Kalamazoo, MI

WOOD

Weekend Fun Guide 12/16-12/18

1. 25th Anniversary of the Christmas Lite at LMCU Ball Park. It is the 25th anniversary of the Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ball Park! Enjoy an amazing Christmas Lite show as you drive thru it! There is nearly 2 miles of Christmas magic with millions of lights, displays, tunnels and more holiday fun! You can also ride the Memory Lane Train and enjoy the lite show that way! You can find more information here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Some last minute local gift ideas for the holidays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve got less than 10 days until Christmas so how is your holiday shopping coming along? If you need some last minute ideas, there’s a wide variety of businesses in the four neighborhoods that make up Uptown Grand Rapids. Today we have...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Toffee and Nibbles

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300. (Dec. 16, 2022) For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300. (Dec. 16, 2022) Students surprise teacher with...
WOOD

Woodland Airstream can up your travel game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Maybe you’ve been thinking you need to add a little adventure to your life, like travel more, see new sights or even hit the road more to visit family and friends. Why not go in style in an Airstream? Their travel trailers and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

New Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon location opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon is the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore and they’re now expanding their reach into the Grand Rapids Area. They have 22 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. In addition to their offices in Muskegon and Grand Haven, they have a new clinic in Grand Rapids adjacent to the Trinity Grand Rapids (formerly St. Mary’s) ER entrance. They offer state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options, including physical therapy, to treat disorders and injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip and knee, as well as the extremities – foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist and elbow.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Cannonsburg hopes to open around Christmas

All ski resorts to the north of Cannonsburg have opened, but hopefully they will see their opening soon. We are expected to get snow this weekend. (Dec. 15, 2022)
CANNONSBURG, MI
WOOD

Family Fare has your holiday meal ready to go

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many of us are planning a big holiday meal, maybe even a couple of them! If the thought of that overwhelms you, don’t worry, because it doesn’t have to! You can buy an holiday meal already prepared or you can focus on fun sides and appetizers that are simple to make! Our Expert in Meal Solutions, Family Fare, has some ideas to see you through the holidays.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Anna’s House debuting winter menu tomorrow

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We always love having this next guest on eightWest because their creativity really shines with all their amazing food! Anna’s House is debuting its winter features menu starting tomorrow. Anna’s House has 5 new items that will be at their 9 Michigan locations and they have a large menu that satisfies a variety of dietary lifestyles. We have Executive Chef, Jon Schwartz, in studio with us.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Local company highlights their veteran employees

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Weller Truck Parts is a West Michigan based company with a world-wide reach and they take pride in their dedication to their employees who have served our country. Today we have 2 of those employees in studio with us to talk about their experiences!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Grand Rapids Gold loses to Skyforce

Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Cloudy with lake effect snow showers and system snow rolling through the area. Snow will begin to stick tonight with a couple of inches possible overnight for counties in the Advisory Areas.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Helping to bring Christmas to every child this year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Wedgwood Christian Services is a special place for kids. This holiday season donors, volunteers, and school groups stepped forward to make sure every child had Christmas gifts to unwrap on Christmas morning. Thank you to all the donors and volunteers who put in the time to make Christmas special this year for these children.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Why did Plaster Creek turn bright green?

The city, state and Target 8 are searching for answers after multiple people noticed Plaster Creek turned bright green. (Dec. 13, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

