Breaking Earthquake
Following Friday’s 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck north of Midland, Texas, residents reflected on the record-breaking incident. While speaking to CBS7, Texas resident Kelley Morgan spoke about the earthquake. “It was not like anything I’ve ever experienced before,” she told the media outlet. She said that she was on the second floor of her North Midland at the time. “The whole house just [shook back and forth], and it just sounded like thunder was coming from inside the house almost.”
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
It has happened again. One month after the earthquake last month just northwest of Pecos, another one hit. This one was another 5.4 magnitude quake striking at 5:35 pm on December 16th with a 3.3 magnitude aftershock about three minutes later. Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday,...
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re Standard
Tamales are a staple of Mexican cuisine and are a popular choice for holiday celebrations in Texas. If you're looking for delicious tamales in the Lone Star State, here are five tamales stores that you should consider visiting:
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in Texas
“I’ve activated emergency response resources ahead of severe storms expected across Texas starting today & continuing into tomorrow.” Governor Abbott shared on Twitter Monday afternoon, letting Texans know that they should prepare for the winter front arriving overnight, affecting most of the state.
Texas Democrats After Beto
Joaquin Castro? Colin Allred? Lina Hidalgo? Clay Jenkins? Anyone?. In the fall of 2021, a national reporter from Politico was in Austin writing another profile of Beto O’Rourke as the El Paso Democrat geared up to follow a failed presidential campaign with a run for governor. The reporter asked Mayor Steve Adler whether it was a sustainable political strategy for Texas Democrats for O’Rourke to keep running for statewide office again and again—in 2022 and beyond.
philadelphiaobserver.com
‘This Is the Only Way’: Black Texas Student Slapped Bully Who Called Her the N-Word; She Faced Severe Discipline, Driving Her Into a Mental Institution
A 17-year-old student endured constant racist harassment at her predominantly white school in Texas, and when she fought back, the student was sent to an alternative program where she would have to wear an orange jumpsuit, driving the girl to be hospitalized in a mental facility. Before Autumn Roberson-Manahan’s mental...
