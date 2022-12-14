The rate at which large corporations are backing additive construction (AC) would seem to suggest that it is indeed a serious technology that will have a significant impact in the medium term, at the very least. The startup that has so far pulled in the most partners at such a level is COBOD International. Now, the Danish manufacturer of large-scale concrete 3D printers is continuing the trend with JGC Holdings Corporation (TYO: 1963), a Japanese conglomerate that has announced a goal of “full-scale introduction” of a newly installed COBOD 3D printer into its construction work.

2 DAYS AGO