Remains in 31-year-old Ohio cold case identified
Investigators identified the skeletal remains found in a shallow grave in Ohio in 1991 as missing person Robert A. Mullins.
Skeletal remains found on Ohio farmland in 1991 finally identified
Skeletal remains found on Ohio farmland in 1991 have finally been identified after 31 years. The remains were found on a country lane by hunters in Pickaway County, Ohio. Officials initially thought the remains came from a Native American woman around 25 years old because of where the remains were found as well as the small stature, the Sheriff’s office said. The investigation later discovered that the remains had only been in its shallow grave for around three years. More information was revealed as the decades passed and as DNA analysis and forensics improved. University of North Texas scientists...
What’s the worst school district in Ohio?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN/KSNF) — Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances. And it is these different social, familial, economic, environmental, and many other factors, that help shape who they become. While these conditions are countless, a handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and the likelihood for future […]
Ohio 'Cupcake Mogul' Wants One Last Taste of Freedom Before Prison
An Ohio bakery owner—who for nearly 20 years lived a double life after stealing a dead baby’s identity—is on the hook for more than $1.5 million in ill-gotten gains and will soon head off to prison, though she’s asking for one last taste of freedom before then.Flight-attendant-turned-cupcake-entrepreneur Ava Virginia Misseldine, 50, pleaded guilty last month to 15 counts of wire fraud and one count of passport fraud. Misseldine, who ran a string of popular organic bake shops around the Columbus area, had been masquerading since 2003 as Brie Bourgeois—an infant who died in 1979 at just 18 weeks old.Misseldine was...
WBNS Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy Leaving Station
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WBNS chief meteorologist Ashlee Baracy is leaving the Columbus, Ohio CBS affiliate this week. “With heavy hearts, we are announcing Chief Meteorologist...
Toddlers found alone outside Ohio daycare
Two 1 to 2-year-old kids are safe after being found wandering outside a Rocky River daycare by themselves Tuesday.
Two Bodies Were Found Ten Days After Two Teens Went Missing In Toledo, Ohio
Five people have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of 16-year-old Ke'Marion Wilder and 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
Stark County dog warden says they are 'drowning in good dogs'
The Stark County Dog Warden said in a Facebook post earlier this month that they are "drowning in good dogs." These are dogs whose owners have not come for them.
College football world reacts to horrible Ohio State news
The Ohio State Buckeyes were able to sneak into the College Football Playoff, but it now seems like they will be without a big offensive weapon in their CFP semifinal matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Star running back TreVeyon Henderson took to social media on Tuesday, revealing that he will...
4 Buffets To Check Out in Ohio
Do you have a big appetite? Are you a fan of buffets?. If you answered yes, you should check out these buffets in Ohio. Disclaimer: the prices below are at the time of writing and subject to change.
A 12-Year-Old Ohio Boy Is Dead After Participating In The Viral TikTok 'Blackout Challenge'
An Ohio mother is grieving the loss of her 12-year-old son who died after participating in the viral TikTok “blackout challenge.” Blavity previously reported on the challenge in which participants try to make themselves pass out by holding their breath or choking themselves. This result is them cutting off their air supply.
Here Are 5 Ways To Piss Off Someone From Michigan
I'm sure there are more than 5 ways to piss off someone from Michigan but here are five of the most common. 1. Someone From Down South Complaining Their One Inch of Snow. In Michigan, we get our fair share of snow that is for sure. Definitely, some areas see more than others but the whole state gets its, bad roads, and almost all of us have to do some sort of snow removal.
No. 1 Overall Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith Announces Commitment
Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class, is heading to Ohio State. He announced his commitment on Wednesday night. Smith received offers from a plethora of Power Five programs, such as Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. At the end of the day, Smith couldn't...
Four-star quarterback from South Dakota commits to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes have added another quarterback on its roster for next season. Four-star recruit Lincoln Kienholz announced Wednesday he was de-committing from Washington to join Ohio State for the 2023 season. He is the 20th player to commit to be a Buckeye from the 2023 class. Kienholz is a […]
The Best Pizza Spots in Columbus, Ohio – (With CHEESY Photos!)
It’s Pizza Time! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Columbus that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, the pizza chain cardboard won’t do.
Ohio’s Girl Named Tom honors father with ‘The Voice’ performance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio trio Girl Named Tom took the stage on the Season 22 finale of “The Voice” nearly one year to the date after winning the competition. On Tuesday, siblings Bekah, Caleb, and Joshua Liechty sang “One More Christmas” as a way to honor their father who died shortly after they clinched […]
Abortion in Ohio: Appeals court denies state’s motion to reinforce six-week ban
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) – A Cincinnati appeals court denied Friday the state of Ohio’s motion to reinforce the state’s six-week abortion ban. The First District Court of Appeals said Ohio acted prematurely in filing an appeal against a Hamilton County judge’s issuance of a preliminary injunction on Oct. 7 that indefinitely struck down Senate Bill […]
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From “Elf The Musical” and “The Nutcracker” to the Blue Jackets, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic: Dec. 17 A showcase of the top high school boys’ basketball teams. Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 11 a.m. “Beaus and […]
The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio
Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
