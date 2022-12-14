Read full article on original website
Jason Wright
2d ago
cause according to Dems we do not have a problem at the border !! now all of a sudden they want to come together with the republicans to fix what? what r they going to fix if the POTUS and VP say there isn't a problem so why would they have to come together?
Guest
1d ago
Biden reversed the good things Trump had done for the border as his first order of business and now he doesn't understand why there is a problem
Terry Buckingham
1d ago
that little moppy top press secretary has no clue what's going on she's just like Biden she reads off of teleprompters and does what they tell her
Karine Jean-Pierre ripped by Mike Pence for 'deeply offensive' stance toward Elon Musk
Former vice president joined "Outnumbered" to discuss Musk's fight for free speech on Twitter and the possible release of information on the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Pelosi told Obama Dems lost House in 2010 because White men 'get in a mood' when they don't have jobs
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2010 blamed Democratic midterm election losses on White males who were "in a mood" over job losses, a new documentary shows.
Biden invites anti-police nonbinary drag queen to White House: 'F--- the police'
President Biden extended an invitation to drag queen Marti Cummings to attend a White House event where he will sign the Respect for Marriage Act.
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
msn.com
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
McCarthy said Republicans could cede control of the House in January if they aren't unified. While on Newsmax, the Californian warned against the GOP playing "games" on the House floor. McCarthy is working to round up votes among GOP members that he'll need to lead the lower chamber. House Minority...
LAURA INGRAHAM: Now we see just how corrupt, how cut-throat and how devious Big Tech is
Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Twitter's mission of sharing information and ideas without barriers was only a marketing campaign on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’
Supreme Court justices may finally have to decide if the White House can write immigration rules
When the Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over whether the Biden administration is flouting federal immigration law by prioritizing certain non-citizens for deportation, some justices revealed an underlying concern about how the government can realistically deal with more than 11 million undocumented people in the United States.
Biden slammed for claiming public didn’t know ‘what the hell a supply chain was’: ‘Insulting Americans’
Critics on Twitter slammed President Biden for suggesting that Americans didn't know what "a supply chain was" just a few years ago before the pandemic.
Arizona sheriffs fire back after Biden scoffs at border visit: 'Slap in the face to every American'
Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb joined "Fox & Friends" to react to Biden's statement that there are "more important things to do" than visit the southern border.
Musk proves Hunter Biden censorship came from collusion among Biden campaign, law enforcement and Twitter
Musk proves Hunter Biden censorship and confirms what most Americans knew – that Twitter took Democrats’ side during the 2020 presidential election.
Biden slammed for comments dismissing border crisis: 'Tell that to Border Control'
Critics blasted President Biden on Tuesday after he claimed there were "more important" things going on in response to a question about visiting the border.
Biden readies plans to make most of southern tip of Nevada off-limits to development
President Joe Biden announced new commitments Wednesday to protect Native American lands in southern Nevada and is reportedly readying plans to declare a new national monument around the Spirit Mountain tribal area that would put hundreds of thousands of federal acres off-limits to development.
AOC hits Sinema for leaving Democratic Party, registering as an independent: 'People deserve more'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. criticized Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after the Arizona senator announced her decision to become independent.
TUCKER CARLSON: This lie could get millions of Americans killed
Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacts to false reports Russian missiles hit Poland and gives his take on the FTX meltdown on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
Hunter Biden probe, impeachment could be 'politically helping the White House,' Jen Psaki argues
On MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Tuesday, Jen Psaki claimed Republican impeachment efforts and focus on Hunter Biden could end up helping the White House politically.
Dems silent on McCarthy’s pledge to boot Swalwell, Omar, Schiff from committees
Senior House Democrats are silent on Republican Kevin McCarthy's pledge to boot Adam Schiff, Ilhan Omar, and Eric Swalwell off committees next Congress.
Biden's border neglect an 'impeachable offense,' Texas lt. gov. says: 'This is destroying our country'
Texas Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick torches the Biden administration as record numbers of migrants are seen crossing the southern border into the U.S.
Republican senators demand White House pause all taxpayer-funded gain-of-function research
Five Senate Republicans wrote a letter to the White House demanding the federal government pause funding gain-of-function research, which they say may have contributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden torched for brushing off Peter Doocy's question about border visit: 'A shocking statement'
The 'Outnumbered' panel discussed Biden's response to Peter Doocy that he has 'more important things' to do than visit the southern border while on his Arizona trip.
MSNBC anchor slammed for complaining House Democrats never investigated the Trump family: 'Clown Alert'
MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan was ridiculed Thursday for claiming that House Democrats never investigated the Trump family when they were in the majority despite many congressional investigations into former President Trump. After Republicans secured a majority in the House, Reps. James Comer, R.-Ky., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., announced in a...
