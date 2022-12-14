ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Man Convicted of Dartmouth Murder

FALL RIVER — A New Bedford man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after he was convicted of murdering 37-year-old Joseph Tavares outside a Dartmouth hotel in 2018. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said a jury convicted 52-year-old Robert Rose of first degree murder on...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

From pork pies to public policy, Fall River, Mass., boasts a legacy of opportunity

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Hartley’s has been serving up personal-sized pork pies since Thomas Hartley opened the business in 1900. Most of the equipment in the kitchen dates back to the founder and the recipe for the original pork pie has not changed. Hartley’s now offers an array of fillings, including buffalo chicken, chili and chourico. They also offer larger family-sized pies. Hartley's can be contacted by calling 508-676-8605.
FALL RIVER, MA
WCVB

Businesses old and new call Fall River, Mass., home

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Dorothy Cox's Chocolates started in 1928 when the company's namesake lost her job in a mill and began making chocolates in her home kitchen. Still in the Cox family, the business, which recently opened a large facility in Fall River, makes more than 250 kinds of candy and also sells ice cream.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Former power plant in New Bedford to be imploded

(WJAR) — Update:. The implosion has been rescheduled due to wind conditions. A former power plant in New Bedford is set to be imploded on Tuesday. The former NStar power plant is 160 feet tall and has been wired with explosives. For more than 75 years it provided power...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Transportation Today News

South Coast Rail Main Line Construction Phase 1 substantially complete

Massachusetts officials, including Gov. Charlie Baker, Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler, and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, celebrated the “substantial completion” of Phase 1 of the South Coast Rail Main Line construction this week with a ribbon cutting at the new Freetown Commuter Rail Station. The $159 contract for Phase 1 of the […] The post South Coast Rail Main Line Construction Phase 1 substantially complete appeared first on Transportation Today.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

City of Fall River sees second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires

The City of Fall River has seen the second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. FRPD responded to New St. (former Shell Oil location) regarding illegal dumping. Upon arrival it was discovered that 101 used car tires had been illegally dumped at this location during the overnight hours.
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Chair Charged With Break-in, Theft

MASHPEE — The recently elected Tribal Chair of the Mashpee Wampanoag is facing charges for allegedly breaking into a Plymouth museum and stealing cultural objects. Brian Weeden, 30, is being charged with breaking and entering into a building during the nighttime for a felony and with larceny over $1,200.
PLYMOUTH, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston Senior Center director fired

Johnston’s Mayor-elect has axed the Senior Center director and filled the role with the town’s soon-to-be-former Democratic Town Committee chairman. “During the transition period, I have a great opportunity to be responsive to constituent feedback and implement change,” said Town Council Vice President and incoming Mayor Joe Polisena Jr. “All the decisions I make to retain, terminate and make appointments are reflective of that feedback.”
JOHNSTON, RI
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy