Most of SELA, Hancock and Pearl River Counties are under a slight risk of severe weather, Tangipahoa and most of Washington Parish are under an enhance risk of severe weather today. On Wednesday, all of SELA, Hancock and Pearl River Counties are under an enhanced risk of severe weather. Severe storms could bring damaging straight line winds, EF2 or stronger tornadoes, intense rainfall that could lead to flash flooding and hail.

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO