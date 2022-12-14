ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL-AMFM

Tornado warnings issues across Northshore

A series of severe thunderstorms triggered tornado warnings north of the lake late this morning and early this afternoon. The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued warnings for St. Tammany Parish, Tangipahoa Parish, Washington Parish…
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox29.com

Tornado strikes New Orleans metro; damage surveys underway

About an hour after a violent tornado damaged a hospital and homes in New Iberia, Louisiana, the severe weather threat moved into the New Orleans metro area triggering at least one confirmed tornado. The severe weather was produced by a large coast-to-coast storm system that created blizzard conditions in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Severe Weather & Flash Flooding Threat Information and Timing for Wednesday

WHAT: Enhanced Risk of Severe Weather and Moderate Risk of Heavy Rainfall. WHEN: This evening through Wednesday evening. WHERE: All of SE LA and southern MS. CONFIDENCE: Timing remains a lower confidence as there is a possibility of a line of storms either slowing, or stalling early Wednesday, then re-development of more storms during the day Wednesday into Wednesday night as storms continue east.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

A severe weather risk for Tuesday

Most of SELA, Hancock and Pearl River Counties are under a slight risk of severe weather, Tangipahoa and most of Washington Parish are under an enhance risk of severe weather today. On Wednesday, all of SELA, Hancock and Pearl River Counties are under an enhanced risk of severe weather. Severe storms could bring damaging straight line winds, EF2 or stronger tornadoes, intense rainfall that could lead to flash flooding and hail.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
NOLA.com

Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday

A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

More than 30K without power after tornado rips through New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS - Tens of thousands of people were left without power in the New Orleans area after a tornado touched down late Wednesday afternoon. The twister was reported in the West Bank area around 4 p.m. The extent of the damage in wasn't immediately known, but more than 30,000 households across Jefferson, Orleans and St. Bernard parishes were without power.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans residents pick up pieces after widespread tornado damage

NEW ORLEANS — Watch WDSU's live coverage of tornado aftermath. Several parishes in the New Orleans metro area were struck by devastating tornadoes Wednesday. Thursday, those same residents began the cleanup process. Gov. John Bel Edwards surveyed damage across Southeast Louisiana. Although there were many areas that suffered damage,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans S&WB provides update on pumps ahead of storms

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Metro Area is preparing for the potential of severe weather on Wednesday. An equipment status report, compiled by the Sewerage and Water Board, indicates that 95 of 99 major drainage pumps in the city are available for use. In addition, the report shows...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

WATCH: Tornadoes across New Orleans captured on video

NEW ORLEANS — Several videos show the moment a large tornado that damaged communities across New Orleans on Wednesday. WDSU's Tower Cam caught a tornado on the ground in the Lower Ninth Ward and Arabi for the second time this year. 2. Margaret Orr reacts to tornado on the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy