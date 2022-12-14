ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

New York Jets Announce New Role For Quarterback Zach Wilson

By Lauren Merola
New York Jets coach Robert Saleh said that the team is preparing for its matchup against the Detroit Lions as if Mike White can take hits under center.

On the off chance he can't, though, Zach Wilson can.

Wilson will dress as the backup quarterback in Week 15 and Joe Flacco will be the third-string, Saleh said on Wednesday. Against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Wilson was inactive.

"Zach's been doing a great job," Saleh said on Wednesday. "He's been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding himself accountable in regards to how he wants to attack practice, how he's been performing in practice, going against our defense, which I think is a pretty good defense to go against and working on all the different things we've been asking him to accomplish."

Saleh benched Wilson after Week 11, when Wilson completed 9-of-22 passes for a mere 77 yards in the 10-3 loss to the New York Patriots. His play, coupled with his I-didn't-let-my-defense-down mentality pushed Wilson out of the lineup completely, down to the backup's backup.

That changes this week after Flacco failed to make his case against the Bills when White exited shortly with an undisclosed rib injury. The offense was driving when White went down. Flacco came in and lost a fumble, and the momentum, on a pivotal drive where the Jets could've tied it. Flacco went 1-for-3 for one yard and took one sack before White reentered the game.

After White's X-Rays came back "cool," as he said, on Sunday, he is on target to start Week 15, but was limited in practice on Wednesday.

"I picked my kids up out of their cribs this morning, played with them for a little bit," White said on Monday. "They tackled me. It felt fine. I feel good."

In case the weight discrepancy between a one-year-old and a defensive lineman isn't "fine," Wilson will take the field for the first time in four weeks.

