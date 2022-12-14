Read full article on original website
Weekend Fun Guide 12/16-12/18
1. 25th Anniversary of the Christmas Lite at LMCU Ball Park. It is the 25th anniversary of the Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ball Park! Enjoy an amazing Christmas Lite show as you drive thru it! There is nearly 2 miles of Christmas magic with millions of lights, displays, tunnels and more holiday fun! You can also ride the Memory Lane Train and enjoy the lite show that way! You can find more information here.
Downtown Holland’s ‘Shopping Jam’ happening Saturday
Downtown Holland will be jamming this weekend as many in the community look to wrap up their Christmas shopping.
Some last minute local gift ideas for the holidays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve got less than 10 days until Christmas so how is your holiday shopping coming along? If you need some last minute ideas, there’s a wide variety of businesses in the four neighborhoods that make up Uptown Grand Rapids. Today we have...
Here’s a No-Stress, 1-Hour Christmas Lights Route for Kentwood, Byron Center & Caledonia
This route includes the popular Princeton Estates neighborhood that goes all out with Christmas houses!. Start the adventure at Horrocks Market, arguably Grand Rapids’ favorite unique grocer, to get the best road snacks. (And don’t miss their popular outdoor beer garden.) End your trip at Everett’s Gardens, where...
KCAS Pets of the Week: Toffee and Nibbles
For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300. (Dec. 16, 2022) For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300. (Dec. 16, 2022) Students surprise teacher with...
Woodland Airstream can up your travel game
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Maybe you’ve been thinking you need to add a little adventure to your life, like travel more, see new sights or even hit the road more to visit family and friends. Why not go in style in an Airstream? Their travel trailers and...
New Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon location opens in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon is the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore and they’re now expanding their reach into the Grand Rapids Area. They have 22 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. In addition to their offices in Muskegon and Grand Haven, they have a new clinic in Grand Rapids adjacent to the Trinity Grand Rapids (formerly St. Mary’s) ER entrance. They offer state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options, including physical therapy, to treat disorders and injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip and knee, as well as the extremities – foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist and elbow.
Michigan’s current winter weather advisories don’t cover enough counties
Snow shower areas are going to expand across Michigan this afternoon and last through the weekend. At this moment on Friday morning, the coverage of winter weather advisories probably doesn’t adequately cover the area or length of time of substantial snow. Here are the winter weather advisories for Michigan...
Cannonsburg hopes to open around Christmas
All ski resorts to the north of Cannonsburg have opened, but hopefully they will see their opening soon. We are expected to get snow this weekend. (Dec. 15, 2022) All ski resorts to the north of Cannonsburg have opened, but hopefully they will see their opening soon. We are expected to get snow this weekend. (Dec. 15, 2022)
Artisanal dessert business coming to downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Pochis Sweet Designs, an artisanal dessert businesses founded by Paola Carlson, is coming to downtown Grand Rapids. The business, which is expected to move into the former Menna’s Joint location at 44 Ionia Ave SW, was awarded $51,199 in incentives Wednesday from the Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority.
Are you ready to ‘Socibowl’? New Muskegon entertainment hotspot opens its doors
MUSKEGON, MI - The owners of Pigeon Hill Brewing Company recently announced the opening of Socibowl, a new restaurant and entertainment space infused with social activities in downtown Muskegon. “This is a big kids’ wonderland,” according to the Socibowl website. “We’ve set out to create the perfect space for a...
Family Fare has your holiday meal ready to go
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many of us are planning a big holiday meal, maybe even a couple of them! If the thought of that overwhelms you, don’t worry, because it doesn’t have to! You can buy an holiday meal already prepared or you can focus on fun sides and appetizers that are simple to make! Our Expert in Meal Solutions, Family Fare, has some ideas to see you through the holidays.
Anna’s House debuting winter menu tomorrow
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We always love having this next guest on eightWest because their creativity really shines with all their amazing food! Anna’s House is debuting its winter features menu starting tomorrow. Anna’s House has 5 new items that will be at their 9 Michigan locations and they have a large menu that satisfies a variety of dietary lifestyles. We have Executive Chef, Jon Schwartz, in studio with us.
Local company highlights their veteran employees
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Weller Truck Parts is a West Michigan based company with a world-wide reach and they take pride in their dedication to their employees who have served our country. Today we have 2 of those employees in studio with us to talk about their experiences!
Grand Rapids Gold loses to Skyforce
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Cloudy with lake effect snow showers and system snow rolling through the area. Snow will begin to stick tonight with a couple of inches possible overnight for counties in the Advisory Areas. Brothers in blue: Four brothers,...
Helping to bring Christmas to every child this year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Wedgwood Christian Services is a special place for kids. This holiday season donors, volunteers, and school groups stepped forward to make sure every child had Christmas gifts to unwrap on Christmas morning. Thank you to all the donors and volunteers who put in the time to make Christmas special this year for these children.
Why did Plaster Creek turn bright green?
The city, state and Target 8 are searching for answers after multiple people noticed Plaster Creek turned bright green. (Dec. 13, 2022) The city, state and Target 8 are searching for answers after multiple people noticed Plaster Creek turned bright green. (Dec. 13, 2022) Fed raises interest rates again. As...
Concern mounts over missing mother of 8 in West Michigan
Family and friends of a West Michigan mother of eight are growing increasingly concerned after she went missing almost a week ago and her car was found abandoned.
This street is a Christmas tunnel on the west side of Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back in 2018, Mike Gipson says he was feeling sad about some of the things he saw going on in the world and decided Christmas was the best time to do something about it. "I decided, hey, I'm going to put some Christmas lights up...
With a Little Smile, Chewbacca Hopes to Be Adopted Soon
This is Chewbacca or Chewy for short. Chewy is about 4 months old and a part of a large litter that is currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan. He's a bit timid but, since he's a puppy, that's something that can be worked on with socialization and training:. Aside...
