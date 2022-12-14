Study: Black carp could threaten Illinois waterways

(WTVO) — Another species of Asian carp could soon be a problem in Illinois waterways.

Black carp, fish native to east Asia, were commonly bred at U. S. fish farms but are now prohibited since 2007 under the Lacey Act.

Wildlife officials say although it is illegal to breed black carp in the U.S. the few that have managed to find their way into rivers have have the potential to breed rapidly on their own. It is now suspected that the fish have made their way up the Illinois River to central Illinois.

Getting rid of them if they do become a problem, according to Gregory Whitledge, a professor with the Center for Fisheries, Aquaculture, and Aquatic Sciences at Southern Illinois University, will likely be difficult.

“It can also be challenging to collect robust information during the onset and early stages when abundance is typically low,” Whitledge said . “This research includes the largest sample size and is the most robust analysis of wild black carp in the Mississippi River basin, helping inform those making decisions to curtail further expansion.”

The university recently studied a 115-pound black carp caught near East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, near the Illinois-Missouri border.

The fish can grow to 3 feet in length.

Like other species of Asian carp, black carp are considered invasive because of their ability to reproduce quickly and dominate waterway’s food chain, killing off other species of fish.

Officials say although black carp have been caught in the Illinois River, the probability of catching them in large numbers remains relatively low.

