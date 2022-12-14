ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds’ Battle Over Scott Perry’s Election-Related Texts Is Intensifying

By Asta Hemenway
The Department of Justice’s battle to obtain GOP Rep. Scott Perry’s texts for their probe into 2020 election interference is intensifying, according to CNN. Perry texted several top Trump administration officials after the presidential election, including sending lengthy instructions to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows from a supposed “cyber forensic team.” After the DOJ seized his phone in August, Perry sued the department and the case was put under seal. But, according to CNN, the DOJ’s plan was to “image” the phone with an initial warrant, then get a second warrant to access the data. The status of those attempts is unclear. However, CNN reporters saw Perry’s lawyers and DOJ investigators face off in court in mid-October for a hearing that was closed to the public. In his lawsuit, Perry argued some of the contents of his phone were shielded under the Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause, which protects speech by members of Congress.

wayne stewart
2d ago

I thought you trumpers told us if you did nothing wrong you should welcome an investigation to prove it. I guess all these politicans know they did something wrong then

Patrice Smith
2d ago

Why are there some protection for Congress employees. if you break laws there should not be protection claws for anyone including the president of the u.s.

RC{mom}6 La.
2d ago

Governmental immunity does not stand in the face of the furtherance of a crime or criminal activity!!

