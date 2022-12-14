Read full article on original website
SC officials announce nation's first state probation and parole electronics detection K-9
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Meet Chip, the nations first dog trained in searching for hidden electronics and will begin working with the SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, according to a statement from the agency. The dog was officially announced during a press conference on Monday. Officials...
SC lawmakers consider bills to combat fentanyl crisis
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Overdoses in South Carolina are spiking, and mostly one drug is to blame. Fentanyl has led to more deaths in the last few years and now state lawmakers are hoping to curb the issue. State lawmakers are considering drug-induced homicide bills, which would charge someone for...
DHEC encouraging families to not waste food, recycle this holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C (WACH) — During the holidays the possibility of food going to waste, large amounts of wrapping paper, decorations and other items increase the amount of household waste for many families. That's why the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is encouraging people to be ware...
Wet workweek turns dangerously cold by the weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Tuesday starts off dry, but other than that... it's not a very nice day. We'll stay cloudy, cool and rain will push in for the afternoon and evening. Here's a look at our Future Radar for Tuesday in the South Carolina Midlands. It's not out...
Cool and cloudy for most of the week, rain moves in by the end
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- After a dry weekend, we've got a little bit of dry time left before wet weather moves in. Monday will be very similar to Sunday. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s and upper 40s. We're dry, but clouds will increase as the day goes on.
