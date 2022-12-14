ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William and Kate Middleton release their first Christmas photo as the Prince and Princess of Wales

By Samantha Grindell
The Prince and Princess of Wales shared their 2022 Christmas card.

Matt Porteous

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton shared their 2022 Christmas card on Tuesday.
  • The Prince and Princess of Wales held hands with their children in denim ensembles in the photo.
  • The family posed for their photo, while King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, used a candid shot for their card.

Prince William and Kate Middleton released their first Christmas card since they became the Prince and Princess of Wales .

William and Kate, who were named the Prince and Princess of Wales after King Charles III ascended the British throne in September, shared the new photo on Tuesday.

Matt Porteous, who is both a photographer for the royal family and an environmental photographer, captured the family picture.

The Waleses posed for the photo in Norfolk, as Kensington Palace said in a statement shared with Insider.

In the shot, William, Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis hold hands and walk down a path.

"Sharing a new picture of the family for this year's Christmas card!" they captioned an Instagram post of the photo with a Christmas tree emoji.

The Waleses all wore shades of blue paired with denim for the family photo.

William chose a dark-blue button-down and jeans for the picture, while Kate opted for dark-wash skinny jeans and a white blouse. According to People , Kate wore the "Mabel" blouse from Mih Jeans for the unveiling of her "Back to Nature" garden in 2019 and while making Zoom calls to a volunteer hotline in 2020.

George, 9, and Louis, 4, wore shorts and polo shirts, and Charlotte, 7, sported a denim romper. Both William and George's shirts are from Ralph Lauren, though George wore his untucked.

Although William, Kate, and their children look relaxed in the photo, it is a posed shot, with all but William looking directly at the camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fcjr2_0jiPy6zG00
Charles and Camilla attend the Braemar Highland Gathering on September 3, 2022.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Unlike the heir to the throne, King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, chose a candid photo for their 2022 Christmas card.

In the photo, taken by royal photographer Samir Hussein , Camilla looks toward the king as they both smile at the Braemar Games in Scotland on September 3, 2022, which was just days before Queen Elizabeth II died.

The king and Queen Consort personally chose the photo, according to a press release shared with Insider.

Read the original article on Insider

