FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FOX Reno
Washoe County DA petitions to block possible death sentence commutations
The Washoe County Attorney's office has filed an emergency petition to block the possible commutation of all death sentences in Nevada. A petition for a writ of prohibition was submitted to the Nevada Supreme Court on Friday to prevent the State Board of Pardons Commissioners from deliberating on an agenda item at their meeting Tuesday.
FOX Reno
Pardons board cannot consider whether to commute Nevada death sentences, judge rules
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Carson City judge ruled Monday that the Nevada Board of Pardons cannot consider whether to commute all death sentences in Nevada to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In his ruling, Judge James Wilson agreed with the...
FOX Reno
Democrats propose gun-safety bills to address 'gun violence epidemic'
TUKWILA, Wash. (KOMO) — Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed two gun safety measures at a news conference Monday in Tukwila to address what Inslee called a "gun violence epidemic." The first of the two "common-sense public safety measures" for the upcoming legislative session...
FOX Reno
Nevada named 3rd fastest-growing state in the U.S.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada is named one of the top states with the fastest-growing population in the country. Software company, Inspection Support Network, conducted a study to find the fastest-growing metropolitan area in the U.S. Data revealed Nevada has one of the largest percentage changes in total population...
FOX Reno
Pet of the week: Buck
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada Humane Society Events Coordinator Kait Cole joined Fox 11's Taylor Winkel to talk about the Pet of the Week, Buck. Buck loves other dogs and he needs a home without cats.
