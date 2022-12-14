Verdict reached in another Trumbull County case against ‘serial rapist’

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A verdict has been reached in another case against a man that prosecutors have categorized as a “serial rapist.”

Jurors in Trumbull County found David Honzu guilty of three counts of kidnapping with sexual motivation specifications and two counts of rape. The court also found that he is a sexually violent predator and repeat violent offender. It took the jury less than 30 minutes to come to a verdict, and Honzu held his head in his hands as he heard the verdict.

Honzu’s trial in the rape case began Monday. He was accused of kidnapping with sexual motivation in 2007.

Prosecutors say the charges in this case stemmed from a DNA match on a rape kit tested through the sexual assault kit testing initiative.

“Ohio BCI and Warren kind of never gave up on it. The victim was very reluctant to come forward. She had the courage, and it took some continued asking on my end and on the police end. She had the courage to come a long way to testify against this man,” said Assistant Prosecutor Gabe Wildman.

Earlier this month, he was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison for trying to kidnap a woman at knifepoint in Champion in June.

“Mr. Honzu is a predator, plain and simple, and with this verdict, it’s almost a certainty he will never again be able to breathe free air. He will never again be able to hurt anyone,” said Wildman.

Honzu also has past abduction and rape convictions dating back to the 1990s.

“I think if you just look at his criminal history. I think you know his past tells a story, and it’s a violent story of a predator who preys on women, preys on children, preys on strangers, and he is a one-of-a-kind sexual predator,” Wildman said.

Sentencing in his latest case is set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. He faces a life sentence.

