NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Flying, Clinch Playoff BerthJarrod PartridgePhiladelphia, PA
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Woman Thrown, Robbed At Bucks Cannabis Dispensary: Police
Authorities in Bucks County are searching for the suspect who mugged a woman outside a marijuana store. The victim was walking near Liberty Cannabis at 4201 Neshaminy Boulevard in Bensalem at around 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 when an unknown man threw her into the store window, township police said.
Holiday Spectacular for Bensalem senior citizens
Tickets are now available for Bensalem High School’s annual Holiday Spectacular, set for Thursday, Dec. 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school, 4319 Hulmeville Road. This show for Bensalem senior citizens includes performances by the choir, band, orchestra, dance and faculty. Free to attend. Must be a Bensalem resident and have a ticket.
Bensalem Blaze That Injured Firefighter Was Set By Arsonist, Officials Say
The Bucks County fire that sent one first responder to the hospital was likely set intentionally by an arsonist, according to authorities. Firefighters rushed to the scene of a two-alarm blaze at the EBooks Web office building at 1388 Bridgewater Road just after 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. During...
Man faces homicide by vehicle counts in crash that killed Lehigh County man
A 20-year-old Allentown man is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and several related counts after a nearly yearlong investigation into a three-vehicle crash Dec. 19, 2021, in Upper Macungie Township that took the life of a 47-year-old township man, authorities report. John Fifield at 6:26...
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan
Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash closes Route 145 in Whitehall Twp.
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A crash in Lehigh County shut down a major road for several hours Thursday night. Whitehall Township Police were called to the area of Route 145 and Mickley Road at about 9:30 p.m. A bicycle was lying in the street with a bent wheel. Police...
delawarevalleynews.com
Vehicle Flips After Crash In Bensalem
Two vehicles collided earlier this afternoon at the intersection of Dunksferry Road and Atlantic Avenue, in Bensalem Twp. At least one person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Original dispatch reported people trapped. Firefighters arrived and found that was not the case. Police said the injuries were not...
BHS Marine Corps JROTC promotions
As a result of their efforts from the first marking period and their continued participation in the Bensalem High School MCJROTC program, Col. John C. Church Jr., USMCR (Ret.) Head Leadership Studies, Senior Marine Instructor, and MSgt (Ret.) Shawn Worthen, USMCR Marine Instructor, announced that the following cadets have earned promotions to the ranks set forth:
Popular Chain Restaurant Closes a NJ Shore Location After 45 Years
It's the end of the line for one location of a national chain restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been around for well over a generation. And, at this point, if you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one.
Bensalem Toys for Toys surpasses expectations
The Toys for Tots collection boxes at Bensalem High School were overflowing, so they were picked up a day earlier than originally planned. This year, between Bensalem High School and Valley Elementary, 227 toys, 81 stocking stuffer-sized toys and 12 books were collected, a total that far surpassed that of 2021.
This is what Gov. Murphy said about a new mask mandate in NJ
With the number of COVID-19 cases rising again in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy says he does not "foresee any mandates," but he reserves the right to change his mind. New Jersey's rate of transmission (r/t) is 1.12, indicating an active spread of coronavirus. The state reported another 1,199 new confirmed cases on Monday.
Former state Republican chairman set to join N.J. Senate — and a governor’s bid may be next
The former chairman of the state Republican Party — and a possible future candidate for governor — is now set to become New Jersey’s newest state lawmaker. Doug Steinhardt was chosen by local Republicans on Saturday to fill a vacant state Senate seat in one of the Garden State’s most conservative areas.
Don Pablo’s in Deptford, NJ to Be Demolished
After years of speculation about what restaurant (if any) would move into the old Don Pablo's Mexican Kitchen in Deptford after it went out of business, it's now rumored to be scheduled for demolition. The big, brick and mortar building on Deptford Center Road will reportedly be torn down, 42...
N.J. weather: Winter weather advisories issued for 6 counties. Snow, ice, high winds in forecast.
UPDATE: Latest rain, snow, ice, wind forecast as messy coastal storm moves closer. The first winter weather advisories have been issued ahead of a coastal storm expected to hit New Jersey on Thursday and Friday with light snow, sleet, freezing rain, strong winds, slippery roads and minor flooding. The winter...
Bensalem has new police officer
Bensalem Township Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo, councilwoman Michelle Benitez and director of public safety William McVey recently announced the hiring of new Bensalem Township Police officer Daniel Meade. Meade was a member of the Philadelphia Police Department for the past five years. He also served in the United States Marine Corps...
Bensalem school director Heather Nicholas honored
Long-term school directors are being honored across the state by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association at local board meetings for 8 to 36 years of service. In the Bensalem Township School District, Heather D. Nicholas was recently recognized for 16 years of service to the district. She was presented a certificate, adding her to the PSBA “Honor Roll of School Board Service.”
New law increases penalties for repeat DUI offenders
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently announced that a new Pennsylvania law has changed the grading of certain offenses for driving under the influence, adding more stringent penalties for these violations. “This law makes significant changes to existing law that will ultimately increase the protection of all drivers by keeping...
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this week
A famous store chain with over 900 locations along the Eastcoast is opening another new store in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the famous convenience store and fueling station chain Wawa will open its newest New Jersey location in Franklinville.
Just for the Kids announces classroom projects for 2022-23
During the recent Bensalem Township school board meeting, the Just for the Kids Education Foundation announced the recipients of the Classroom Project Awards for the 2022-23 school year. Nineteen projects will receive funding totaling $8,678.47. The foundation has been funding classroom projects since 1996. Over $500,000 has gone directly into...
