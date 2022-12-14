Read full article on original website
Turnip Green
2d ago
This makes no sense because billions was sent to Tennessee, Kentucky and Lansing, MI for the future of GM EV production !! Somebody is putting out a Public Relation sideshow !!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in MichiganTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Related
Engineering firm reaches settlement in Flint water case
Details of the agreement between the families and Lockwood, Andrews & Newman, known as LAN, were not publicly disclosed in federal court in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
WNEM
Whitmer awards $8.4M to Missing Middle housing projects
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer awarded $8.4 million in grants to help construct 145 new homes and rental housing to increase the supply of housing units for Michiganders in six counties, the state said. “Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in...
Michigan Democrats want to steal my rights so they can reward their union buddies
Michigan Democrats want to end right-to-work and force me to join a union. That's so Gov. Whitmer and her Democrat allies can reward their union buddies.
WNEM
$5.8M going into improving SVSU residential housing
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) Board of Control approved nearly $5.8 million in renovations for improvements to Pine Grove Central and the Tranquil Hall portion of First Year Suites. The costs and renovations to the university’s oldest housing units were approved on Friday, Dec. 16...
The Oakland Press
Ways to help Michigan families in need this holiday season
The holidays are here, and ’tis the season to enjoy time with family and friends, do festive shopping and, perhaps most importantly, give back. One in nine adults and one in seven children face hunger in Michigan, according to feedingamerica.org. There’s no shortage of ways to help support families facing hunger in Michigan this season, whether that means donating money to a local charity organization or donating time or food at an area food bank.
Food banks in MI struggle as they see fewer donations, help from government
Food banks across the country are in crisis. The majority have been forced to scale back donations at a time when more people than ever are looking for help to put food on the table.
fox2detroit.com
Whitmer talks next 4 years including roads, possible tax cuts, and more presidential rumors
DETROIT (FOX 2) - In the heart of downtown Detroit during the holiday season, FOX 2 sat down with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist about their next four years in office - with jobs, the economy, and education of high interest to Michiganders. FOX 2: "What's the...
The Oakland Press
Helping hands: Baldwin House distributes 1,000 holiday care bags to seniors in need
Baldwin House Senior Living and its philanthropic arm, Baldwin Society Supporting Older Adults, announced its annual Holiday Hope program. Baldwin House worked with Dollar Castle and other sponsors including; Center for Financial Planning, Inc., Hospice of Michigan, Kitch Attorney & Counselors, Next Steps 4 Seniors Foundation, Precision Plumbing, Inc. and 360 Fire & Flood Property Restoration, to create 1,000 care bags.
Engineering company agrees to settle Flint kids water crisis case
FLINT, MI -- An engineering firm accused of negligence during the Flint water crisis has agreed to settle a civil lawsuit filed on behalf of four children who claimed they suffered brain damage because of their exposure to city water. Lockwood Andrews & Newman has agreed to an undisclosed settlement...
House of Dank Welcomes the Opening of Saginaw Location
SAGINAW, Mich - House of Dank, the rapidly expanding cannabis retailer is celebrating its opening day, today, December 16th, in Saginaw. House of Dank will be a recreational dispensary open daily from 9am to 9pm to anyone 21 years and older with a valid picture ID.
Free eviction defense is getting closer to becoming a reality in Detroit
After missing a deadline to begin providing the services, Mayor Duggan’s administration announced some major developments
abc12.com
Flint water bill relief fund receives $1.5 million, increases assistance levels
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The water bill relief fund for Flint residents received an influx of funding as the Great Lakes Water Authority is increasing eligibility and assistance levels. The authority's Board of Directors approved transferring $1.5 million into the Water Residential Assistance Program, which helps low-income households with bill...
WNEM
Great Lakes Water Authority to provide $1.5M to Flint residents
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) Board of Directors approved the transfer of more than $1.5 million in additional funding for Flint residents through its Water Residential Assistance Program (WRAP). WRAP is a two-year program that aids eligible households through water bill credits, arrearage assistance, and...
Have an old flag? Funeral home accepting flag donations for veteran cremations
BAY CITY, MI - Have an old, tattered and threadbare U.S. flag? Whatever you do, do not throw it in the trash - U.S. code mandates that the country’s flags be properly and respectfully disposed of. Skorupski Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services launched a new flag retirement program...
East Village Magazine
Flint’s “Gentle giant” – Commissioner Bryant “B.B” Nolden honored and remembered by Flint City Council
As Flint reels from the sudden and untimely death of County Commissioner and Berston Field House Director Bryant “B.B.” Nolden, the City Council honored his legacy through a resolution of condolence in Monday’s meeting.,. Councilperson Jerri Winfrey-Carter (Ward 5) brought the resolution forward and read it. “In...
WNEM
Dow Credit Union Member Giveback to return $14M to members
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Dow Credit Union announced its 2022 Member Giveback will give back $14 million to eligible members in January. This is the 42nd consecutive year Dow Credit Union, previously Dow Chemical Employees’ Credit Union, has returned a share of its earnings to members. The Member Giveback started in 1955 and a total of more than $275 million has been given since then, the credit union said.
wsgw.com
Genesee County Crime Stoppers Offering New Incentive to Combat Crime
Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a new incentive to help reduce violent crime and get criminals off the streets. As of Sunday, violent crime is down in Flint. With the hopes of keeping up the momentum, Crime Stopper is offering a reward of $500 for tips that help lead to the arrest of a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clause
Wellington R. Burt was a Michigan millionaire, who cut his immediate family from his willPhoto byWikimedia. Estate planning is an important, if unpleasant, part of life. It is suggested that people look at their plans at least once a year and update them when there are significant changes in life; such as divorce, the death of a loved one, or the birth of a child. The suggestion also works if there has been a fight within a family and the one leaving the estate would prefer to choose a new heir.
fox2detroit.com
New Detroit Soul restaurant location gets boost from Motor City Match
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Tuesday meant celebration time for two Detroit entrepreneurs who are growing their footprint in the restaurant industry. From their first Detroit Soul location on E. Eight Mile to their newest one on East Jefferson which opens this week in a historic former Kresge department store location, at Lakewood.
awesomemitten.com
7 Unique Winter Date Ideas in Flint & Genesee County
If you think there aren’t many romantic things to do during the winter in Michigan, you’re in for a real treat when you visit Flint and Genesee County. Whether you want to spend time together indoors or outdoors, you can choose from several unique and intimate winter date ideas in Mid-Michigan.
Comments / 1