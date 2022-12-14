Read full article on original website
3DPOD Episode 134: 3D Printing for New Space with Maxi Strixner, The Exploration Company
Maxi Strixner has worked in engineering positions and leading firms such as EOS, AMCM, AP Works and now The Exploration Company. We talk to him about designing for additive, engineering for additive and what it takes to be an engineer in additive manufacturing. We also discuss new space, aviation, racing cars, automotive, generative design, optimization and much much more. Really exciting look at what it takes to engineer for success in Additive.
Conflux Teams with Mott to Introduce 3D Printed Heat Exchangers to North America
Aussie startup Conflux Technology has one of the most promising 3D printing businesses on the market, not just as a business case but for the sake of industrial society. By 3D printing heat exchangers, it can potentially increase the efficiency of all manner of equipment, from microelectronics to car engines. Now, the firm is going to be introducing its 3D printed heat exchangers to North America through a partnership with Mott Corporation.
Japanese Building Leader JGC Adopts COBOD Construction 3D Printing for Energy Projects
The rate at which large corporations are backing additive construction (AC) would seem to suggest that it is indeed a serious technology that will have a significant impact in the medium term, at the very least. The startup that has so far pulled in the most partners at such a level is COBOD International. Now, the Danish manufacturer of large-scale concrete 3D printers is continuing the trend with JGC Holdings Corporation (TYO: 1963), a Japanese conglomerate that has announced a goal of “full-scale introduction” of a newly installed COBOD 3D printer into its construction work.
Additive Drives Wants to Be the Amazon of Electric Mobility – AMS Focus
Many venture capitalists have supported the 3D printing industry in the last decade. Notably, Munich-based VC investor AM Ventures has been behind some of the hottest additive manufacturing (AM) companies, including DyeMansion (the first AM Ventures investment) and software provider 3YOURMIND. With 17 portfolio companies and over €100 million raised in a single venture fund to boost the industrial 3D printing market, the firm represents promising support for early-stage AM startups amid one of the toughest macro-economic environments in the last few years, with economic contraction, price inflation, and warnings of uncertainty as experts clash to predict what 2023 will look like.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
ABCorp to Mass 3D Print Protective Headgear for BATS-TOI
One of the oldest companies in the U.S., American Banknote Corporation (ABCorp), continues to stay apace with the 21st century with its 3D printing services. ABCorp has announced a partnership with sporting equipment startup BATS-TOI to produce its multisport headgear with 3D printing. BATS-TOI’s headgear, dubbed The Mercado, is becoming...
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Electronics 3D Printing Startup Gets $2.5M, New Paper 3D Printing Technology
Australian multi material 3D printer startup Syenta has raised $3.7 Australian ($2.5M) for its electrochemical polymer and metal 3D printers. Their desktop 3D printing technology could make sensors, photovoltaics and more. 9t Labs secures an order for 1000 Oris watch cases made out of (Arkema?) PEKK CF. 9T´s molding 3D printing technology makes a leap towards consumer products with this high tolerance, high strength polymer part. Prof. Dr.-Ing. Claus Emmelmann of the Technical University of Hamburg wants to commercialize a new paper 3D printing technology. This green 3D printing tech is said to combine a papier-mâché like material with specific adhesives and water to make it flow enough to be 3D printed. The idea is to make a sustainable prototyping technology.
Engineers Ask: Where Do I Source Complex Metal Parts in 2022?
It’s 2022, yet some seemingly basic questions remain unanswered at our doorstep. For engineers, one of those concerns is sourcing custom, intricately-featured metal parts. With an ever-widening array of new manufacturing technologies and services at their disposal, engineers have more capabilities to choose from than ever before, but, ironically, this has only added to their difficulty of decision-making.
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Violins, Gantri and Simplify 5.0
Gantri is making lovely looking consumer goods using desktop 3D printers. This points to a new future for consumer goods with low cost systems. Researchers are trying to make low cost violins for music students. Simplify 5.0 promises us a lot of new innovations including: automatic mesh repair, Adaptive layer height, Seem reduction, better definition of small perimeters, flow rate control and hole offset compensation. With new infill patterns and dynamic infill density your $199 for a perpetual license could go far into making this your daily 3D printing software.
3D Printing News Briefs, December 15, 2022: 4D Printing, On-Demand Manufacturing, & More
We’re starting out with research in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as a Purdue University team is adding a fourth dimension to 3D printing. Then we move on to business, as Canadian company Precision ADM has formed a strategic partnership with America Tecomet, and 3DOS is working to build the “world’s largest” on-demand manufacturing network. Finally, an Illinois business is targeting the RV and electric wheelchair markets with 3D printing.
Maine Air National Guard 3D Prints Aircraft Repair Training Aids with Essentium Platform
Essentium Inc., an Austin-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specializing in extrusion additive manufacturing (AM) platforms, announced that the Maine Air National Guard employs the company’s High Speed Extrusion (HSE) 180 ST system to produce training aids. Specifically, Maine’s 101st Air Refueling Wing (ARW) has printed replicas of outboard aileron balance tabs in Essentium PCTG filament, used for training guardsmen to repair those critical parts.
