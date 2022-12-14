Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Longstanding Old Navy Store Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergSolon, OH
Major retail store chain closing another location in OhioKristen WaltersSolon, OH
Looking for Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Mayor Bibb joins mayors across the U.S. to discuss climate change
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and several other mayors will meet Wednesday afternoon to announce the new leadership team for the Climate Mayors. The Climate Mayors is a bipartisan network of more than 470 U.S. mayors “demonstrating climate leadership through meaningful actions in their communities.”. While running...
Addressing the marriage penalties built into the tax code could promote marriage: LaMar Peters
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- What role does the law of unintended consequences play in the paucity of marriages, particularly among those lower on the family income ladder? More than one might think. A case in point is the EITC (earned income tax credit), an otherwise historically popular program supported by...
Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus - commentary
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic’s medical performance has made it one of the top hospitals in the U.S. for decades. But when it comes to architecture and planning on its campus, the Clinic looks in many ways like a throwback to the urban renewal era of the 1950s and ‘60s.
Cleveland Jewish News
Hudson named new police chief in Shaker Heights
Wayne D. Hudson was named as police chief of the Shaker Heights Police Department, effective Jan. 9, 2023, Shaker Heights Mayor David Weiss announced in a news release published on the city’s website. Hudson will replace Chief Jeffrey DeMuth, who announced his retirement in June, after 33 years of...
Cleveland Jewish News
University Heights City Council to discuss deal to allow Aleksander Shul to continue operating
Ongoing legal battles between the city of University Heights and the Aleksander Shul in three different courts appear to be on the brink of settlement that will allow the shul to continue operations in a residential neighborhood. University Heights City Council is expected to take up discussion of the settlement...
Teacher claims Massillon district forced her to resign for refusing to refer to students by their preferred pronouns
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A teacher in Stark County says she was forced out of her job because she refused to refer to two students by their preferred pronouns. In a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Akron, Vivian Geraghty sued the Jackson Local Schools in Massillon, alleging that the district violated her freedom of speech and the freedom to exercise her religious beliefs.
Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District provided thousands of additional discounts to customers this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is urging its customers to take advantage of programs that will lower their sewer bills – and at the same time it’s calling on the federal government to do more to help low-income water customers. The district wants...
Fired MetroHealth CEO alleges defamation, breach of contract in 2nd lawsuit
The hospital system board terminated CEO Dr. Akram Boutros in November, a month before he was set to retire, accusing him of improperly authorizing $1.9 million in bonuses for himself. Boutros claimed the firing was retaliatory.
Northeast Ohioans support gun control measures, poll finds: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. For more than a decade, Ohio has banned cities from passing their own gun-control ordinances. A Franklin County court this fall questioned that law. And a recent Baldwin Wallace poll commissioned by...
Raped multiple times, Ohio woman entitled to millions more in legal damages, Supreme Court rules
A Cleveland-area rape survivor can recoup $20 million in damages as opposed to the $250,000 she's entitled to under Ohio law, the state's highest court ruled Friday.
case.edu
Author and activist Kimberly Jones to engage the campus community as keynote for MLK Convocation
The New York Times bestselling-author Kimberly Jones will be the featured speaker at the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation on Friday, Jan. 20, at 12:45 p.m. in the Kelvin and Eleanor Smith Foundation Ballroom in the Tinkham Veale University Center. In addition to writing several books addressing prejudice and...
‘Too trusting’ response on MetroHealth CEO oversight amounts to admission of board negligence
In Julie Washington’s article “MetroHealth official: We were too trusting” that appeared Dec. 10 in The Plain Dealer, the vice chair of the MetroHealth board of trustees, J. B. Silvers, claims, that negligence was not why the board failed to discover for years that its CEO gave himself unauthorized bonuses.
Ousted MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros files 2nd suit in $1.98M bonus controversy
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ousted MetroHealth System CEO Dr. Akram Boutros filed a second lawsuit against the hospital system on Thursday, with the new suit claiming defamation of character, wrongful termination and breach of contract. The complaint was filed in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. It seeks damages on 10...
South Euclid reaches settlement in 2019 lawsuit brought by former judge Williams-Byers
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The subject of South Euclid Municipal Court played a big part in Monday’s (Dec. 12) City Council meeting. First, it was stated that Timothy Sterkel will become the court’s judge when he officially takes the bench on Dec. 16. Second, council passed a resolution...
Two Southeast employees resign amid investigation
Principal Joshua Herndon and data coach Amber VanKirk have been on paid administrative leave since Nov. 30 pending an investigation.
cleveland19.com
Termination of MetroHealth CEO didn’t sit well with resigning board member
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Outgoing Metrohealth board member Terry Monnolly was not happy with the decision to terminate CEO Dr. Boutros, citing that as the reason for his resignation from the board. According to his letter of resignation, released by MetroHealth Hospital Wednesday evening, Monnolly said it didn’t sit well...
Atlas Obscura
House of Wills
This 124-year-old, 50,000-square-foot Gothic-style building only showcases a small part of Cleveland’s rich and diverse history. Built in 1898 and opened in 1900, the 42-room structure originally served as a clubhouse for the German Society where the Cleveland Gesangverein, a singing group, would perform for the next 14 years. The building was then converted into a hospital for Hungarian immigrants. After that, it housed the Cleveland Hebrew Institute for 18 years. Allegedly, the lower level was a meeting spot for predominant Freemasons and was a speakeasy during Prohibition.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio reports over 100 new COVID-19 deaths in past week
Ohio reported 16,719 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,276,630, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 15. Ohio has an average of 249.6 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Why raze former G.E. buildings when they could be revitalized and repurposed?
So, the bright minds at General Electric are going to demolish a series of buildings (”General Electric to demolish massive lightbulb factory complex in Cleveland, Dec. 9) that are “environmentally contaminated”. Why not call in the E.P.A., remediate the buildings for re-use and re-purpose as low-income/senior/multi-generational housing,...
We Confirmed It With an Ohio Rabbi: Hanukkah Is Super Gay
The Buckeye Flame spun dreidels with Rabbi Allison B. Vann to discuss queer themes in Hanukkah
Comments / 3