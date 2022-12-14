ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Turnip Green
2d ago

This makes no sense because billions was sent to Tennessee, Kentucky and Lansing, MI for the future of GM EV production !! Somebody is putting out a Public Relation sideshow !!

WNEM

Whitmer awards $8.4M to Missing Middle housing projects

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer awarded $8.4 million in grants to help construct 145 new homes and rental housing to increase the supply of housing units for Michiganders in six counties, the state said. “Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

$5.8M going into improving SVSU residential housing

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) Board of Control approved nearly $5.8 million in renovations for improvements to Pine Grove Central and the Tranquil Hall portion of First Year Suites. The costs and renovations to the university’s oldest housing units were approved on Friday, Dec. 16...
UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI
The Oakland Press

Ways to help Michigan families in need this holiday season

The holidays are here, and ’tis the season to enjoy time with family and friends, do festive shopping and, perhaps most importantly, give back. One in nine adults and one in seven children face hunger in Michigan, according to feedingamerica.org. There’s no shortage of ways to help support families facing hunger in Michigan this season, whether that means donating money to a local charity organization or donating time or food at an area food bank.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Helping hands: Baldwin House distributes 1,000 holiday care bags to seniors in need

Baldwin House Senior Living and its philanthropic arm, Baldwin Society Supporting Older Adults, announced its annual Holiday Hope program. Baldwin House worked with Dollar Castle and other sponsors including; Center for Financial Planning, Inc., Hospice of Michigan, Kitch Attorney & Counselors, Next Steps 4 Seniors Foundation, Precision Plumbing, Inc. and 360 Fire & Flood Property Restoration, to create 1,000 care bags.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
MLive

Engineering company agrees to settle Flint kids water crisis case

FLINT, MI -- An engineering firm accused of negligence during the Flint water crisis has agreed to settle a civil lawsuit filed on behalf of four children who claimed they suffered brain damage because of their exposure to city water. Lockwood Andrews & Newman has agreed to an undisclosed settlement...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint water bill relief fund receives $1.5 million, increases assistance levels

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The water bill relief fund for Flint residents received an influx of funding as the Great Lakes Water Authority is increasing eligibility and assistance levels. The authority's Board of Directors approved transferring $1.5 million into the Water Residential Assistance Program, which helps low-income households with bill...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Great Lakes Water Authority to provide $1.5M to Flint residents

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) Board of Directors approved the transfer of more than $1.5 million in additional funding for Flint residents through its Water Residential Assistance Program (WRAP). WRAP is a two-year program that aids eligible households through water bill credits, arrearage assistance, and...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Dow Credit Union Member Giveback to return $14M to members

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Dow Credit Union announced its 2022 Member Giveback will give back $14 million to eligible members in January. This is the 42nd consecutive year Dow Credit Union, previously Dow Chemical Employees’ Credit Union, has returned a share of its earnings to members. The Member Giveback started in 1955 and a total of more than $275 million has been given since then, the credit union said.
MIDLAND, MI
wsgw.com

Genesee County Crime Stoppers Offering New Incentive to Combat Crime

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a new incentive to help reduce violent crime and get criminals off the streets. As of Sunday, violent crime is down in Flint. With the hopes of keeping up the momentum, Crime Stopper is offering a reward of $500 for tips that help lead to the arrest of a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Author Ed Anderson

Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clause

Wellington R. Burt was a Michigan millionaire, who cut his immediate family from his willPhoto byWikimedia. Estate planning is an important, if unpleasant, part of life. It is suggested that people look at their plans at least once a year and update them when there are significant changes in life; such as divorce, the death of a loved one, or the birth of a child. The suggestion also works if there has been a fight within a family and the one leaving the estate would prefer to choose a new heir.
SAGINAW, MI
fox2detroit.com

New Detroit Soul restaurant location gets boost from Motor City Match

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Tuesday meant celebration time for two Detroit entrepreneurs who are growing their footprint in the restaurant industry. From their first Detroit Soul location on E. Eight Mile to their newest one on East Jefferson which opens this week in a historic former Kresge department store location, at Lakewood.
DETROIT, MI
awesomemitten.com

7 Unique Winter Date Ideas in Flint & Genesee County

If you think there aren’t many romantic things to do during the winter in Michigan, you’re in for a real treat when you visit Flint and Genesee County. Whether you want to spend time together indoors or outdoors, you can choose from several unique and intimate winter date ideas in Mid-Michigan.
FLINT, MI

