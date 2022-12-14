Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New OrleansMatt LillywhiteNew Orleans, LA
Dollar stores profiting billions, fined millions on employee safety violations, workers protest for better pay & safetyAmarie M.
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
Related
Another round or tornado warnings, and now flooding too
After a string of severe thunderstorm cells triggered tornado warnings late this morning and early this afternoon, we saw a lull for a couple of hours. That ended with another round of tornado warnings this afternoon.
Tornado warnings issues across Northshore
A series of severe thunderstorms triggered tornado warnings north of the lake late this morning and early this afternoon. The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued warnings for St. Tammany Parish, Tangipahoa Parish, Washington Parish…
NOLA.com
Kenner closing administrative offices, cancelling activities in advance of severe weather Wednesday
Kenner is closing all administrative offices and canceling activities as of 1 p.m. Wednesday in advance of the severe weather expected throughout the New Orleans metro area. This includes recreation activities, food bank distributions and the clerk of court's office. The city advised residents secure outside objects before wind and...
fox29.com
Tornado strikes New Orleans metro; damage surveys underway
About an hour after a violent tornado damaged a hospital and homes in New Iberia, Louisiana, the severe weather threat moved into the New Orleans metro area triggering at least one confirmed tornado. The severe weather was produced by a large coast-to-coast storm system that created blizzard conditions in the...
houmatimes.com
Severe Weather & Flash Flooding Threat Information and Timing for Wednesday
WHAT: Enhanced Risk of Severe Weather and Moderate Risk of Heavy Rainfall. WHEN: This evening through Wednesday evening. WHERE: All of SE LA and southern MS. CONFIDENCE: Timing remains a lower confidence as there is a possibility of a line of storms either slowing, or stalling early Wednesday, then re-development of more storms during the day Wednesday into Wednesday night as storms continue east.
Watch tornado hit JPSO firing range
Among the many buildings in the area damaged by yesterday’s tornadoes was the firing range for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The storm Wednesday afternoon peeled the roof from the building in Harvey.
WWL-TV
Possible tornado seen on bridge overlooking Algiers
A possible tornado seen in the New Orleans area on the bridge overlooking Algiers. Video by Patrick Fortier.
Video shows tornado ‘jumping’ from New Orleans across Mississippi River
Check out the video submitted to our team by viewer Jacob Blouin. The video was shot just outside of Algiers Point, facing south toward St. Bernard Parish.
WDSU
A severe weather risk for Tuesday
Most of SELA, Hancock and Pearl River Counties are under a slight risk of severe weather, Tangipahoa and most of Washington Parish are under an enhance risk of severe weather today. On Wednesday, all of SELA, Hancock and Pearl River Counties are under an enhanced risk of severe weather. Severe storms could bring damaging straight line winds, EF2 or stronger tornadoes, intense rainfall that could lead to flash flooding and hail.
Tornado touches down on Westbank of Jefferson Parish
The National Weather Service in New Orleans says a tornado touched down this afternoon on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish. Eyewitnesses reported the tornado near Lapalco Blvd.
Tornado hits New Orleans as massive winter storm sweeps U.S.
A massive storm system sweeping across the country turned deadly in Louisiana after causing tornadoes to devastate parts of the state. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky has the latest updates on the winter storm’s path and Dylan Dreyer has the forecast.Dec. 15, 2022.
NOLA.com
Here's which New Orleans metro schools are closing due to bad weather
Several schools in the New Orleans metro are closing Wednesday or are closing early due to a severe weather threat. Several city, state and government offices are closed as well. The worst of the severe weather is expected to reach New Orleans metro toward the middle of the day and...
Timeline: Severe weather moves into southeast Louisiana on Wednesday
NEW ORLEANS — A potent storm system blowing across the country is forecast to move into Louisiana on Wednesday, bringing with it the possibility of flash flooding and tornadoes. The main line of bad weather will move through central and southeast Louisiana through Wednesday afternoon and evening. The timing...
NOLA.com
Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday
A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
1 dead, several injured, thousands without power, homes damaged as tornadoes sweep through
NEW ORLEANS — A large area of disturbed weather blasted through southeast Louisiana, spawning tornadoes and leaving at least one person dead, tens of thousands without power and hundreds of buildings with damage, primarily on the west bank of Jefferson Parish, areas of St. Charles Parish and St. Bernard Parish.
wbrz.com
More than 30K without power after tornado rips through New Orleans area
NEW ORLEANS - Tens of thousands of people were left without power in the New Orleans area after a tornado touched down late Wednesday afternoon. The twister was reported in the West Bank area around 4 p.m. The extent of the damage in wasn't immediately known, but more than 30,000 households across Jefferson, Orleans and St. Bernard parishes were without power.
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New Orleans
Hurricanes are expected to become more intense in New Orleans due to climate change.Photo byNASA. "Louisiana is the most vulnerable state in the country when it comes to climate change," said Louisiana State University climatologist Barry Keim in Vice. "And maybe in the world."
WDSU
New Orleans residents pick up pieces after widespread tornado damage
NEW ORLEANS — Watch WDSU's live coverage of tornado aftermath. Several parishes in the New Orleans metro area were struck by devastating tornadoes Wednesday. Thursday, those same residents began the cleanup process. Gov. John Bel Edwards surveyed damage across Southeast Louisiana. Although there were many areas that suffered damage,...
WDSU
New Orleans S&WB provides update on pumps ahead of storms
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Metro Area is preparing for the potential of severe weather on Wednesday. An equipment status report, compiled by the Sewerage and Water Board, indicates that 95 of 99 major drainage pumps in the city are available for use. In addition, the report shows...
WDSU
WATCH: Tornadoes across New Orleans captured on video
NEW ORLEANS — Several videos show the moment a large tornado that damaged communities across New Orleans on Wednesday. WDSU's Tower Cam caught a tornado on the ground in the Lower Ninth Ward and Arabi for the second time this year. 2. Margaret Orr reacts to tornado on the...
Comments / 0