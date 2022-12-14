Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Downtown Youngstown business ‘refuses to move’, suing city
The business owner is claiming the city breached its contract.
Downtown Youngstown eye doctor finds new location nearby
Plaza Optometrists is currently located inside 20 Federal Place downtown.
Dump truck driver charged in crash that damaged bridge in Mahoning County
A truck driver from Youngstown was charged following a crash that involved another car and damaged a bridge on the Ohio Turnpike.
3 new unmarked police cars to be hitting Youngstown streets
The cars will be used by the Neighborhood Response Unit.
Boardman sewer line update: What’s next?
The sewer line project along a big stretch of Western Reserve Road in the area is moving right along.
WYTV.com
Driver issued OVI in Boardman crash
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 22-year-old man is facing charges police say he crashed his car Wednesday at a roundabout in Boardman. According to a police report, officers were called about 2 a.m. to the roundabout at Sheridan and Mathews Road and found a heavily damaged Volkswagen Golf with no one inside it.
WFMJ.com
Several accidents reported along Route 11 in Trumbull County
Drivers traveling along Route 11 northbound in Vienna Township might be on the lookout for an accident. State Troopers say a pickup truck slid on the highway into the median at around 7:30 a.m. Friday. The truck damaged a guardrail, temporarily halting traffic. A 21 News videographer spotted several other...
YPD officer doesn’t just catch criminals — he catches dogs, also
He has his vest, radio and body cam. He has his gun, extra ammo, chemical spray and stun gun. He has his handcuffs and water. He has dog treats and bite gloves.
WYTV.com
Wet roads force Valley drivers to be cautious
(WKBN)- Our Live Drive Action Cam was out rolling Thursday morning, tracking road conditions in Campbell. The video shows Route 422 in Campbell around 5 a.m. Roads are wet, so WKBN’s driver is taking it slow. Ice was covering the trees in Mercer County.
WYTV.com
Pa. gelato business to expand into Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A little scoop of happiness is coming to Youngstown. A local YSU student is opening his third gelato shop inside Penguin City. “Yes, uh, craziness,” that’s how Alex Papa describes his decision to open two gelato shops in three years. Like many college students, Papa spends his time juggling classes, extracurriculars and a job. His job just so happens to be running a full-time business – Papa Gelateria.
WYTV.com
Semi rollover on I-80 in Mercer County
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN)- A semi rollover accident happened on I-80 in Mercer County Friday morning. Troopers were called to mile marker 5 near the Sharon-Hermitage exit around 7:30 a.m. PSP said that the semi went off the roadway, so roads are not closed at this time. No information on...
WYTV.com
Youngstown council to consider new ambulance service deal
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown council members will meet Friday to discuss a proposal by an ambulance company to provide service to the city. Under the proposed ordinance obtained by WKBN, the city would spend $3,968,716 with Emergency Medical Transport Inc. for three years, with an option for an additional two-year renewal.
WYTV.com
Police: Video released in shooting that killed Girard man at Sheetz in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN)- Video has been released by the Columbus Police Department of the shooting that killed Girard man Kevin Sobnosky on October 30 in a Columbus Sheetz parking lot. Video shows a suspect in a white hoodie getting into a black vehicle that then backs out and drives past...
WYTV.com
Report: Driver falls asleep, car goes into pond in Vienna Twp.
VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Police say the driver that went into a body of water Wednesday night fell asleep while he was driving, leading to the crash. The accident occurred around 6 p.m. on Niles-Vienna Road in Vienna Township. According to Vienna Township police, a 2022 Mercedes-Benz was...
Man out on bond in shooting indicted for Youngstown chase
A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted a man for a chase he is accused of leading city police on while he was free on bond in a shooting case.
WYTV.com
Local school partners with sheriff to provide policing services
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN)- Newton Falls Schools announced that the school will be providing a school resource officer and police presence on the school campus through the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department. Interim Superintendent Justin Christopher said on Facebook that this decision is happening in spite of that fact that...
‘Shocking’ video shows local troopers’ encounter with impaired driver
Data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows from 2019 to December 2022, there were more than 1,800 OVI-related crashes combined in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.
WFMJ.com
Second area code planned for NW Trumbull, other counties
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio announced a plan to implement a new area code over the existing 440 area code. The 440 area code includes North West Trumbull County, Ashtabula County, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Erie and Huron counties. The 440 area code is expected to run out of...
This Is The Coldest City In Ohio
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Power restored after outage affecting hundreds in the Valley
First Energy said that the cause of the outages in Mercer County is under investigation.
Comments / 0