Youngkin wants to cut taxes, ramp up spending on site development and train workers better
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We have a weekly weather email now, too. Now would be a good time to invest in bulldozers. That’s my quick takeaway from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed amendments to the two-year state budget that he...
Danville resident receives national acclaim in canine sport flyball
Danville resident Shelly Switick is the owner and lead trainer at Precision Flyball Training, which provides specialized training to dogs participating in the ever-growing sport of Flyball. Flyball is a sport featuring four dogs, combining elements of a relay race with drag racing. Flyball goes beyond simply training dogs how...
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Administration and Board Appointments
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today has announced additional key administration and board appointments. “I am pleased to welcome these new appointees to service in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I look forward to their contributions to their respective teams and I thank them for their willingness to join public service.”
Virginia regulators approve offshore wind settlement
Virginia utility regulators have accepted a settlement over ratepayer protections tied to Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project. The State Corporation Commission Thursday wrote in its approval that all parties had agreed the settlement “adequately protects the interests of consumers” or expressed no opposition to it. The settlement was proposed by Dominion, the attorney […] The post Virginia regulators approve offshore wind settlement appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Best Hospital In Virginia
If you are looking for the hospital perfect in the Virginia local area, you have arrived at the correct house. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the greatest hospital perfect with details in the Virginia local area. Also, a direction map link from your house, with Website...
Youngkin makes appearance at Buchanan Mine Complex
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony nearly 2,000 feet underground on Friday. The Buchanan Mine Complex is reachable by a 4.5-minute descent in an elevator; it is stationed 1,819 feet underground — in comparison, the Empire State Building stands 1,454 feet tall. Youngkin had previously announced in August […]
Governor Youngkin Announces Budget to Accelerate Results for Virginians
Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed the Joint Meeting of the Senate Finance, House Appropriations, and House Finance Committee and announced his amendments to the Biennial Budget. “Together we can accelerate results for Virginians and my administration is committed to going faster and getting the job done, so buckle up because we’ve...
Virginia Oil and Gas providing free community meals across SWVA
The Virginia Oil and Gas Association (VOGA) is providing free meals to communities across the Southwest region this season. VOGA leaders say the free meals to those in need happen at five Southwest Virginia locations on dates leading up to Christmas. They’ll be in Dickenson County on the 19th, Buchanan...
Opioid settlement money making its way to Virginia localities
A state agency has released new guidance on how much money Virginia localities can expect to receive from national opioid epidemic lawsuits. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The settlements resulting from national litigation against prescription opioid manufacturers, distributors, and marketers are beginning to reach localities in Virginia. The Opioid Abatement Authority is a state agency that was created in 2021 to distribute and track these funds. Earlier this month, it released a spreadsheet showing approximately how much each city and county can expect to get from settlements that have been reached with four companies thus far.
Tire Discounters Acquires Leete Tire & Auto’s 6 Locations
Tire Discounters is joining forces with Leete Tire and Auto, which now marks the company’s seventh acquisition in the state of Virginia. Leete Tire and Auto operates six retail outlets in Richmond (4), Petersburg (1) and Emporia (1). Leete Tire and Auto is one of the longest-standing tire and...
Frequent overtime and low wages prompt ATU members to picket in Roanoke
With their contract set to expire at the start of 2023, dozens of members of Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1493 picketed last week to raise the alarm about the poor condition of Valley Metro, a transit company owned by the city of Roanoke, Virginia. Local 1493 Executive Board Member J.J. Richards explained to The Roanoke Times that while the transit company is willing to offer double-pay to workers for frequent overtime, management has so far been unwilling to negotiate wage increases to attract new workers to the profession. The bus drivers and mechanics are seeking to sit down with management and negotiate a new agreement to fix the city’s ailing transit system. Valley Metro management has yet to agree to a date to bargain with the union. “Our drivers are angry. We’re mad,” Richards said.
Inspector General launches investigation into Virginia State Police
The Virginia Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) has launched an investigation into a recent Virginia State Police matter, an OSIG spokesperson confirmed.
Virginia foragers search for wild foods
WARRENTON (VR) — The wild American ginseng season ends Dec. 31, and Virginians foraging the root will need to finish gathering by then. The ginseng harvest runs Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, and the root is a sought-after plant product in Southwest Virginia for its medicinal properties and herbal applications. While ginseng foraging is primarily a commercial activity, foraging in general has become more popular in recent years. Many seek wild edible and medicinal plants to learn about self-reliance and wilderness survival, and to expand their food sources. Tim MacWelch is one such person. Growing up, foraging for berries, nuts, roots and wild...
VA compensation payments to increase by nearly 9% in January
Veterans and beneficiaries receiving VA compensation payments should see a nearly 9% boost in those payments starting with their January 2023 payment.
Youngkin unveils new tax relief proposal in budget plan
Governor Glenn Youngkin released his proposal for more tax cuts on Thursday.It's just one component of the budget plan he unveiled in a speech to members of the General Assembly, which also proposes new investments in education, behavioral health, public safety, economic development and environmental initiatives.
Martinsville man charged with soliciting a minor, part of NOVA-DC roundup
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Martinsville man was arrested in a multi-state roundup by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. The task force announced the arrests of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West...
MeeMaw’s promotion means farewell, but not goodbye
If you’re an avid Twitter user and follow the Virginia Department of Transportation’s NoVA account (VDOT Northern VA), you know that the much-beloved MeeMaw recently passed her social media baton. Through the pandemic she became MeeMaw to followers, tweeting advice and updates, all with a slightly sarcastic twist. Who is MeeMaw you might ask? Here is the story of Ellen Kamilakis.
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift shop can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
New job opportunities coming to Montgomery County; FedEx facility opening in 2023
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– To help with adding new jobs to Montgomery County, a brand new FedEx facility is opening in Falling Branch Corporate Park. The facility is a 251,000-square-foot distribution center located on 41 acres of land. “We’re always working and promoting ways to bring economic growth to Montgomery...
Appalachian Power customers oppose utility's latest rate increase
Appalachian Power Co. is facing ratepayer resistance to its request for an 87% increase in what customers pay for the cost of burning coal and natural gas to produce electricity. About 135 written comments opposing the increase have been submitted to the State Corporation Commission. After presiding over several hours...
