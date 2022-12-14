Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Rewrote WWE NXT After Learning About Mandy Rose’s Extreme Subscription Content
Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most improved female pro wrestlers since she won the NXT Championship last year. Rose had carried the title for 413 days and defended it ten times. Unfortunately, Mandy Rose was released by WWE, and this brought an end to get flourishing career. WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels rewrote this week’s NXT to get the title off Mandy Rose.
stillrealtous.com
Mandy Rose Makes First Comments Following WWE Release
It’s been quite the week for Mandy Rose as she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday night and it was later reported that Rose had been released from WWE. WWE reportedly released Mandy Rose because of explicit photos she posted on her FaceTime page,...
wrestletalk.com
Mandy Rose Breaks Silence After NXT Championship Loss
While plenty of those in the wrestling world are commenting on tonight’s NXT Women’s Championship title change, now Mandy Rose has broken her silence. Mandy Rose popped on to Twitter after tonight’s episode of WWE NXT to break her silence after a devastating loss. Taking to Twitter...
nodq.com
Update on Matt Riddle allegedly being written off WWE television due to a failed drug test
As previously noted, Matt Riddle was allegedly written off WWE television due to a failed drug test and that’s why an injury angle took place during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW. In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com was able to confirm that Riddle’s angle with...
wrestletalk.com
Bayley Reacts To Scary WWE Raw Botch
Bayley has now commented on the hurricanrana spot that saw her and Alexa Bliss crash to the mat on WWE Raw. During a recent Instagram Live session, Bayley took time to comment on the botch, saying:. “I was taking a move from the girl [Bliss] I was wrestling, and it...
wrestlinginc.com
Rob Fee Teases Something Big For This Week's WWE SmackDown
The weekend has nearly arrived and that means that "WWE SmackDown" is getting closer and closer. While this week's episode has already garnered a lot of interest due to the hints that it will be a significant night in the story of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline (Jimmy & Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns), a new message from long-term creative writer Rob Fee may send that excitement into overdrive. "I wouldn't miss Smackdown this week. Don't say I didn't warn you," Fee wrote on his Twitter earlier today.
WWE Star Reportedly Released In Controversial Move
WWE has reportedly released Mandy Rose, who dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday night. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Rose posted risque content on her FanTime page that the company deemed "outside the parameters of her contract." They reportedly felt they were "put in a tough position."
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Director Of Longtime Creative Warns Fans Not To Miss Smackdown This Week
A key member of WWE’s creative team has issued a bit of a warning about how fans shouldn’t miss Smackdown this week. The Friday, December 16th episode of WWE Smackdown is being built around the return of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The “Tribal Chief” Reigns hasn’t appeared on WWE television since he led The Bloodline to victory at Survivor Series in the Men’s WarGames match in the main event.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Lost Respect For Jim Ross After Dark Side Of The Ring Episode
Jim Ross is credited as one of the greatest play-by-play commentators in the wrestling business. His long tenure and deliverance of all the wrestling action every week have been commendable. However, 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently took a major shot at JR for some comments he made about a former WWE executive after an episode of the Vice TV series Dark Side of the Ring about the Plane Ride From Hell.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Worries Dexter Lumis Has Become Too Comedic
Dexter Lumis is one of the many wrestlers that Paul Levesque brought back to the company, and while he started creepily stalking The Miz, his gimmick has quickly evolved into a comedic one alongside Johnny Gargano, which included them handing out Christmas presents on "WWE Raw" this week. That has...
PWMania
Top Injured WWE Star Planning to Return Very Soon
Drew McIntyre addressed his injury status after originally being scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the November 9 edition of SmackDown. McIntyre had a ruptured eardrum, which was revealed after he announced that he had not been medically cleared...
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 12/16/22
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the December 16 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. Full spoilers are below:. * Jim Ross, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone are on commentary. * Jon Moxley defeated Sammy Guevara...
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE NXT Star Set For Impact Wrestling Debut
WWE released a ton of talent from their contracts last year, which disturbed fans and pro wrestlers alike. This included Austin Grey, who was a regular feature on NXT television from August 2020 through the summer of 2021. Fast-forward a year, Grey will be making his debut in Impact Wrestling soon.
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Superstar Planning In-Ring Return Very Soon
WWE has a few Superstars who are out of commission for one reason or another. As it turns out, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns are out with the same eardrum injury. We’re not sure how the Tribal Chief is doing, but the Scottish Warrior is getting ready for his return to the ring.
stillrealtous.com
Chris Jericho Pushed Tony Khan To Sign Current AEW Star
When Chris Jericho was the ROH World Champion he was taking on all comers by defending his title against former ROH champions. During the September 28 episode of Dynamite, Jericho faced off against Bandido, and it was reported after the show that AEW was interested in signing Bandido. Chris Jericho...
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Confirms Backstage WWE Story About New AEW Hire
After leaving WWE back in 2020, the company's former Vice President of Global Television Production Mike Mansury has now made his way over to AEW, stepping in as a Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer. During a recent episode of "Ask Arn Anything" on AdFreeShows, AEW coach and onscreen manager Arn Anderson shared his thoughts on the company's latest hire, confirming that Mansury was next-in-line for Kevin Dunn's position at WWE, essentially running the production side of the company's major shows.
ewrestlingnews.com
Triple H Reportedly Plans To Reform DIY
Recent reports have indicated that Triple H and WWE Creative are considering reuniting the popular tag team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, otherwise known as DIY. Gargano and Ciampa have a storied history together, initially teaming up as DIY. The team had epic rivalries and matches with the likes of the Authors of Pain, American Alpha, and The Revival down in NXT. Ciampa eventually turned on Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Chicago, unleashing a brutal assault and sowing the seeds for what is considered to be the greatest NXT feud to this day. Both men delivered numerous classic matches, both as a team and as opponents.
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Reportedly Released From WWE
On Tuesday night fans saw Mandy Rose drop the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez, and now it looks like she’s done with WWE as Fightful Select is reporting that she’s been released from her contract. According to the report people in WWE felt that they were...
nodq.com
What is being said about Naomi now that Sasha Banks is reportedly heading to NJPW
As previously noted, Sasha Banks’ WWE departure was confirmed to have been negotiated “months ago” and she is expected to appear for NJPW starting in January. The WWE status of Sasha’s tag-team partner Naomi has been up in the air and according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the belief is that she will have to make a decision regarding her future. Meltzer noted the following about Naomi’s options…
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE Holiday Party
It's that time of year when everybody is getting in the festive spirit and holding their annual Christmas work parties. In WWE's case, they reportedly held their holiday bash last night for employees working in the offices at WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut. Notably, the gathering was said to have taken place at the same time that "WWE NXT" aired in Orlando, Florida, which saw the inaugural women's Iron Survivor Challenge winner Roxanne Perez end the 413-day reign of Mandy Rose as "NXT" Women's Champion.
