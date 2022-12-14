ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaker Heights, OH

cleveland19.com

Cleveland Mayor Bibb joins mayors across the U.S. to discuss climate change

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and several other mayors will meet Wednesday afternoon to announce the new leadership team for the Climate Mayors. The Climate Mayors is a bipartisan network of more than 470 U.S. mayors “demonstrating climate leadership through meaningful actions in their communities.”. While running...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Hudson named new police chief in Shaker Heights

Wayne D. Hudson was named as police chief of the Shaker Heights Police Department, effective Jan. 9, 2023, Shaker Heights Mayor David Weiss announced in a news release published on the city’s website. Hudson will replace Chief Jeffrey DeMuth, who announced his retirement in June, after 33 years of...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Teacher claims Massillon district forced her to resign for refusing to refer to students by their preferred pronouns

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A teacher in Stark County says she was forced out of her job because she refused to refer to two students by their preferred pronouns. In a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Akron, Vivian Geraghty sued the Jackson Local Schools in Massillon, alleging that the district violated her freedom of speech and the freedom to exercise her religious beliefs.
MASSILLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Termination of MetroHealth CEO didn’t sit well with resigning board member

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Outgoing Metrohealth board member Terry Monnolly was not happy with the decision to terminate CEO Dr. Boutros, citing that as the reason for his resignation from the board. According to his letter of resignation, released by MetroHealth Hospital Wednesday evening, Monnolly said it didn’t sit well...
CLEVELAND, OH
Atlas Obscura

House of Wills

This 124-year-old, 50,000-square-foot Gothic-style building only showcases a small part of Cleveland’s rich and diverse history. Built in 1898 and opened in 1900, the 42-room structure originally served as a clubhouse for the German Society where the Cleveland Gesangverein, a singing group, would perform for the next 14 years. The building was then converted into a hospital for Hungarian immigrants. After that, it housed the Cleveland Hebrew Institute for 18 years. Allegedly, the lower level was a meeting spot for predominant Freemasons and was a speakeasy during Prohibition.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio reports over 100 new COVID-19 deaths in past week

Ohio reported 16,719 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,276,630, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 15. Ohio has an average of 249.6 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
OHIO STATE

