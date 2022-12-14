ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

IARP ruling means Arizona men's basketball, and its fanbase, can enjoy the present without worrying about the past

The IARP finally, mercifully announced its ruling with regards to Arizona Basketball. The punishment? Aside from time already served, the men’s basketball program will lose one scholarship for 2023-24 and the coaches will not be allowed to communicate with recruits over the phone or by message for seven weeks during this current season. The school itself will be fined five grand and all wins and titles from the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons will be vacated.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

3-star California CB Emmanuel Karnley commits to Arizona

Arizona saw its most accomplished cornerback from this past season enter the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week. Might it have just picked up his successor?. The Wildcats have earned a commitment from Emmanuel Karnley, a 3-star cornerback from Walnut Creek, Calif. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Karnley is ranked by 247Sports...
TUCSON, AZ
tsusports.com

Women's Basketball Drops Contest At Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. – Andriana Avent's game-high 21-point performance was not enough as the Texas Southern women's basketball team fell 89-55 at the University of Arizona on Wednesday night. Avent is now averaging 16.6 points per game following her third game of the season scoring at least 21 points while...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

RB Michael Wiley announces return to Arizona for 2023 season

Arizona added a slew of new weapons on offense this past season, leading to a major improvement in scoring and overall production. But it was the play of a holdover from the past that was just as important to the Wildcats’ offensive upswing, and he’s not done. Running...
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to 2025 four-star forward Tounde Yessoufou

Arizona has offered a scholarship to four-star 2025 forward Tounde Yessoufou, a native of Benin now playing for St. Joseph High School in Santa Maria, California. Yessoufou is only the second class of 2025 player that Arizona is known to have offered so far, after Gilbert Perry's Koa Peat, indicating the selective Wildcats have strong interest in him.
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about road trip to No. 9 Arizona

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Thursday afternoon to preview Saturday night's showdown between the sixth-ranked Vols (9-1) and ninth-ranked Arizona Wildcats (9-1). Here's everything Barnes had to say about Saturday night's road trip that tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. On contrasting...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Former Arizona DLs Kyon Barrs, JB Brown announce transfer destinations

A pair of former Arizona defensive linemen whose careers in Tucson extend back multiple coaches have picked their next programs, and both have a connection to the Wildcats. Kyon Barrs announced Wednesday he had committed to USC for the 2023 season, whom the UA will visit next fall, while JB Brown is headed to UMass to play for former Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson’s Gallery Golf Club to host LIV tournament

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - LIV Golf announced on Wednesday, Dec. 14, that Tucson is among three cities chosen to host tournaments as part of the 2023 LIV Golf League schedule. The Gallery Golf Club will host a tournament March 17-19. The Gallery’s South Course was the site of...
TUCSON, AZ
The Spun

Penalties Revealed For Arizona After FBI Investigation

The IARP has announced all of the sanctions for the Arizona basketball program following an FBI investigation. Former Wildcats head coach Sean Miller — now with Xavier — received no penalties or sanctions. Here are the FBI's findings, per an official release:. "A University of Arizona former assistant...
TUCSON, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages

For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
ARIZONA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

SOFIA taking off for final home: Arizona museum

PALMDALE — NASA’s retired flying telescope will be making one more trip from Palmdale, this time to its new home at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz. The Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy, better known as SOFIA, is expected to depart to its new permanent home, on Tuesday.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

A very cold start to the day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bundle up!. It's going to be a very cold start to the day, with most areas dipping to the 20s. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect through 9 AM, today and tomorrow morning. Highs will also run 10-15° below normal over the next few...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
ARIZONA STATE

