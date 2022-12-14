Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
FOOD BOOTHS Announced for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
EPCOT is in full holiday mode right now with the International Festival of the Holidays, but it won’t be long before we swap our jingle bells and Santa hats for smocks and paint palates — the International Festival of the Arts is coming up next!. Now, Disney has...
disneyfoodblog.com
The 49 Menu Items CONFIRMED for EPCOT’s 2023 Festival of the Arts
The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will be here before you know it, so we’re already preparing to indulge in beautiful and tasty eats at the food booths around the park. We’ve already got a full list of all the food booths coming to this year’s festival, and...
disneyfoodblog.com
FULL LIST of Eats for the Food Challenge at EPCOT’s 2023 Festival of the Arts!
The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is coming back in 2023 and we’ve got some HUGE details!. Disney has shared the FULL list of food booths that’ll be available at the Festival, the entire Disney on Broadway concert series lineup, and information about the dining packages you’ll be able to snag for those performances. But now we’ve got even MORE delicious news you need to know about.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTO: See the HUGE Addition to the ‘Moana’ Attraction at EPCOT
If you’ve been to EPCOT recently, you’ve probably noticed the temporary walls blocking off a rather large construction zone in the center of the park. EPCOT is going through a historic transformation that has brought new neighborhoods already and will include a new festival center and a brand new attraction — Journey of Water: Inspired by Moana. We’ve been keeping up with the latest construction updates from Journey of Water, and now a HUGE part of the attraction has been installed — let’s check it out!
WDW News Today
Annual Passholder 20% Discount Coming Soon to EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will soon be able to save 20% on food and non-alcoholic beverages at select holiday kitchens during the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. The discount will be available when using cashless payment at the following locations:. American Holiday Table – The American Adventure Pavilion...
disneyfoodblog.com
CEO Bob Iger Comments on the Relocation of Disney Employees to Central Florida
Ever since Disney announced that Bob Iger would be taking over as CEO and Bob Chapek would be stepping down, a lot has happened. We’ve learned more about why this decision was made, what Iger’s first steps should be, what changes Iger could realistically make, and how Chapek’s exit is impacting the company. Now we’re learning more about Iger’s plans as CEO as he holds a Town Hall meeting for employees today.
Disney World was my favorite park to visit for the holidays for 30 years, but now I think Universal is better
The Orlando theme parks have their own events for the holidays, but I preferred the food, decor, entertainment, and overall experience at Universal.
WDW News Today
Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Now Available at Disney Springs
It seems the Magic Kingdom-exclusive Mr. Toad popcorn bucket isn’t selling as well as Disney expected, as it has now crashed into Disney Springs, too. The bucket features Mr. Toad sitting in his red “Toady” car. It opens at the back for popcorn storage. Disney Springs shared...
‘Nelly & Nadine’ Review: Sensitive Documentary Uncovers Post-War Lesbian Romance
Positive trends in filmmaking are hard to come by these days, so a recent wealth of documentaries uncovering lost chapters of queer history is cause for celebration. This year saw “Casa Susanna” and “Loving Highsmith,” two excellent entries in a growing canon that can always use more. While those films discovered a queer community ahead of its time and celebrated one of our most influential lesbian writers, the poignant documentary “Nelly & Nadine” Bolstered by gorgeous archival Super 8 footage of queer life in the 1950s, “Nelly & Nadine” offers a tender romance with a surprisingly vibrant slice of...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 12/04/22 (Phone Photography & Filming No Longer Allowed on Space Mountain, Toy Story Holiday Ear Headband, New Daisy & Minnie Pandora Charm Set, & More)￼
Season’s Greetings from Magic Kingdom! Today we plan on doing some shopping and rides. As always we will be sure to report on all the new things we find. Let’s get started. On our way to Magic Kingdom this morning we spotted more blue road signs that have...
WDW News Today
Massive Te Fiti Statue Arrives in EPCOT, Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Discounts Increasing, Disneyland After Dark Events Return, & More: Daily Recap (12/9/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, December 9, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
REVIEW: STUNNING New Eats Are At Satu’li Canteen in Disney World
If you’ve been keeping up with current movie news, there’s one BIG blockbuster film that everyone has been highly anticipating…. …it’s Avatar: The Way of Water! Fans have waited more than a decade for the sequel to Avatar, a movie that basically smashed box office records when it was first released in 2009. Now, the second movie is out, and Disney World is celebrating at Pandora — The World of Avatar in a special way.
WDW News Today
New Wands, Including Park Exclusive, Appear at Ollivanders in Universal Studios Hollywood
An all-new collection of interactive wands, including a Universal Studios Hollywood exclusive, have arrived at Ollivanders inside the park’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Guests visiting any of the four Universal Parks that feature a Wizarding World of Harry Potter area, can now purchase thirteen new and interactive wands as part of this 2022 collection. Each wand pairs a wood type with one of the Wizarding World wand power cores, unicorn hair, dragon heartstring, and phoenix feather. As opposed to the previous series, however, guests are no longer matched to a wand using the Celtic Wood Calendar.
WDW News Today
Jurassic World: The Ride Temporarily Closed for Refurbishment at Universal Studios Hollywood
Jurassic World-The Ride is closed for refurbishment at Universal Studios Hollywood. The attraction will reopen on December 16, according to the Universal Studios Hollywood website. Team Members are stationed at the entrance of the attraction. The water has been drained, and the track exposed. This is so crew members can...
disneyfoodblog.com
Dates Announced for Destination D23 2023 In Disney World
D23 Members get to take advantage of so many incredible perks year after year — it’s no wonder why you might be (or are thinking about becoming) part of Disney’s Official Fan Club. There are special discounts, exclusive merch items, and even members-only events that feature some...
disneyfoodblog.com
FIRST LOOK at Disney’s 100th Anniversary Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Collection
Mickey Mouse may be the face of Disney, but he wasn’t Walt’s first character creation!. Many Disney history fans are aware that before the existence of Mickey, Walt created an equally adorable character: a rabbit named Oswald. Now, ahead of the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary, Disney is partnering with designer brand Givenchy to highlight this oft-forgotten character.
disneyfoodblog.com
A FUZZY Spirit Jersey Is Now in Disney World, But Beware!
There are so many different ways to show off your love of Disney, but wearing it on your sleeve might be one of our favorites. We’ve seen spirit jerseys dedicated to the 50th anniversary, Coca-Cola, and more. But, we just spotted this brand new one that you might want to buy immediately. Big, warm, fuzzy — this new spirit jersey we found in Disney World is everything we want out of our winter clothing!
disneyfoodblog.com
Find Out Which Disney Movies Were Deemed “Culturally Significant” by the Library of Congress
Do you remember the first Disney movie you ever watched?. Whether it was an oldie or a newer film, chances are it probably made an impact on you. The American Film Registry is kept by the Library of Congress, and every year 25 films that are considered “culturally, historically or aesthetically” significant are added to the list. This year, 2 Disney films made the cut!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney’s Rarest Princess Is on a New Mug
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Okay, this is a big deal, especially for children of the 80s and 90s. Plenty of us that are hardcore Disney fans have had to endure years of reminding...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Magic Kingdom: A Popcorn Bucket You Can’t Resist
Well, somehow, the year flew by and it’s the holidays in Disney World. A new year will be here soon, but until then, we’ll keep enjoying this festive season. We don’t mind having extra time to check out the holiday decorations in Magic Kingdom or see all the fun holiday souvenirs in the shops. Mickey’s still throwing his Christmas Party on many nights and it’s the season to be jolly and joyous (yes, we’re quoting The Muppets). But what else is going on in Magic Kingdom? Let’s see what’s new!
