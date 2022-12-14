ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rep. Tiffany calling for TikTok ban on Wisconsin government devices

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- From viral dance trends to comedy clips and everything in between, TikTok has become a massive social media platform. But several Wisconsin lawmakers are raising concerns over the app’s use and its potential security threats. Congressman Tom Tiffany represents Northwest Wisconsin in Washington.
Hogan orders TikTok ban for Maryland government employees

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has implemented a ban on TikTok in the state’s executive branch, citing security concerns over Chinese-based owner ByteDance. In a news release on Tuesday, Hogan, whose second term as governor of Maryland ends next month, issued an emergency cybersecurity directive that would prohibit state employees from using certain Chinese and…
Why We Should Regulate AI Like We Do Drugs and Guns

Whether you like it or not, an AI probably brought you here.You might have found this article on your Facebook feed, or stumbled on it in Google News. A friend of a friend of a friend might have posted it to Twitter that you saw in a retweet. No matter how you got here, this article was uniquely curated and delivered straight to you on a digital platter.Mind you, the AI didn’t do this because of random luck. It did this because it knows you. In fact, it’s been watching you for years—watching every website you visit, every Google search,...
Governors ban TikTok over security concerns

Critics of TikTok, the popular short-form video service, have long feared that Chinese parent company ByteDance is sharing user information with the government there and allowing it to manipulate content. Since late November, the Republican governors of Maryland, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Texas have banned TikTok from...
