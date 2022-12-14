ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Saint Louis, MS

SC lawmakers consider bills to combat fentanyl crisis

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Overdoses in South Carolina are spiking, and mostly one drug is to blame. Fentanyl has led to more deaths in the last few years and now state lawmakers are hoping to curb the issue. State lawmakers are considering drug-induced homicide bills, which would charge someone for...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
DHEC encouraging families to not waste food, recycle this holiday season

COLUMBIA, S.C (WACH) — During the holidays the possibility of food going to waste, large amounts of wrapping paper, decorations and other items increase the amount of household waste for many families. That's why the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is encouraging people to be ware...
Wet workweek turns dangerously cold by the weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Tuesday starts off dry, but other than that... it's not a very nice day. We'll stay cloudy, cool and rain will push in for the afternoon and evening. Here's a look at our Future Radar for Tuesday in the South Carolina Midlands. It's not out...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

