Read full article on original website
Related
New Poll Shows Major Change in 2024 Presidential Race
A new poll released Monday has shown a major change in a hypothetical 2024 Republican Presidential Primary between former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, The Hill reports.
Washington Examiner
New poll shows DeSantis would beat Biden, while Trump would lose, again
It’s just one survey, but the latest Marquette University Law School poll not only shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis beating former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary, but it shows him beating President Joe Biden in the general election as well. Among 1,000 adults polled between Nov. 15...
2024 Polls Show How Biden and Trump Would Fare in a Rematch
Polling carried out for Newsweek showed how a hypothetical replay of 2020 would go down.
22 WSBT
Dems may have pushed Trump Republican messaging to sabotage GOP races, report says
WASHINGTON (TND) — A network of organizations by the name of “RINO Hunters” may have sabotaged several down-ballot Republican candidates facing competitive races during the midterms, according to the writer of a digital newsletter that tracks strategy, spending and trends in politics. Even though the groups used...
Washington Examiner
Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship
In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
Release of Twitter files on how Hunter Biden story was censored ‘not healthy’: White House
WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday it was “not healthy” for Twitter owner Elon Musk to publish internal company files revealing Twitter’s censorship of The Post’s 2020 reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop. “What is happening — it’s frankly, it’s not healthy. It won’t do anything to help a single American improve their lives. And so look, we see this as an interesting, you know, coincidence, and you know, it’s a distraction,” Jean-Pierre concluded during her Monday briefing, offering a lengthy denunciation of Musk’s Friday reveal of how Twitter execs decided to suppress The Post’s damning expose. “We see...
United Nations Rips 'Dangerous Precedent' Of Elon Musk's Chilling Crackdown On Journalists
Musk “sets a dangerous precedent at a time when journalists all over the world are facing censorship, physical threats, and even worse,” said a spokesperson.
Released Twitter emails show how employees debated how to handle 2020 New York Post Hunter Biden story
For days, Twitter owner Elon Musk had teased a massive bombshell disclosure based on internal company documents that he claimed would reveal "what really happened" inside Twitter when it decided to temporarily suppress a 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden and his laptop.
Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna reached out to Twitter as it suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story to voice concerns about violating free speech and press freedom principles
Rep. Ro Khanna told Twitter he was concerned about the company suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story even though he's "a total Biden partisan."
Comments / 0