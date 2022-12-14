ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

FBI offering $10K reward to identify suspect in string of Culver’s robberies

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division offered a $10,000 reward Wednesday to identify a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s locations across southern Wisconsin.

He is described as a white man, 6’5″ tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with brown hair and a brown goatee. FBI officials said he remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officials said the man is connected to a string of robberies and attempted robberies at local businesses between Sept. 26 and Dec. 5 including at  Culver’s locations in Lake Mills , Janesville , Mequon and Beloit.

In each incident, police said he drove a red, four-door Jeep Wrangler with no license plate. He allegedly drove up to each restaurant’s drive-thru window and handed a note to a cashier implying he had a weapon and demanding money.

He is also accused of robbing a Janesville Best Buy store.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact the FBI at 414-276-4684 or call 911.

Albert Belanger
2d ago

looks like the guy Beloit police have been looking for because he's been "borrowing" things from Beloit area grocery stores and forgetting to stop and pay for before leaving the store....oops

SEPR
2d ago

This jerk has been caught on camera numerous times & clear enough that he should be able to be found. I hope they find him soon

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

