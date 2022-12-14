ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

Driver issued OVI in Boardman crash

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 22-year-old man is facing charges police say he crashed his car Wednesday at a roundabout in Boardman. According to a police report, officers were called about 2 a.m. to the roundabout at Sheridan and Mathews Road and found a heavily damaged Volkswagen Golf with no one inside it.
WFMJ.com

Several accidents reported along Route 11 in Trumbull County

Drivers traveling along Route 11 northbound in Vienna Township might be on the lookout for an accident. State Troopers say a pickup truck slid on the highway into the median at around 7:30 a.m. Friday. The truck damaged a guardrail, temporarily halting traffic. A 21 News videographer spotted several other...
WYTV.com

Wet roads force Valley drivers to be cautious

(WKBN)- Our Live Drive Action Cam was out rolling Thursday morning, tracking road conditions in Campbell. The video shows Route 422 in Campbell around 5 a.m. Roads are wet, so WKBN’s driver is taking it slow. Ice was covering the trees in Mercer County.
WYTV.com

Pa. gelato business to expand into Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A little scoop of happiness is coming to Youngstown. A local YSU student is opening his third gelato shop inside Penguin City. “Yes, uh, craziness,” that’s how Alex Papa describes his decision to open two gelato shops in three years. Like many college students, Papa spends his time juggling classes, extracurriculars and a job. His job just so happens to be running a full-time business – Papa Gelateria.
WYTV.com

Semi rollover on I-80 in Mercer County

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN)- A semi rollover accident happened on I-80 in Mercer County Friday morning. Troopers were called to mile marker 5 near the Sharon-Hermitage exit around 7:30 a.m. PSP said that the semi went off the roadway, so roads are not closed at this time. No information on...
WYTV.com

Youngstown council to consider new ambulance service deal

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown council members will meet Friday to discuss a proposal by an ambulance company to provide service to the city. Under the proposed ordinance obtained by WKBN, the city would spend $3,968,716 with Emergency Medical Transport Inc. for three years, with an option for an additional two-year renewal.
WYTV.com

Report: Driver falls asleep, car goes into pond in Vienna Twp.

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Police say the driver that went into a body of water Wednesday night fell asleep while he was driving, leading to the crash. The accident occurred around 6 p.m. on Niles-Vienna Road in Vienna Township. According to Vienna Township police, a 2022 Mercedes-Benz was...
WYTV.com

Local school partners with sheriff to provide policing services

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN)- Newton Falls Schools announced that the school will be providing a school resource officer and police presence on the school campus through the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department. Interim Superintendent Justin Christopher said on Facebook that this decision is happening in spite of that fact that...
WFMJ.com

Second area code planned for NW Trumbull, other counties

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio announced a plan to implement a new area code over the existing 440 area code. The 440 area code includes North West Trumbull County, Ashtabula County, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Erie and Huron counties. The 440 area code is expected to run out of...
