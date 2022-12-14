Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Welcomes Governor-Elect Wes Moore To Government House
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan today welcomed Governor-Elect Wes Moore, Mrs. Dawn Moore, and their children to Government House in Annapolis. “The First Lady and I were delighted to welcome the Moore family to historic Government House this afternoon and show them around what will soon be their new home,” said Governor Hogan. “The First Lady and I have been so grateful to serve as temporary residents of Government House, and we will cherish the memories our family has made here over the last eight years.”
Prince George’s school board couldn’t select a new chair, but it did choose a vice chair
The board couldn’t select a chair after seven attempts, so they’ll try again Jan. 12. The post Prince George’s school board couldn’t select a new chair, but it did choose a vice chair appeared first on Maryland Matters.
foxbaltimore.com
Failure Factory: Project Baltimore investigates 'ghost students'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On March 1, 2021, the Fox45 News investigative unit, Project Baltimore, broke the story. A Baltimore City mother, Tiffany France, came forward with stunning information about her son’s education. In four years at Augusta Fells High School, he passed just three classes. France said she didn’t know her son was failing, because the school was still promoting him through the course levels. When Fox45 obtained his transcripts, we learned his grade point average was 0.13, yet he was ranked 62 of 120 in his class. France’s son was not the only child being failed by this school.
WBOC
Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Jerry Jones to Retire
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced that Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones III has notified him of his intent to retire at the end of the year after 35 years in law enforcement. The governor has named Lt. Colonel Roland L. Butler Jr. to serve as acting superintendent.
19thnews.org
A student mom’s dreams of college felt ‘impossible.’ So she built a community of mentors to help her get there.
BALTIMORE — At 8:45 on a Thursday morning in May, 20-year-old Sarah Turner stands at the stove preparing two meals at once: eggs for her son Noah’s breakfast and a grilled cheese sandwich for his lunch. Noah sits expectantly at the dining room table. The 3-year-old boy —...
As Democrats prepare to retake power in Annapolis, Hogan issues warning on spending
Hours later, legislative panel endorses spending guidelines that leaders describe as 'fiscally responsible' The post As Democrats prepare to retake power in Annapolis, Hogan issues warning on spending appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Nottingham MD
Outstanding high school, middle school students named to 2022-2023 All-County Honors Dance Ensemble
TOWSON, MD—Thirty-two high school students and 30 middle school students have been selected to participate in the Baltimore County Public Schools 2022-2023 All-County Honors Dance Ensemble. The ensemble will rehearse weekly at George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology throughout the winter and spring. The culminating event for...
foxbaltimore.com
$2.67 million ARPA funds awarded to 28 Baltimore County community-based organizations
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced that Baltimore County and the Baltimore Community Foundation (BCF) has awarded more than $2.67 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds to 28 local, community-based organizations. This money will help support the organization's recovery, Olszewski said, as well...
baltimorebrew.com
Former corruption investigator files ethics complaint about J.P. Grant donation to Mayor Scott
“In my view, the conduct rises to the level of conflict of interest,” says James Cabezas, retired chief investigator for the Maryland State Prosecutor. The retired chief investigator for the Maryland State Prosecutor has filed a complaint with the Baltimore Board of Ethics about a campaign donation that Mayor Brandon Scott recently accepted from J.P. Grant, the Columbia businessman who funneled $170,000 to former Mayor Catherine Pugh as part of her “Healthy Holly” children’s book scheme.
foxbaltimore.com
School and business delays Thursday due to ice morning conditions
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, December 15 the following schools and businesses are closed due to icy conditions in the forecast:. Baltimore County Circuit Court: Opening at 10a; Staff report at 9a. Baltimore City Government: Opening two hours late. Baltimore City Public Schools: Opening two hours late. Baltimore County...
Baltimore City rec centers to offer Winter Break Camp
School will be out soon, but Baltimore City students still have a place to go during the days they have off.
baltimorebrew.com
City Council lauds Marilyn Mosby for “eight years of distinguished service”
The federal charges against Baltimore’s top prosecutor go unmentioned as lawmakers approve a resolution introduced by the City Council president honoring his wife. Baltimore’s indicted State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was honored today by her husband, City Council President Nick Mosby, and nine other members of the Council.
Tendea Family hosted rally in Park Heights due to uptick in violence
A rally was held Wednesday night in Park Heights in light of the recent events that claimed the lives of four people who were shot and killed in less than 24 hours. One of them was Jalil George.
Wbaltv.com
Former Mondawmin Target makes way for redevelopment, new community hub
What was once a Target store in west Baltimore will become a community hub to be called The Village at Mondawmin. Crews on Thursday began to raze the facade of the building to make way for a revitalization plan that will include medical and social services for older adults, health care-related services, workforce development opportunities and child care services, according to a statement.
wypr.org
See how South Baltimore communities may transform with new plan that's 'really happening this time'
A graphic rendering of the transformed Middle Branch Park in South Baltimore includes a beach and kayak launch. Graphic Rendering Courtesy of Design company Field Operations. The residents of the neighborhoods around the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River have long felt hemmed in by highways and railroads — cut off from the rest of Baltimore City. Now, a plan is emerging to turn the area from what one community leader called a “dumping ground” to what another described as “Baltimore’s next great waterfront.” This isn’t the first plan to transform these communities. It’s just one of many that dates back more than a century to the days of the Olmstead Company, founded by urban planner Frederick Law Olmstead, none of which have gone much of anywhere.
foxbaltimore.com
Founder insists company has never received funding from J.P. Grant
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott is saying nothing more about the $5,000 campaign contribution he accepted this year from the same businessman whose contribution he rejected three years ago. "The comments I said last week are going to be my comments on it," said Mayor Scott on Wednesday...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Stagg Bowl (D-III Football Championship) To Be Played in Maryland for First Time
The 2022 NCAA Division III Football Championship Game, more commonly referred to as the 2022 Stagg Bowl or Stagg Bowl XLIX, is a postseason college football game that is scheduled to be played on December 16, 2022, at Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. This is the first time the game will be played in Maryland. It will determine a national champion in NCAA Division III for the 2022 season. The contest is scheduld to begin at 7:00 p.m. EST, and will air on ESPNU. The game will feature the two finalists of the 32-team single elimination playoff bracket- Mount Union (Alliance, Ohio) and North Central College (Naperville, Illinois).
beckersasc.com
$46M Maryland medical office building breaks ground
Ground has been broken on a $45.8 million, four-story medical office building in Columbia, Md. The building is part of a $5 billion plan to revitalize the Lakefront District. The 86,000-square-foot building will be 25 percent occupied by Orthopedic Associates of Central Maryland and is expected to open in 2024, according to a Dec. 14 news release from the Howard Hughes Corp., a building developer.
foxbaltimore.com
Swastika found on bathroom wall at Charles County school for second time, principal says
POMFRET, Md. (7News) — A swastika was found drawn on the wall inside the boys bathroom at a Charles County school -- and according to a letter sent to 7News, the principal said it's the second time it's happened in recent weeks. Louis D'Ambrosio, principal at the Robert D....
Nottingham MD
Attorney General Frosh announces charges against Baltimore home improvement contractor
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh on Thursday announced that the Consumer Protection Division filed charges against Phoenix Home Remodeling Group, LLC and three of its officers – Kimberly Kagen, Andrew Avramidis, and Rockford Hawkins (Phoenix Remodeling). The charges allege that Phoenix Remodeling took large deposits from consumers...
