Pennsylvania State

DCNR says e-bikes allowed on bicycle trails in state parks, with some limitations

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
 2 days ago

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources finalized its policy allowing the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes), with some limitations, on DCNR trails that are open to traditional bicycles.

An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor that assists riders when they are peddling, the DCNR said.

“E-bikes make Pennsylvania state parks and forests accessible to more people, such as older individuals and those with physical limitations or medical conditions. The policy expands such opportunities for healthful outdoor recreation activity while at the same time managing impacts on other visitors and on natural places,” the DCNR said.

People using e-bikes in state parks and forests will have to adhere to the following guidelines, the department noted:

  • The e-bike must not weigh more than 100 pounds
  • The e-bike must not exceed 20 miles per hour while using the motor
  • The e-bike motor must not exceed 750 watts
  • The e-bike must have fully functional pedals

“We ask all riders – traditional and e-bikes — to practice trail etiquette and ride safely, including adhering to safe speeds,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.

Pennsylvania counties receive $12.2M for Chesapeake Bay Watershed restoration

E-bikes may not be used on some state forest roads and trails such as those in designated natural areas, designated hiking trails (blazed with yellow or orange), or trails or roads that are specifically marked closed to biking, the department noted.

The DCNR also noted that e-bikers must pedal their bikes on non-motorized trails.

The DCNR’s full e-bike policy can be found here, and some e-bike FAQs can be found here .

Other lands open to the public that are not managed by the DCNR may have different rules for e-bikes.

