Bay Saint Louis, MS

FOX2Now

2 Alton men arrested on weapons charges

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Two men from Alton, Illinois, were arrested on weapons charges last week during a deployment of the Madison County Cross-River Crime Task Force. According to Major Nick Novacich, the task force commander, the arrests happened on Thursday, Dec. 15, during the task force’s recent patrol in the Alton area.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Woman killed in Florissant crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a Monday crash in north St. Louis County. The Florissant Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Patterson and Humes. One of the drivers involved died from her injuries. The other driver reported no injuries. No other...
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

City wins lawsuit against woman who claimed SLMPD violated her right during Stockley protests

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City won a lawsuit Friday against a woman who claimed her rights were violated during protests over the verdict in the Jason Stockley trial. Laura Jones filed a lawsuit against St. Louis City claiming she was pepper sprayed and violently slammed to the ground by St. Louis Metropolitan (SLMPD) officers during a protest on September 15, 2017. The lawsuit contends that Jones was pepper sprayed after making eye contact with an officer. She then was rammed by a police shield and thrown to the ground, she contends. The lawsuit claimed Jones had an asthma attack after being pepper sprayed, an officer did not give Jones her inhaler and unsuccessfully tried to administer it himself.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
newyorkbeacon.com

An Executed Death Row Inmate Leaves a Journal behind

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, 2,414 death row inmates awaited death in 2022. Eighteen of them were executed. Looking at the statistics makes it easier to overlook these individuals as just numbers. But Kevin Johnson left a journal behind, humanizing the heart-wrenching experience awaiting an inescapable death, per the Kansas City Star.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Teenager airlifted after being shot in Alton home

ALTON, Ill. — A teenager was critically injured in a Friday afternoon shooting in Alton. The Alton Police Department said police were made aware of the shooting shortly before 2 p.m., when they were notified of a gunshot victim at Alton Memorial Hospital. Police arrived to the hospital and discovered the victim was a 14-year-old who lives in the area.
ALTON, IL
vicksburgnews.com

New evidence shows cop killer Amy Brogdon Anderson was killed by officer

New information has been revealed in the shooting death of two Bay St. Louis police officers who were allegedly shot and killed by Vicksburg native Amy Brogdon Anderson. Initial reports indicated that Anderson killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe before shooting herself in the chest. New evidence revealed on Friday stated that the bullet fired into Amy came from the gun of one of the officers.
VICKSBURG, MS
FOX2now.com

'We will not rest': Search continues for elderly mid-Missouri woman

Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. ‘We will not rest’: Search continues for elderly …. Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. Compass Retirement...
MISSOURI STATE
WJTV 12

Charges upgraded against man after child dies in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana man’s felony child abuse charge has been upgraded to capital murder after a four-month-old child died from the injuries they suffered earlier this month. Just before 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, Biloxi police responded to a hotel room on Beach Boulevard in reference to an unresponsive child. The […]
BILOXI, MS

