WSAW
State is in crisis mode to prevent further fatal fire deaths
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department is reminding Wisconsin residents to practice fire safety in their homes. At this point in time, the Wisconsin fire service is in crisis mode to prevent any further fire deaths, according to a news release. The prompt follows fatal fires...
WSAW
Gov. Evers announces $252 million approved by state building commission for Wisconsin projects
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers today announced the Wisconsin State Building Commission approved a total of approximately $253 million in key projects across the state. “From ensuring guests have the best experience at any of our amazing state parks to making important updates to serve students, veterans, and...
WSAW
Aspirus Health Plan names new president
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Health Plan has announced Kyle Brua is its new President. “I am pleased to join Aspirus Health Plan at this time of growth and opportunity to help provide excellent, cost-effective health care to help improve the health of the communities we serve,” said Brua. “I am looking forward to working with this talented team of individuals who are dedicated to meeting the needs of our members.”
WSAW
The DNR reminds snowmobilers to stay safe on the trails this winter
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR is reminding snowmobilers to operate within their limits and stay sober on the trails this season. In the early months of 2022, there were 14 fatal snowmobile crashes, 10 of which involved alcohol. The DNR says if you choose to consume alcohol, wait until after you’ve safely returned home.
WSAW
TIPS: Accessing care during a respiratory virus surge
WAUSAU, Wis. (WLUC) - As more and more patients continue to seek walk-in care amid a surge of Influenza, RSV, and COVID, Aspirus Health offers important tips and considerations to help their patients and communities navigate care options. “With patient demand exceptionally high, Aspirus providers, nurses, and clinic staff are...
WSAW
15 people charged in multi-state drug trafficking operation
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - A federal grand jury in Milwaukee charged fifteen people Tuesday with offenses related to a drug trafficking organization that obtained kilogram quantities of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana from California for distribution in the Milwaukee, St. Paul, Minneapolis, and Chicago areas. Phillip Daniels, Sr., 46,...
WSAW
Holiday shipping deadlines in Michigan approach quickly
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -With Christmas approaching, a lot of us will be sending and receiving gifts over the next few days. In Marquette, Shipping Shop Sales Associate Alyson Allard said the store has been slower than in previous years, due to a price increase across the board. “That also affects...
WSAW
Many still without power following ice and snow storms
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As of Friday, nearly 20,000 people in Wisconsin remained without power. Two days of winter weather caused power outages to thousands of people. Wednesday’s ice caused tree branches to snap. Thursday’s heavy snow didn’t help, and made it more difficult for repair crews.
WSAW
WPS and private plow companies want to make sure you stay safe on the roads
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Organizations like plowing companies for Wisconsin Public Service are preparing for what Tuesday’s storm system might bring for the rest of the week. “We’re making plans, that we’re updating our staffing plans. We’re checking inventory of the equipment and the materials and the vehicles that we might be needing,” says WPS Spokesperson Matt Cullen.
WSAW
Have a plan when preparing for a snowstorm
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rain, sleet, and snow can be treacherous if you’re not properly prepared for the conditions, but having an emergency plan in place is important in case things take a turn for the worse. ReadyWisconsin says people should be stocked up on basic supplies in their...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals since Wednesday night
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Snow has been falling since Wednesday night in North Central Wisconsin. Snowfall totals listed below are from Wednesday night through Thursday evening.
WSAW
Winter weather creates snow day outing at Granite Peak
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - As a barrage of winter weather slammed central Wisconsin this week, those hard at work at Granite Peak had an interesting couple of days keeping operations smooth at the ski resort. “The first half of it wasn’t great,” said Greg Fisher, General Manager at Granite...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: More snowfall into Friday, colder times ahead next week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first significant ice and snowfall in the region produced a quarter to half an inch of ice and several inches of snowfall. Although the heaviest snowfall took place from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the snow is not done falling and accumulating in North Central Wisconsin.
