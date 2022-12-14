Read full article on original website
Missing Woman Dee Ann Warner's Husband Faces an Added Criminal Contempt of Court ProceedingTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Maize n Brew
J.J. McCarthy’s QB transformation during the 2022 season
When Jim Harbaugh announced the much-watched quarterback competition between returning starter and captain Cade McNamara and young sophomore J.J. McCarthy would bleed into the regular season, many called him crazy for divulging this admittedly unorthodox approach to the situation. It was a gamble, but the rewards have been handsome. Michigan...
Maize n Brew
Discussion: How does Michigan’s 2022 football team rank amongst other championship-caliber Michigan teams?
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines are on pace to have their best season ever. For years, Michigan has been striving to get back to this level of competing for championships. Now that it’s before us again, I started to question which team was better between 2021 and 2022. Then, I decided to look beyond that. Was this 2022 team better than every other squad in the Jim Harbaugh era? Were they better than the most recent national championship team? Where did they fit amongst the 100+ Michigan teams in the school’s storied history?
Maize n Brew
Visitors list for last weekend before 2023 early signing period
This is the final weekend before the early signing period begins for members of the 2023 recruiting class, so the Michigan Wolverines are expecting a few targets on campus, along with some of their already committed prospects. A pair of talented players in the transfer portal are also anticipated in for a visit.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Commitment date locked in for four-star CB
With less than a week before 2023’s Early Signing Day, Michigan’s staff is on the road looking for high school seniors and transfer players to cap off the class. The Wolverines got good news from an Illinois prospect last night from 2023 three-star defensive lineman Trey Pierce, and they are hoping for more good news from Illinois soon.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan QB to enter transfer portal for second time
Michigan backup quarterback Alan Bowman announced Thursday that he would be entering the transfer portal for a 2nd time. Bowman spent 3 years at Texas Tech before committing to Michigan 2 years ago. Now, he’s back in the portal. This next year will be Bowman’s final in college football....
Maize n Brew
Howard Eisley speaks on Dug McDaniel’s adjustments as a starter, preparing for Lipscomb
Michigan Wolverines assistant basketball coach Howard Eisley took some time to talk to the media Friday morning ahead of the game Saturday against Lipscomb. Eisley started off his availability talking about the switch from Jaelin Llewellyn to Dug McDaniel at the point guard spot following Llewellyn’s season-ending injury. McDaniel is coming off a solid 15-point performance in a win over Minnesota. Eisley said McDaniel is going to be guarding players the full length of the floor as well.
Maize n Brew
Nine games in, Kobe Bufkin has shown major improvements
Through nine games, it’s been up-and-down season for the Michigan Wolverines. While they are coming off a 15-point win to open up conference play against Minnesota, they are 6-3 and have fallen out of the top-25 after a blowout loss to Arizona State and close losses to Virginia and Kentucky.
Maize n Brew
Michigan QB Alan Bowman enters transfer portal, per report
Michigan quarterback Alan Bowman has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per Joe Cook from On3 Sports. Before transferring to Michigan in 2021 Bowman spent three seasons at Texas Tech, where he threw for 5,260 yards passing, 33 touchdowns, 17 interceptions, 67% completion rate. Bowman’s time at Michigan consisted of him...
BREAKING: Michigan State flips QB prospect from Pac-12 school
The Spartans have their quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class!
Maize n Brew
Former Michigan TE Erick All announces transfer destination
Former Michigan Wolverines captain and tight end Erick All has announced his intentions to join former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara and transfer to the University of Iowa. All finished his career at Michigan on a low note, only playing in three games this season before having to shut it down...
Iowa Reportedly Lands Another Top Michigan Transfer
Cade McNamara isn't the only former Michigan player who'll suit up for Iowa next season. On Wednesday, former Michigan tight end Erick All announced his commitment to Iowa. After spending two years as a reserve for the Wolverines, All had a breakout season in 2021. He hauled in 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns.
Maize n Brew
Michigan football hosting open practice, NIL event this Saturday afternoon
Announced Wednesday by the football program, the Michigan Wolverines will have a 45-minute portion of their practice this Saturday, Dec. 17, open to the public to the first 200 people. No photos or video will be allowed. The open portion of the practice goes from 3:15-4 p.m. on Saturday at...
College Football Analysts Predict Michigan vs. TCU Score
Prior to Championship Weekend, Michigan and TCU were a combined 24-0 with multiple wins over ranked opponents. But with TCU losing the Big 12 Championship to Kansas State, analysts are less confident in the Horned Frogs' chances in the College Football Playoff. For 247Sports college football analysts Brad Crawford and...
Maize n Brew
One-on-one with new Michigan transfer portal commit, OL LaDarius Henderson
LaDarius Henderson is the first player this year in the transfer portal to commit to the Michigan Wolverines. The former Arizona State offensive lineman will be an immediate impact player for the Wolverines in 2023 and could become one of the best players along the offensive line in the nation.
TOCA Football Acquires Total Sports Soccer Facilities in Metro Detroit
TOCA Football Inc., a technology-enabled soccer experience company in Costa Mesa, Calif., today announced the expansion of its growing footprint in the Midwest with the acquisition of Total Sports in […] The post TOCA Football Acquires Total Sports Soccer Facilities in Metro Detroit appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Michigan Democrats want to steal my rights so they can reward their union buddies
Michigan Democrats want to end right-to-work and force me to join a union. That's so Gov. Whitmer and her Democrat allies can reward their union buddies.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in Michigan
If you enjoy great drinks, quality food, live music, and entertainment, you may be excited to learn that a highly-anticipated new restaurant is going to be opening this week in Michigan. Read on to learn more.
fox2detroit.com
Man tries to carjack Charger Hellcat, gets shot by owner - police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe Police said a 27-year-old man who was part of a group that tried to carjack a Dodge Charger Hellcat owner was shot after getting into a shootout with the car's owner. Damon Currie was arrested this week after he went to the hospital for...
