Calaveras Enterprise

Angels Camp deals with drought preparedness, over-budget sidewalk project

At the Dec. 6 Angels Camp City Council meeting, Mayor Alvin Broglio and Council Member Isabel Moncada were officially sworn in after winning the 2022 Midterm Member of the Angels Camp City Council race. The council voted unanimously to update the City’s building code chapter 15.04 of the City of...
mymotherlode.com

Calaveras Local Wins Young Farmer & Ranchers Awards

Calaveras, CA– A Calaveras County vineyard manager who worked to expand agritourism was recognized for achievement and excellence among young farmers and ranchers in California. The awards were announced recently during the 104th California Farm Bureau Annual Meeting in Monterey. Kirsten Locke of Murphys received the Young Farmer &...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

California’s Homeless Hustle is a House of Cards

It is evident now that California’s homeless solutions and the billion$ in funding are just one giant hustle – and maybe even a house of cards. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Encampment Resolution Fund grant program, a $700 million two-year program to close down homeless encampments and get people into housing and shelter is handing out another $240 million, the Globe recently reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mountain Democrat

Supes make a stink over organic waste

“Throwing food waste in your green waste container and letting it sit there, it’s almost a chemistry experiment.”. — ROSS REAKSECKER, El Dorado Disposal site manager. The situation stinks, county leaders agreed, but Tuesday the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors approved plans to increase garbage rates and join the SB 1383 mission of diverting organic waste from landfills.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Shortage of judges forces San Joaquin County to shutter Lodi courthouse

LODI, Calif. — A shortage of judges forced the closure of the Lodi Branch Court, Superior Court of California, County San Joaquin officials announced Thursday. The Lodi Branch Court, located on Elm Street, will close Mar. 1. Half the courthouse already closed in April, which moved small claims lawsuits, traffic cases and Lodi city ordinance matters to the main San Joaquin County Courthouse in downtown Stockton.
LODI, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Copperopolis, CA

Copperopolis, a small town in the Sierra Nevada foothills and part of Calaveras County, is rich in history. Copperopolis is a town in California discovered in 1860 and is recognized for producing copper ore during the Civil War. Due to its abundance of copper, this town was first known as...
COPPEROPOLIS, CA
heckhome.com

Does Home Insurance Cover The Water Heater?

Your home insurance usually covers water damage and damage to personal belongings caused by the heater, but it may not cover the repair or replacement of your water heater. The coverage is valid as long as your policy covers the event that caused the damage. Home insurance does not cover water heater damages or replacement costs caused by neglect or poor maintenance. However, some insurance companies offer additional equipment breakdown coverage for appliance repairs and replacements by the best HVAC Company in Sacramento. You can contact your insurance agent to determine if this coverage is available.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

7 new California laws taking effect in 2023

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom signed a number of bills into law that come into effect at the start of the new year. In 2023, changes are coming to laws governing traffic, official holidays, the workplace and more. Here are seven of the new laws to be aware of come Jan. 1.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Valley Citizen

Homeless: No Shelter from the Storm

Monday, homeless people in Modesto found no respite from the biggest rainstorm in years as Caltrans continued to sweep them away from encampments along Highway 99 and locations nearby. Governor Gavin Newsom’s ongoing program to get homeless people out of sight now includes pouring concrete along steep slopes under overpasses and erecting sturdy metal fences along highway borders as he attempts to sweep homelessness under the rug while he explores a presidential campaign. The concrete slopes and iron fencing are meant to prevent the possibility of homeless people camping along our major highways. Out of sight is out of mind.
MODESTO, CA

