Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Reno
Reno man killed after hitting tree on Rock Blvd
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was killed in a crash on South Rock Blvd. and Brookside Court on Saturday evening. Crews responded to a single vehicle crash around 6:15 p.m on Dec. 17. The vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree on the west side of Rock Blvd.
KOLO TV Reno
Gardnerville man dies in Friday crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Gardnerville man was killed on Friday in a crash while driving on US395. A preliminary investigation from Nevada State Police found that a black 2018 GMC Sierra K2500 Denali pickup truck driven by a Paul Simpson was traveling southbound when, for unknown reasons, he allowed the truck to cross the centerline and into the path of a 2019 Nissan Rogue.
Record-Courier
Update: Highway 395 reopened through Pine Nut Mountains
Nearly five hours after a fatal collision was reported on Highway 395, the only route through the Pine Nut Mountains has reopened. A traffic camera at Leviathan Mine Road showed traffic was moving as the collision was cleared at 10:10 a.m. First reported at 5:14 a.m., the collision closed the...
Record-Courier
The Dec. 19, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a 36-foot box truck loaded with Amazon packages spun out heading down Highway 88 near the top of Woodfords Canyon around 5 a.m. If you’re heading that direction, expect delays as they get everything cleared. I’m hoping we’ll receive...
FOX Reno
Bail set at $1 million for Reno murder suspect rearrested four years after release
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Washoe County judge has bet a $1 million bail for a man accused of murdering a woman in Reno in late 2016. Robert Paul Eikelberger, appeared before Judge Kathleen Drakulich on Dec. 16 where he pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.
2news.com
Crews Work to Put Out House Fire in North Valleys
(December 15, 2022) A fire broke out in the North Valleys Thursday afternoon, behind the Maverick Gas Station on Panther Drive. The Reno Fire Department says it happened at an abandoned house, and there was another fire at this location last year. At least nine Reno Fire units responded. As...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe thieves appear in Douglas court
A California man who was sent to prison after he was arrested for burglary as residents of South Lake Tahoe were returning home from evacuations last year appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday. Joseph Donald Dykes, 39, admitted to possession of a credit card without the owner’s permission...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City: Property owners must clear sidewalks
Carson City officials are reminding all residents and business owners to remove ice and snow from the sidewalk next to their property. “In Carson City, the property owner is responsible for snow removal on the sidewalk adjacent to their property,” states a press release. “With the recent storms and continued cold temperatures, many of the city’s sidewalks are a combination of snow and ice, creating treacherous conditions for pedestrians. Whereas in past storms warmer temperatures would melt the snow and ice, that has not been the case with the most recent storm and shoveling is going to be needed.”
FOX Reno
Man found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near Sparks Marina
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the Marina on Monday. Officers with the Sparks Police Department received multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Prater Way and Howard Drive just before noon on Dec. 12. While on their way to the scene, dispatch received several more calls regarding a man down in the area of McCarran Blvd. and Nichols Way.
Lawsuit: Private investigator placed GPS tracking device on Reno mayor’s vehicle
After a tracking device placed by a private investigator was discovered on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s personal vehicle, attorneys on behalf of Schieve filed a complaint requesting restitution, among other actions. The post Lawsuit: Private investigator placed GPS tracking device on Reno mayor’s vehicle appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Beloved Mighty Mite coach’ passes away at Palisades Tahoe
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe community lost one of its own Monday when 76-year-old Larry Kushner passed away. Kushner, a coach for the Palisades Mighty Mites children’s ski program, was reportedly skiing at Palisades Tahoe on Monday when at 10:49 a.m. ski patrol was alerted to a person distressed in the terrain accessed via Resort Chair.
2news.com
Wild Horses along Washoe Lake
On our latest adventure, we spotted these wild horses along Washoe Lake after more than a foot of snow about a week before Christmas. Located just south of Reno, NV, you can hike along the shores of Washoe Lake with beautiful views you see here. Thanks for watching Adventures with Jeff!
KOLO TV Reno
Southwest Gas reminds customers of home and kitchen safety this holiday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Most of us are making plans to get together with our families for the holidays, but there are some safety concerns. Southwest Gas is reminding its customers to stay safe when heating appliances. They say natural gas leaks are a prevalent worry. Be aware of the smell of rotten eggs and the sound of hissing or roaring coming from the ground or natural gas appliance.
Nevada witness describes boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe
Stateline, NV.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Nevada witness at Stateline reported watching a large, silent, boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe that appeared to be 500 feet wide at about 5:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
FOX Reno
Dilworth Middle School teacher plans to press charges against student who assaulted her
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Dilworth Middle School teacher who was assaulted by a student Thursday plans to press charges, she told News 4-Fox 11 exclusively on Friday. The teacher, who asked to be identified by her first name Lauren, said she suffered injuries to...
Nevada resident faces federal charges involving 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine
A Reno man was returned to the United States from Mexico where he was arrested on a federal warrant for drug trafficking violations.
KOLO TV Reno
Reaction To Possibly Commuting Nevada Death Sentences
Kate Smith Elementary School's AWSitive Robotics Team. earned first place at the Nevada LEGO League Challenge. Reno Mayor: Private Investigator Illegally Stalked Her. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said a private investigator illegally put a tracking device on her car. She believes other public figures were also tracked.
FOX Reno
City of Reno menorah lighting commemorates first day of Hanukkah
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The city of Reno officially lit the menorah at city plaza to commemorate the first day of Hanukkah. The menorah was lit in front of dozens of attends on Sunday afternoon. Attendees enjoyed a festival of lights with donuts, chocolate gelt,...
travelawaits.com
17 Fantastic Things To Do In Historic Carson City, Nevada
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Ready for an adventure? Check out Carson City, Nevada! This vibrant capital city is filled with history and packed with plenty of activities and attractions to keep you busy during your visit. Carson City has something for everyone, from its well-preserved downtown district to its stunning mountain scenery. Plus, with its close proximity to Lake Tahoe and other amazing natural areas, you’ll never run out of things to see and do.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
With food available, many bears at Tahoe forgo hibernation
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Fresh snowfall blankets the Tahoe Basin which is to be expected in the winter months, but what many people don’t expect is to see a black bear rumbling around, but it’s become more common. Wisdom on how to coexist with bears is...
Comments / 1