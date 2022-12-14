The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines are on pace to have their best season ever. For years, Michigan has been striving to get back to this level of competing for championships. Now that it’s before us again, I started to question which team was better between 2021 and 2022. Then, I decided to look beyond that. Was this 2022 team better than every other squad in the Jim Harbaugh era? Were they better than the most recent national championship team? Where did they fit amongst the 100+ Michigan teams in the school’s storied history?

