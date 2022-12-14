ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Bensalem Times

Holiday Spectacular for Bensalem senior citizens

Tickets are now available for Bensalem High School’s annual Holiday Spectacular, set for Thursday, Dec. 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school, 4319 Hulmeville Road. This show for Bensalem senior citizens includes performances by the choir, band, orchestra, dance and faculty. Free to attend. Must be a Bensalem resident and have a ticket.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
NJ.com

Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan

Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today  Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash closes Route 145 in Whitehall Twp.

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A crash in Lehigh County shut down a major road for several hours Thursday night. Whitehall Township Police were called to the area of Route 145 and Mickley Road at about 9:30 p.m. A bicycle was lying in the street with a bent wheel. Police...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Vehicle Flips After Crash In Bensalem

Two vehicles collided earlier this afternoon at the intersection of Dunksferry Road and Atlantic Avenue, in Bensalem Twp. At least one person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Original dispatch reported people trapped. Firefighters arrived and found that was not the case. Police said the injuries were not...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Bensalem Times

BHS Marine Corps JROTC promotions

As a result of their efforts from the first marking period and their continued participation in the Bensalem High School MCJROTC program, Col. John C. Church Jr., USMCR (Ret.) Head Leadership Studies, Senior Marine Instructor, and MSgt (Ret.) Shawn Worthen, USMCR Marine Instructor, announced that the following cadets have earned promotions to the ranks set forth:
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Bensalem Times

Bensalem Toys for Toys surpasses expectations

The Toys for Tots collection boxes at Bensalem High School were overflowing, so they were picked up a day earlier than originally planned. This year, between Bensalem High School and Valley Elementary, 227 toys, 81 stocking stuffer-sized toys and 12 books were collected, a total that far surpassed that of 2021.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
SoJO 104.9

Don Pablo’s in Deptford, NJ to Be Demolished

After years of speculation about what restaurant (if any) would move into the old Don Pablo's Mexican Kitchen in Deptford after it went out of business, it's now rumored to be scheduled for demolition. The big, brick and mortar building on Deptford Center Road will reportedly be torn down, 42...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Bensalem Times

Bensalem has new police officer

Bensalem Township Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo, councilwoman Michelle Benitez and director of public safety William McVey recently announced the hiring of new Bensalem Township Police officer Daniel Meade. Meade was a member of the Philadelphia Police Department for the past five years. He also served in the United States Marine Corps...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Bensalem Times

Bensalem school director Heather Nicholas honored

Long-term school directors are being honored across the state by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association at local board meetings for 8 to 36 years of service. In the Bensalem Township School District, Heather D. Nicholas was recently recognized for 16 years of service to the district. She was presented a certificate, adding her to the PSBA “Honor Roll of School Board Service.”
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Bristol Times

New law increases penalties for repeat DUI offenders

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently announced that a new Pennsylvania law has changed the grading of certain offenses for driving under the influence, adding more stringent penalties for these violations. “This law makes significant changes to existing law that will ultimately increase the protection of all drivers by keeping...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bensalem Times

Just for the Kids announces classroom projects for 2022-23

During the recent Bensalem Township school board meeting, the Just for the Kids Education Foundation announced the recipients of the Classroom Project Awards for the 2022-23 school year. Nineteen projects will receive funding totaling $8,678.47. The foundation has been funding classroom projects since 1996. Over $500,000 has gone directly into...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
