Read full article on original website
Related
ktalnews.com
Suspect in Shreveport homicide killed in motorcycle crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say the suspect in the murder of a man whose body was found outside a Shreveport bar early Friday morning crashed his motorcycle and died while fleeing the scene. According to SPD, investigators developed 30-year-old William Colby Sirman of Keithville as a suspect in...
1 man shot, injured in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was shot and injured in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened in the 15700 block of CR 1145. The victim was taken in a private vehicle to a Dairy Queen on Highway 31 West and FM 2661 and then transported in […]
PSC and DPS award Nacogdoches trooper, deputy for saving boy's life
TYLER, Texas — The Texas Public Safety Commission along with Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw presented Trooper Brian Barnes, Nacogdoches a Lifesaving award and Deputy Ron Wherry, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office received a Director’s Award, on Thursday, Dec. 15, at DPS Headquarters in Austin.
Pedestrian killed after being struck on Jacksonville road
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A person has died after being struck by a car in the 900 block of South Bolton in Jacksonville. According to police, an investigation at the scene determined that a car had pulled over to the side of the road Friday morning and the driver left their car. Officials said the […]
Jacksonville man sentenced to 3 years in prison for lesser charge in connection to fatal Tyler daiquiri shooting
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man was sentenced to three years in prison for the lesser charge of aggravated assault after being arrested for murder in connection to the 2021 Tyler daiquiri shooting. Dycorrian Lofton, 24, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 9. He turned himself in to Tyler […]
KTBS
GoFundMe started for South Caddo man who lost wife, child to tornado
KEITHVILLE, La. - A couple renting a home to a family in Keithville are bringing attention to efforts to help a man recover after the tragic death of his family, Tuesday night. James and Martha Matlock owned the property that Jamie Little was renting in south Caddo Parish when a...
17-year-old hospitalized in Smith County after crashing into tree
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 17-year-old was hospitalized after his vehicle crashed into a tree in Smith County, said DPS. The wreck happened on FM 850 east of CR 2301. The teenage boy was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown at this time, officials said. First responders are still on […]
Gladewater man arrested after deputies discover 28 grams of suspected meth
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested in Upshur County after the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit conducted a narcotics investigation in the Union Grove and Gladewater area. According to UCSO, the unit received information about a location where drugs were possibly being sold. A probable cause traffic stop search was conducted on […]
'God laid over top of us': Woman recounts terror she felt as Louisiana tornado killed neighbors
It took minutes, if not seconds, to destroy so much surrounding Linda Barry’s small neighborhood in northwest Louisiana.
1 dead, 1 injured after Tyler crash
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead and another is injured after a Wednesday early morning crash on CR 384 in Tyler. Officials with DPS said the car was carrying two passengers when it struck a tree. One person was killed in the crash, and another was transported to UT Health Tyler. The call […]
No suspect ID'd in case involving former Democratic congressional candidate
TYLER, Texas — The investigation into allegations that a man threatened former Democratic congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson at Sam's Club in Longview was suspended in September. Longview police were unable to identify a man that Jefferson says threatened to set him on fire at a gas pump, according to...
KSLA
Community rallies after Texas game warden loses home in lightning fire
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Remnants of Game Warden Scott Robertson’s home in Marshall, Texas, still stand after lightning hit the house, causing a fire Tuesday evening as tornadic storms swept across parts of the Arklatex. “Family, I can’t replace that; but we can replace stuff,” he said....
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police investigate body found in Highland
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a possible crime scene in Highland Friday afternoon. NBC 6 reporters on the scene confirm that police found a body in a ditch near King’s Highway and Creswell Avenue intersection. The body was reported around 9 a.m. by the property...
Skeletal remains found in Panola County identified as missing woman from 2019
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, that skeletal remains found by a work crew in July have been identified as a woman who has been missing since 2019. Sheriff Cutter Clinton said the remains were identified as Lauren Elizabeth Thompson who went missing from the Rock Hill community […]
ktalnews.com
Body found in Shreveport identified as missing man
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says the body found late Monday morning in a neighborhood south of Shreveport‘s main post office is a man reported missing nearly two weeks ago. Leo Johnson 48, was reported missing on November 30 from the 5900 block...
Tornado slams Louisiana town leaving 2 dead, including child; mother missing
A severe weather outbreak sent a tornado tearing through Caddo Parish, LA., killing two people, including a young boy, and creating massive search efforts for his missing mother.
Traffic reopened after major crash in Longview
UPDATE: Traffic in the area has reopened, and officials said emergency personnel have left the scene. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Traffic has been blocked in Longview after a crash at the intersection of W Marshall Avenue and N Spur 63. Longview Police said crews are on the scene, and north and southbound traffic has been […]
Two Defendants in Louisiana Have Been Sentenced to 10 Years Each in Prison for Drug Trafficking Offenses
Two Defendants in Louisiana Have Been Sentenced to 10 Years Each in Prison for Drug Trafficking Offenses. Shreveport, Louisiana – Two defendants in the Shreveport/Bossier City region of Louisiana have been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking offenses. Timothy DeWayne Vasher and Misty Michell Moran a/k/a Misty Ott were found guilty of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and methamphetamine, respectively.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Longview ISD issues statement after bus crash with 4 vehicles
TYLER, Texas — Update: According to Longview ISD Facebook, "We are thankful that all students are safe and no other injuries have been reported. Our prayers are with the driver and their family. " According to Longview Police Department Facebook, Eastbound traffic is being diverted in the 900 block...
3 injured after 5-vehicle crash involving school bus in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Three people were taken to a local hospital for treatment on Friday after a five-vehicle crash in the 900 block of East Hawkins Parkway involving a school bus. Officials with Longview Police said none of the students on the bus were injured, but one adult on the bus and two others […]
Comments / 0