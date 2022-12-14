ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Bay Net

Governor Hogan Welcomes Governor-Elect Wes Moore To Government House

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan today welcomed Governor-Elect Wes Moore, Mrs. Dawn Moore, and their children to Government House in Annapolis. “The First Lady and I were delighted to welcome the Moore family to historic Government House this afternoon and show them around what will soon be their new home,” said Governor Hogan. “The First Lady and I have been so grateful to serve as temporary residents of Government House, and we will cherish the memories our family has made here over the last eight years.”
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Failure Factory: Project Baltimore investigates 'ghost students'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On March 1, 2021, the Fox45 News investigative unit, Project Baltimore, broke the story. A Baltimore City mother, Tiffany France, came forward with stunning information about her son’s education. In four years at Augusta Fells High School, he passed just three classes. France said she didn’t know her son was failing, because the school was still promoting him through the course levels. When Fox45 obtained his transcripts, we learned his grade point average was 0.13, yet he was ranked 62 of 120 in his class. France’s son was not the only child being failed by this school.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Jerry Jones to Retire

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced that Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones III has notified him of his intent to retire at the end of the year after 35 years in law enforcement. The governor has named Lt. Colonel Roland L. Butler Jr. to serve as acting superintendent.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

$2.67 million ARPA funds awarded to 28 Baltimore County community-based organizations

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced that Baltimore County and the Baltimore Community Foundation (BCF) has awarded more than $2.67 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds to 28 local, community-based organizations. This money will help support the organization's recovery, Olszewski said, as well...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Former corruption investigator files ethics complaint about J.P. Grant donation to Mayor Scott

“In my view, the conduct rises to the level of conflict of interest,” says James Cabezas, retired chief investigator for the Maryland State Prosecutor. The retired chief investigator for the Maryland State Prosecutor has filed a complaint with the Baltimore Board of Ethics about a campaign donation that Mayor Brandon Scott recently accepted from J.P. Grant, the Columbia businessman who funneled $170,000 to former Mayor Catherine Pugh as part of her “Healthy Holly” children’s book scheme.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

School and business delays Thursday due to ice morning conditions

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, December 15 the following schools and businesses are closed due to icy conditions in the forecast:. Baltimore County Circuit Court: Opening at 10a; Staff report at 9a. Baltimore City Government: Opening two hours late. Baltimore City Public Schools: Opening two hours late. Baltimore County...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Former Mondawmin Target makes way for redevelopment, new community hub

What was once a Target store in west Baltimore will become a community hub to be called The Village at Mondawmin. Crews on Thursday began to raze the facade of the building to make way for a revitalization plan that will include medical and social services for older adults, health care-related services, workforce development opportunities and child care services, according to a statement.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

See how South Baltimore communities may transform with new plan that's 'really happening this time'

A graphic rendering of the transformed Middle Branch Park in South Baltimore includes a beach and kayak launch. Graphic Rendering Courtesy of Design company Field Operations. The residents of the neighborhoods around the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River have long felt hemmed in by highways and railroads — cut off from the rest of Baltimore City. Now, a plan is emerging to turn the area from what one community leader called a “dumping ground” to what another described as “Baltimore’s next great waterfront.” This isn’t the first plan to transform these communities. It’s just one of many that dates back more than a century to the days of the Olmstead Company, founded by urban planner Frederick Law Olmstead, none of which have gone much of anywhere.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Founder insists company has never received funding from J.P. Grant

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott is saying nothing more about the $5,000 campaign contribution he accepted this year from the same businessman whose contribution he rejected three years ago. "The comments I said last week are going to be my comments on it," said Mayor Scott on Wednesday...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Stagg Bowl (D-III Football Championship) To Be Played in Maryland for First Time

The 2022 NCAA Division III Football Championship Game, more commonly referred to as the 2022 Stagg Bowl or Stagg Bowl XLIX, is a postseason college football game that is scheduled to be played on December 16, 2022, at Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. This is the first time the game will be played in Maryland. It will determine a national champion in NCAA Division III for the 2022 season. The contest is scheduld to begin at 7:00 p.m. EST, and will air on ESPNU. The game will feature the two finalists of the 32-team single elimination playoff bracket- Mount Union (Alliance, Ohio) and North Central College (Naperville, Illinois).
ANNAPOLIS, MD
beckersasc.com

$46M Maryland medical office building breaks ground

Ground has been broken on a $45.8 million, four-story medical office building in Columbia, Md. The building is part of a $5 billion plan to revitalize the Lakefront District. The 86,000-square-foot building will be 25 percent occupied by Orthopedic Associates of Central Maryland and is expected to open in 2024, according to a Dec. 14 news release from the Howard Hughes Corp., a building developer.
COLUMBIA, MD

