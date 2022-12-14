YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A little scoop of happiness is coming to Youngstown. A local YSU student is opening his third gelato shop inside Penguin City. “Yes, uh, craziness,” that’s how Alex Papa describes his decision to open two gelato shops in three years. Like many college students, Papa spends his time juggling classes, extracurriculars and a job. His job just so happens to be running a full-time business – Papa Gelateria.

