WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Health Plan has announced Kyle Brua is its new President. “I am pleased to join Aspirus Health Plan at this time of growth and opportunity to help provide excellent, cost-effective health care to help improve the health of the communities we serve,” said Brua. “I am looking forward to working with this talented team of individuals who are dedicated to meeting the needs of our members.”

