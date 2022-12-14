Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.Greyson FTucson, AZ
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By FireGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Celebrity Chef Doesn't Equate to Good TacosGreyson FTucson, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
IARP ruling means Arizona men's basketball, and its fanbase, can enjoy the present without worrying about the past
The IARP finally, mercifully announced its ruling with regards to Arizona Basketball. The punishment? Aside from time already served, the men’s basketball program will lose one scholarship for 2023-24 and the coaches will not be allowed to communicate with recruits over the phone or by message for seven weeks during this current season. The school itself will be fined five grand and all wins and titles from the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons will be vacated.
azdesertswarm.com
3-star California CB Emmanuel Karnley commits to Arizona
Arizona saw its most accomplished cornerback from this past season enter the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week. Might it have just picked up his successor?. The Wildcats have earned a commitment from Emmanuel Karnley, a 3-star cornerback from Walnut Creek, Calif. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Karnley is ranked by 247Sports...
tsusports.com
Women's Basketball Drops Contest At Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. – Andriana Avent's game-high 21-point performance was not enough as the Texas Southern women's basketball team fell 89-55 at the University of Arizona on Wednesday night. Avent is now averaging 16.6 points per game following her third game of the season scoring at least 21 points while...
azdesertswarm.com
RB Michael Wiley announces return to Arizona for 2023 season
Arizona added a slew of new weapons on offense this past season, leading to a major improvement in scoring and overall production. But it was the play of a holdover from the past that was just as important to the Wildcats’ offensive upswing, and he’s not done. Running...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball hit with minimal penalties from IARP/NCAA investigation
Arizona can finally close the book on a dark chapter of its recent past. The NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) has made its decision on how to punish Arizona for numerous alleged violations, mostly by the men’s basketball program under former coach Sean Miller. And the punishment...
Eastern Progress
Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to 2025 four-star forward Tounde Yessoufou
Arizona has offered a scholarship to four-star 2025 forward Tounde Yessoufou, a native of Benin now playing for St. Joseph High School in Santa Maria, California. Yessoufou is only the second class of 2025 player that Arizona is known to have offered so far, after Gilbert Perry's Koa Peat, indicating the selective Wildcats have strong interest in him.
Sean Miller and Arizona men's basketball avoid major penalties from NCAA
Xavier men's basketball coach Sean Miller was not sanctioned by the NCAA's Independent Resolution Panel regarding accusations of misconduct against the Arizona basketball program while Arizona won't receive any further postseason ban or any other major sanctions. Miller was the head coach at Arizona when an NCAA investigation resulted in...
247Sports
What Rick Barnes said about road trip to No. 9 Arizona
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Thursday afternoon to preview Saturday night's showdown between the sixth-ranked Vols (9-1) and ninth-ranked Arizona Wildcats (9-1). Here's everything Barnes had to say about Saturday night's road trip that tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. On contrasting...
azdesertswarm.com
Tennessee expert previews the Arizona men’s basketball game, makes a prediction
Arizona has only lost five games under Tommy Lloyd, and the first came just over a year ago when the Wildcats went to Tennessee on the Wednesday before Christmas and fell 77-73. Now comes the rematch, with the sixth-ranked Volunteers coming to McKale Center on Saturday night, and the stakes...
azdesertswarm.com
Former Arizona DLs Kyon Barrs, JB Brown announce transfer destinations
A pair of former Arizona defensive linemen whose careers in Tucson extend back multiple coaches have picked their next programs, and both have a connection to the Wildcats. Kyon Barrs announced Wednesday he had committed to USC for the 2023 season, whom the UA will visit next fall, while JB Brown is headed to UMass to play for former Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown.
allsportstucson.com
Cholla, Rincon/UHS and Sahuarita move down in new proposed football alignment
The initial football conference placements for the 2023 year have been posted and schools have until Jan. 5 to appeal. The conferences will be finalized on Jan. 17 and the initial region placements will be released on Jan. 24. Everything will be finalized by Feb. 21. Cholla and Rincon/University moved...
KOLD-TV
Tucson’s Gallery Golf Club to host LIV tournament
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - LIV Golf announced on Wednesday, Dec. 14, that Tucson is among three cities chosen to host tournaments as part of the 2023 LIV Golf League schedule. The Gallery Golf Club will host a tournament March 17-19. The Gallery’s South Course was the site of...
Penalties Revealed For Arizona After FBI Investigation
The IARP has announced all of the sanctions for the Arizona basketball program following an FBI investigation. Former Wildcats head coach Sean Miller — now with Xavier — received no penalties or sanctions. Here are the FBI's findings, per an official release:. "A University of Arizona former assistant...
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages
For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
Antelope Valley Press
SOFIA taking off for final home: Arizona museum
PALMDALE — NASA’s retired flying telescope will be making one more trip from Palmdale, this time to its new home at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz. The Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy, better known as SOFIA, is expected to depart to its new permanent home, on Tuesday.
Campus fight leads to Rincon University High School lockdown
A fight at Rincon University High School led to a lockdown and Tucson police investigation. The lockdown was lifted shortly after.
PCSD: Magee Road reopens at La Canada
Westbound Magee Road was closed at La Cananda Drive as of about 10:35 a.m., according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. The road reopened by the afternoon.
KGUN 9
A very cold start to the day
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bundle up!. It's going to be a very cold start to the day, with most areas dipping to the 20s. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect through 9 AM, today and tomorrow morning. Highs will also run 10-15° below normal over the next few...
AZFamily
Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
Hiker falls 20 feet at Tanque Verde Falls
On Saturday, December 10, 2022, the Southern Arizona Rescue Association rescued a hiker that fell around 20 feet.
