2-vehicle crash turns violent Sunday in St. Louis; 1 person shot
ST. LOUIS — A 34-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon during an argument after a car crash in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the report of a shooting at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Alberta Street in St. Louis.
St. Louis police arrest carjacking suspect involved in chase
St. Louis Police are in pursuit of a carjacking suspect Monday morning.
2 Alton men arrested on weapons charges
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Two men from Alton, Illinois, were arrested on weapons charges last week during a deployment of the Madison County Cross-River Crime Task Force. According to Major Nick Novacich, the task force commander, the arrests happened on Thursday, Dec. 15, during the task force’s recent patrol in the Alton area.
KMOV
Four years since toddler suffered abuse, his family still seeks answers and justice
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Christmas is a special time of year for the Lohman family, but it also serves as a stark reminder of the December night in 2018 that changed their son’s life forever. In December 2018, investigators from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department say two-year-old Mason...
Woman struck and killed in Bridgeton Sunday night
A pedestrian was struck by an SUV and killed Sunday night in Bridgeton.
Storeowner attacked in February robbery dies from his injuries
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man injured in an armed robbery of his store in February died last week. St. Louis police said Nak Ho Kim, a 62-year-old man, died last Monday as a result of the injuries he sustained in the Feb. 9 robbery. The St. Louis...
kttn.com
Missouri man who sparked high-speed police chase charged with gun crime
A Missouri man who led on a high-speed chase Thursday was charged Friday with a federal gun crime. Anthony L. Rogers, 35, of St. Louis, was charged by complaint in U.S. District Court in St. Louis with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The criminal complaint says the...
Police investigating shooting of 14-year-old Friday afternoon
The Alton Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 14-year-old teen that happened on Friday afternoon.
KMOV
Woman killed in Florissant crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a Monday crash in north St. Louis County. The Florissant Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Patterson and Humes. One of the drivers involved died from her injuries. The other driver reported no injuries. No other...
krcgtv.com
Police: Theft ring members who stole $300K nationwide arrested while stealing from Target
LYNNWOOD, Wash. (KOMO) — Investigators in Lynnwood, Washington, say their efforts to catch retail theft suspects netted three people who are wanted in a nationwide organized retail theft ring that is wanted in multiple states for stealing at least $300,000 from Target stores. In total, the Lynnwood police operation...
Saturday night shooting leaves 1 man shot in the arm, another uninjured
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a shooting involving two teenage men Saturday night that resulted in one man shot and injured. The other man was not injured. It happened at about 9 p.m. on the 5000 block of Lotus Avenue near Sherman Park on Kingshighway Boulevard in a nearby alley.
KMOV
City wins lawsuit against woman who claimed SLMPD violated her right during Stockley protests
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City won a lawsuit Friday against a woman who claimed her rights were violated during protests over the verdict in the Jason Stockley trial. Laura Jones filed a lawsuit against St. Louis City claiming she was pepper sprayed and violently slammed to the ground by St. Louis Metropolitan (SLMPD) officers during a protest on September 15, 2017. The lawsuit contends that Jones was pepper sprayed after making eye contact with an officer. She then was rammed by a police shield and thrown to the ground, she contends. The lawsuit claimed Jones had an asthma attack after being pepper sprayed, an officer did not give Jones her inhaler and unsuccessfully tried to administer it himself.
newyorkbeacon.com
An Executed Death Row Inmate Leaves a Journal behind
According to the Death Penalty Information Center, 2,414 death row inmates awaited death in 2022. Eighteen of them were executed. Looking at the statistics makes it easier to overlook these individuals as just numbers. But Kevin Johnson left a journal behind, humanizing the heart-wrenching experience awaiting an inescapable death, per the Kansas City Star.
Police searching for suspect in St. Louis homicide case
Police are asking for the public's assistance with identifying a suspect in a St. Louis homicide investigation.
Teenager airlifted after being shot in Alton home
ALTON, Ill. — A teenager was critically injured in a Friday afternoon shooting in Alton. The Alton Police Department said police were made aware of the shooting shortly before 2 p.m., when they were notified of a gunshot victim at Alton Memorial Hospital. Police arrived to the hospital and discovered the victim was a 14-year-old who lives in the area.
vicksburgnews.com
New evidence shows cop killer Amy Brogdon Anderson was killed by officer
New information has been revealed in the shooting death of two Bay St. Louis police officers who were allegedly shot and killed by Vicksburg native Amy Brogdon Anderson. Initial reports indicated that Anderson killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe before shooting herself in the chest. New evidence revealed on Friday stated that the bullet fired into Amy came from the gun of one of the officers.
New charge for homicide suspect in high-speed St. Louis chase
A homicide suspect accused of leading a high-speed police chase Thursday morning in St. Louis now faces a new charge tied to the pursuit.
FOX2now.com
'We will not rest': Search continues for elderly mid-Missouri woman
Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. ‘We will not rest’: Search continues for elderly …. Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. Compass Retirement...
KSDK
St. Ann police say new Flock cameras helped arrest robbery suspect
The flat cameras are mounted on traffic signals and in other areas, they're atop thin poles. St. Ann currently has six up and running.
Charges upgraded against man after child dies in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana man’s felony child abuse charge has been upgraded to capital murder after a four-month-old child died from the injuries they suffered earlier this month. Just before 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, Biloxi police responded to a hotel room on Beach Boulevard in reference to an unresponsive child. The […]
