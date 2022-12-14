ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WSAW

State is in crisis mode to prevent further fatal fire deaths

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department is reminding Wisconsin residents to practice fire safety in their homes. At this point in time, the Wisconsin fire service is in crisis mode to prevent any further fire deaths, according to a news release. The prompt follows fatal fires...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Aspirus Health Plan names new president

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Health Plan has announced Kyle Brua is its new President. “I am pleased to join Aspirus Health Plan at this time of growth and opportunity to help provide excellent, cost-effective health care to help improve the health of the communities we serve,” said Brua. “I am looking forward to working with this talented team of individuals who are dedicated to meeting the needs of our members.”
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

The DNR reminds snowmobilers to stay safe on the trails this winter

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR is reminding snowmobilers to operate within their limits and stay sober on the trails this season. In the early months of 2022, there were 14 fatal snowmobile crashes, 10 of which involved alcohol. The DNR says if you choose to consume alcohol, wait until after you’ve safely returned home.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

TIPS: Accessing care during a respiratory virus surge

WAUSAU, Wis. (WLUC) - As more and more patients continue to seek walk-in care amid a surge of Influenza, RSV, and COVID, Aspirus Health offers important tips and considerations to help their patients and communities navigate care options. “With patient demand exceptionally high, Aspirus providers, nurses, and clinic staff are...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

15 people charged in multi-state drug trafficking operation

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - A federal grand jury in Milwaukee charged fifteen people Tuesday with offenses related to a drug trafficking organization that obtained kilogram quantities of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana from California for distribution in the Milwaukee, St. Paul, Minneapolis, and Chicago areas. Phillip Daniels, Sr., 46,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WSAW

Holiday shipping deadlines in Michigan approach quickly

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -With Christmas approaching, a lot of us will be sending and receiving gifts over the next few days. In Marquette, Shipping Shop Sales Associate Alyson Allard said the store has been slower than in previous years, due to a price increase across the board. “That also affects...
MARQUETTE, MI
WSAW

Many still without power following ice and snow storms

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As of Friday, nearly 20,000 people in Wisconsin remained without power. Two days of winter weather caused power outages to thousands of people. Wednesday’s ice caused tree branches to snap. Thursday’s heavy snow didn’t help, and made it more difficult for repair crews.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

WPS and private plow companies want to make sure you stay safe on the roads

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Organizations like plowing companies for Wisconsin Public Service are preparing for what Tuesday’s storm system might bring for the rest of the week. “We’re making plans, that we’re updating our staffing plans. We’re checking inventory of the equipment and the materials and the vehicles that we might be needing,” says WPS Spokesperson Matt Cullen.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Have a plan when preparing for a snowstorm

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rain, sleet, and snow can be treacherous if you’re not properly prepared for the conditions, but having an emergency plan in place is important in case things take a turn for the worse. ReadyWisconsin says people should be stocked up on basic supplies in their...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Winter weather creates snow day outing at Granite Peak

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - As a barrage of winter weather slammed central Wisconsin this week, those hard at work at Granite Peak had an interesting couple of days keeping operations smooth at the ski resort. “The first half of it wasn’t great,” said Greg Fisher, General Manager at Granite...
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI

