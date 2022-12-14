ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months

By Olivia Singh
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14J9NK_0jiPxmkC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0spCMw_0jiPxmkC00
Ben Foster and Will Smith at the premiere of "Emancipation" in November 2022.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

  • Will Smith took over the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss his film "Emancipation."
  • Smith said costar Ben Foster didn't talk to him or make eye contact while on set for six months.
  • "I really credit Ben with clicking me into the next gear of depth and focus," Smith said.

Will Smith said that his " Emancipation " costar Ben Foster purposely avoided interacting with him while on the set of the film.

"He didn't speak to me, he didn't make eye contact with me, he didn't say a word, he didn't acknowledge me for six months," Smith recalled during his takeover of the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" on Facebook Watch, released on Wednesday.

Smith was joined by kids Trey Smith, Jaden Smith, and Willow Smith to talk about his role as Peter in "Emancipation," which was made available on Apple TV+ on Friday.

Antoine Fuqua's movie, which was inspired by the famous 1863 photos of "Whipped Peter," centers on a man who escapes slavery. Foster stars as Fassell, a slave owner who hunts Smith's character following his escape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ypNCO_0jiPxmkC00
Ben Foster in "Emancipation."

Apple Originals

During his appearance on "RTT," Smith described "Emancipation" as "one of the most grueling and transformative and ultimately rewarding films of my entire career." He also said that Foster is the "total opposite of his character."

In a video message, Foster said that he chose to give Smith "space" when he saw him transform into his character.

"We didn't speak for six months of shooting," Foster said, adding that Smith is an actor he respected for a long time.

Smith, in response, praised his costar for setting the tone from that first day on set, when Foster walked by him without saying a word.

"What he did that first day, I was like 'Yup got it, we're not playing. This is real. This is serious. We're not fooling around with these ideas,'" Smith said. "And I really credit Ben with clicking me into the next gear of depth and focus."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tI4rD_0jiPxmkC00
Will Smith and Ben Foster in "Emancipation."

Apple TV+

"Ben set the tone for everybody," the Oscar-winning actor added. "He wasn't going to his trailer. He was staying in his tent on the set all day long. He had all his stuff in his character's tent."

Smith also vividly recalled Foster shedding his character and finally introducing himself in a friendly manner once his filming wrapped. The "King Richard" star said that they didn't talk until a few months later when they gathered to do press.

"I was like, 'Who are you, you kind soul?'" Smith said of Foster.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 226

Dont care keep it moving!
1d ago

Well what do you expect everyone is not over your bad behavior. You assaulted someone on national television, u should of went to jail for a day!

Reply(7)
46
Dale Marshall
1d ago

you can call it "method acting" if you like, however, certain actors are extremely talented as portraying hate, violence, and racism.

Reply(12)
30
Lorrie Sharp
1d ago

He probably didn't want to get slapped. Just wanted to do his job and go home.I personally haven't spoken to one person interested in seeing this Movie...because he is in it

Reply(2)
22
Related
OK! Magazine

Jade Pinkett Says Her Aunt Jada Pinkett Smith & Uncle Will Smith 'Always Know The Right Thing To Say,' Dishes On New Series 'More Than A Name'

Jade Pinkett, the niece of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, has always been used to growing up in the spotlight, which is why she would frequently lean on the pair for advice. "Being part of this famous family has allowed me to grow in different areas, and even in moments of discouragement, they always know the right thing to say. Being in this family is a blessing, and the knowledge they're able to pass down to me is probably the greatest gift," the actress exclusively tells OK! while talking about media platform TOGETHXR's new series More Than a Name....
Glamour

Behold Willow Smith’s Crystal-Studded Hip Cutouts

Willow Smith—along with her mother, Jada, and siblings, Jaden and Trey—showed up to support her father at the premiere of Emancipation on November 30. The evening marked the family's first red-carpet appearance since the infamous Oscars slap and ensuing scandal. Willow wore a showstopping pair of Stella McCartney...
LOUISIANA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
brides.com

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
hypebeast.com

Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser

Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
Distractify

LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years

Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Fox News

Brad Pitt cozies up to new romantic interest who he's been dating a 'few months': He 'is really into her'

Brad Pitt cozied up to a reported new flame last weekend while on a date. On Sunday, the "Bullet Train" star and Ines de Ramon, 32, who works in the jewelry industry, were spotted together in Los Angeles outside the Orpheum Theatre before heading inside for a Bono concert. They were joined by Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson ‘Bummed’ After Seeing Emily Ratajkowski On Dates With DJ Orazio Rispo (Exclusive)

Pete Davidson isn’t too thrilled after seeing Emily Ratajkowski making headlines over her recent date with DJ Orazio Rispo. The SNL alum, 28, and the “Blurred Lines” video vixen, 31, have also been spotted out together in recent weeks. So it’s no wonder a few sources close to Pete EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the comedian is feeling “bummed” as Emily steps out with another man.
Insider

Insider

708K+
Followers
38K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy