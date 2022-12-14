ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Edith Ann Canada
They should bring everyone of them up on charges! If someone wants to come into this country, let them do it the legal, proper way!

Carlingas
Wish Abbott would compare with DeSantis, Lake, or Noem. (22,000 illegals in El Paso). He needs to go see what it is like there. If Texas was a republic again and you were invaded, would you still roll over on your back and pee on your self like you're doing now.

commonsense
Good. Prosecute all who aid or abet those federal criminals

KVIA ABC-7

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott weighs in on ongoing migrant crisis

EL PASO, Texas -- Days away from the expected end of Title 42, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott weighed in on the ongoing migrant crisis in the Southern border. Gov. Abbott was a guest on ABC's "This Week" with Martha Raddatz Sunday morning. "If the courts do not intervene and put a halt to the removal The post Texas Gov. Greg Abbott weighs in on ongoing migrant crisis appeared first on KVIA.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott promises to build Trump's wall

"More border wall is going up next month. It took months to negotiate with private property owners on the border for the right to build on their property. We now should be building more border wall all of next year." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott prepares for "Biden's reckless decision"

I joined OperationLoneStar agency leaders for a briefing in Del Rio today as they prepare for President Biden’s reckless decision to end Title 42 expulsions next week. Texas stands ready to respond to the expected spike in illegal crossings & protect our nation." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Goes After NGOs Who Helped Illegal Aliens

Governor Abbott thanked a National Guard memberPhoto byTwitter. On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote a letter to Texas Attorney Ken Paxton about the migrants illegally crossing the border and getting assistance from non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Abbott likely saw reports that thousands of migrants were illegally crossing the Texas-Mexican border in El Paso.
TEXAS STATE
Gizmodo

West Texas Shaken by Second 5.4 Magnitude Earthquake in a Month

An earthquake that shook West Texas on Friday may be one of the strongest ever recorded in the state, the Associated Press reported. The magnitude 5.4 quake struck at around 5:35 p.m. local time about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north of Midland. It comes just a month after another 5.4 quake in the region, and officials are investigating whether that earlier quake is linked to local fracking by the oil and gas industry.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?

I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Another California company relocating headquarters to Texas – Boingo Wireless

(The Center Square) – Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, is building a new office in Frisco, with plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to the rapidly expanding north Texas city, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday. The announcement is yet another example of many California businesses that continue to relocate to Texas, with the exodus ramping up since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office. ...
FRISCO, TX
Outsider.com

Texas Residents Stunned by Record-Breaking Earthquake

Following Friday’s 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck north of Midland, Texas, residents reflected on the record-breaking incident. While speaking to CBS7, Texas resident Kelley Morgan spoke about the earthquake. “It was not like anything I’ve ever experienced before,” she told the media outlet. She said that she was on the second floor of her North Midland at the time. “The whole house just [shook back and forth], and it just sounded like thunder was coming from inside the house almost.”
MIDLAND, TX
Texas Observer

Texas Democrats After Beto

Joaquin Castro? Colin Allred? Lina Hidalgo? Clay Jenkins? Anyone?. In the fall of 2021, a national reporter from Politico was in Austin writing another profile of Beto O’Rourke as the El Paso Democrat geared up to follow a failed presidential campaign with a run for governor. The reporter asked Mayor Steve Adler whether it was a sustainable political strategy for Texas Democrats for O’Rourke to keep running for statewide office again and again—in 2022 and beyond.
TEXAS STATE
philadelphiaobserver.com

‘This Is the Only Way’: Black Texas Student Slapped Bully Who Called Her the N-Word; She Faced Severe Discipline, Driving Her Into a Mental Institution

A 17-year-old student endured constant racist harassment at her predominantly white school in Texas, and when she fought back, the student was sent to an alternative program where she would have to wear an orange jumpsuit, driving the girl to be hospitalized in a mental facility. Before Autumn Roberson-Manahan’s mental...
SLATON, TX

