3D Printing News Briefs, December 17, 2022: PAEK Patents, Private Flying Vehicle, & More
In 3D Printing News Briefs today, Oxford Performance Materials has acquired Ketonex’s PAEK patent portfolio. A 3D scanning app for mobile devices that turns photos into high-fidelity 3D models is now available on iOS, and a collaborative team of researchers developed a method to automatically assemble thousands of products. Finally, Sinterit’s SLS technology was used to make parts for the first private flying vehicle.
3DPOD Episode 134: 3D Printing for New Space with Maxi Strixner, The Exploration Company
Maxi Strixner has worked in engineering positions and leading firms such as EOS, AMCM, AP Works and now The Exploration Company. We talk to him about designing for additive, engineering for additive and what it takes to be an engineer in additive manufacturing. We also discuss new space, aviation, racing cars, automotive, generative design, optimization and much much more. Really exciting look at what it takes to engineer for success in Additive.
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Violins, Gantri and Simplify 5.0
Gantri is making lovely looking consumer goods using desktop 3D printers. This points to a new future for consumer goods with low cost systems. Researchers are trying to make low cost violins for music students. Simplify 5.0 promises us a lot of new innovations including: automatic mesh repair, Adaptive layer height, Seem reduction, better definition of small perimeters, flow rate control and hole offset compensation. With new infill patterns and dynamic infill density your $199 for a perpetual license could go far into making this your daily 3D printing software.
Conflux Teams with Mott to Introduce 3D Printed Heat Exchangers to North America
Aussie startup Conflux Technology has one of the most promising 3D printing businesses on the market, not just as a business case but for the sake of industrial society. By 3D printing heat exchangers, it can potentially increase the efficiency of all manner of equipment, from microelectronics to car engines. Now, the firm is going to be introducing its 3D printed heat exchangers to North America through a partnership with Mott Corporation.
Maine Air National Guard 3D Prints Aircraft Repair Training Aids with Essentium Platform
Essentium Inc., an Austin-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specializing in extrusion additive manufacturing (AM) platforms, announced that the Maine Air National Guard employs the company’s High Speed Extrusion (HSE) 180 ST system to produce training aids. Specifically, Maine’s 101st Air Refueling Wing (ARW) has printed replicas of outboard aileron balance tabs in Essentium PCTG filament, used for training guardsmen to repair those critical parts.
Engineers Ask: Where Do I Source Complex Metal Parts in 2022?
It’s 2022, yet some seemingly basic questions remain unanswered at our doorstep. For engineers, one of those concerns is sourcing custom, intricately-featured metal parts. With an ever-widening array of new manufacturing technologies and services at their disposal, engineers have more capabilities to choose from than ever before, but, ironically, this has only added to their difficulty of decision-making.
