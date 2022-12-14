ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

10-Year-Old Boy’s Adoptive Mother Arrested in His Death

By Allison Quinn
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dREMF_0jiPy56X00
Buckeye Police Department

An arrest has finally been made in the years-long investigation into the disappearance and death of 10-year-old Jesse Wilson: Police say the boy’s adoptive mother is now in custody. Crystal Wilson has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of abandoning and concealing a body, Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall announced Tuesday. She was arrested a day earlier at her home in Georgia and is expected to be extradited to Arizona to face the charges. The arrest comes more than six years after Jesse Wilson was reported missing by his adoptive mother in July 2016. His remains were found near a road about six miles from his home almost two years later, with police saying at that time they weren’t sure if it would be possible to determine a cause of death given the state of decomposition. Police say they still don’t know exactly what happened to the boy, even after the adoptive mother’s arrest. “She knows what happened. She’s not telling us,” police said.

Read it at ABC 15

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Man accused of leaving 4-year-old daughter alone in Surprise apartment

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been arrested after leaving his 4-year-old daughter alone in his Surprise apartment on Sunday night. According to court paperwork, around 6:30 p.m., Surprise police were called out to an apartment complex near Bell and Litchfield roads. Police say witnesses reported seeing a 4-year-old girl yelling in the hallways of the complex, saying her dad, 29-year-old Montrez Williams, wasn’t home and that she was hungry.
SURPRISE, AZ
kyma.com

Woman arrested in death of her young adopted son in Arizona

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) - A woman has been arrested in the death of her adopted 10-year-old son whose body was found in 2018 a few miles from his home in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye, authorities said Tuesday. Police said 54-year-old Crystal Wilson was indicted by a Maricopa County grand...
BUCKEYE, AZ
News Channel Nebraska

Arizona man receives 11 years in prison on meth-related charge

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Eleven years in prison was given to an Arizona man for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Jared Cain, of Phoenix, Ariz., was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Dec. 9 to 132 months in prison. Cain was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine and 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. He will be serve a five-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

More than half a million dollars in drugs seized in Arizona drug bust, investigators say

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A 19-year-old man was at the center of a huge fentanyl bust after deputies say he was the person who was supplying dealers in the Phoenix area. On Dec. 12, deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a Tolleson home and reportedly found half-a-million dollars worth of drugs, cash, weapons and jewelry.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man dead after apparent road rage shooting near US 60 and Tomahawk

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Apache Junction police are investigating a deadly shooting believed to be related to a road rage incident Sunday night. Two vehicles reportedly exited US 60 onto Tomahawk Road before driving to the area of 21st Avenue and Vista Road. At that point, 41-year-old Jordan Toro got out of his vehicle to confront the other driver and was shot, police say.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
12 News

Driver caught with 'Seusspicious-looking' passenger on I-10

ARIZONA, USA — A solo driver’s joyride in the carpool lane was cut short when an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer discovered a "Seusspicious-looking" creature masquerading as a passenger. The agency tweeted a photo of the driver and his inflatable friend, the Grinch, after he was pulled...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

19-year-old woman fatally shot in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A 19-year-old woman is dead, and a man is in the hospital following a shooting in Buckeye Monday night, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. MCSO said that just before 9:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to shots fired call near Baseline and Apache roads. When...
BUCKEYE, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence

Kari Lake’s lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2022 election and re-do voting will be swiftly thrown out because the claims it makes aren’t supported by any evidence and are overly generic, according to legal experts.  “It is poorly written, frankly,” Jim Barton, a Democratic election attorney and partner at Barton Mendez Soto in Tempe, told the […] The post Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
126K+
Followers
36K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy