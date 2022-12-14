Read full article on original website
Calaveras Enterprise
Angels Camp deals with drought preparedness, over-budget sidewalk project
At the Dec. 6 Angels Camp City Council meeting, Mayor Alvin Broglio and Council Member Isabel Moncada were officially sworn in after winning the 2022 Midterm Member of the Angels Camp City Council race. The council voted unanimously to update the City’s building code chapter 15.04 of the City of...
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras Local Wins Young Farmer & Ranchers Awards
Calaveras, CA– A Calaveras County vineyard manager who worked to expand agritourism was recognized for achievement and excellence among young farmers and ranchers in California. The awards were announced recently during the 104th California Farm Bureau Annual Meeting in Monterey. Kirsten Locke of Murphys received the Young Farmer &...
A look at the emergency response in case of a 'megaflood' in the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Atmospheric rivers, which are intensified by climate change, account for more than 90% of flood damages in California. These storms present the biggest threat to our low-lying areas sitting below levees. Liz Bryson is the Manager of Flood Operations at the California Department of Water Resources....
californiaglobe.com
California’s Homeless Hustle is a House of Cards
It is evident now that California’s homeless solutions and the billion$ in funding are just one giant hustle – and maybe even a house of cards. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Encampment Resolution Fund grant program, a $700 million two-year program to close down homeless encampments and get people into housing and shelter is handing out another $240 million, the Globe recently reported.
Mountain Democrat
Supes make a stink over organic waste
“Throwing food waste in your green waste container and letting it sit there, it’s almost a chemistry experiment.”. — ROSS REAKSECKER, El Dorado Disposal site manager. The situation stinks, county leaders agreed, but Tuesday the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors approved plans to increase garbage rates and join the SB 1383 mission of diverting organic waste from landfills.
Shortage of judges forces San Joaquin County to shutter Lodi courthouse
LODI, Calif. — A shortage of judges forced the closure of the Lodi Branch Court, Superior Court of California, County San Joaquin officials announced Thursday. The Lodi Branch Court, located on Elm Street, will close Mar. 1. Half the courthouse already closed in April, which moved small claims lawsuits, traffic cases and Lodi city ordinance matters to the main San Joaquin County Courthouse in downtown Stockton.
Lodi homeowners concerned about frequent flooding in 2-year-old neighborhood
LODI, Calif. — When Saturday's storm pelted the city of Lodi with nearly 2.4 inches of rain, new homeowner Jade Watts was anxiously glued to her cell phone, watching real-time video from her security camera as her street turned into a small lake. "My husband was going in and...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Investigation after toddler walks out of daycare, CA Dept. of Finance cybersecurity threat, rain & snow totals
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Can our infrastructure withstand a 'megaflood?' Here's what the experts say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — From drought to flood, it’s the vicious cycle of weather extremes in California. It may be hard to imagine more than seven million Californians are at risk of flooding as we enter our fourth year of drought. In fact, in the past 20 years, every California county has received a flood-related emergency.
KCRA.com
El Dorado County officials look for man wanted in attack that left 2 with 'significant injury'
PILOT HILL, Calif. — El Dorado County officials are warning residents to watch out for a man wanted in connection with an attack that left two people with "significant injury." He has not yet been captured. Deputies issued a warrant for Bruce Oscar Gordon's arrest after the attack that...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Copperopolis, CA
Copperopolis, a small town in the Sierra Nevada foothills and part of Calaveras County, is rich in history. Copperopolis is a town in California discovered in 1860 and is recognized for producing copper ore during the Civil War. Due to its abundance of copper, this town was first known as...
heckhome.com
Does Home Insurance Cover The Water Heater?
Your home insurance usually covers water damage and damage to personal belongings caused by the heater, but it may not cover the repair or replacement of your water heater. The coverage is valid as long as your policy covers the event that caused the damage. Home insurance does not cover water heater damages or replacement costs caused by neglect or poor maintenance. However, some insurance companies offer additional equipment breakdown coverage for appliance repairs and replacements by the best HVAC Company in Sacramento. You can contact your insurance agent to determine if this coverage is available.
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin resident receives more than 52 years to life for 'vicious' Rocklin home break-in
Bradley McClung, 37, was sentenced Wednesday by the Placer County Superior Court to more than 52 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In November, a Placer County jury found McClung guilty of attempted murder, residential burglary and other related charges regarding a Rocklin-area home break last May.
Fox40
7 new California laws taking effect in 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom signed a number of bills into law that come into effect at the start of the new year. In 2023, changes are coming to laws governing traffic, official holidays, the workplace and more. Here are seven of the new laws to be aware of come Jan. 1.
Preventing the leading cause of vision loss in older Americans
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Age-Related Macular Degeneration, or AMD, is the leading cause of blindness in older adults. But less than 40% of people aged 50 and older are even aware of it. Sacramento resident Norine Mullen was diagnosed with stage 1 AMD in 2013 after a routine eye exam....
Man sentenced to prison over COVID-19 relief and unemployment fraud, DOJ says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was sentenced to over three years in prison for defrauding lenders and embezzling from a local business for a total of nearly $2 million, the Department of Justice said. Aaron Ashcraft, 42, worked for a street sweeping company in Sacramento, and he embezzled money from the business for […]
International Space Station captures glimpse of aftermath of Northern California storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The International Space Station captured some winter views Tuesday following a weekend storm in Northern California. A video posted on the ISS Above You, Twitter account shows views north of Santa Rosa and Sacramento, pans to Lake Almanor, and snow east of Eagle Lake near the Nevada border. The video also […]
43-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Calaveras County (Calaveras County, CA)
The California Highway San Andreas Office reported a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Railroad Flat Road towards Sheep Ranch Road. According to the officials, a 2007 Chevrolet Impala veered off the roadway and got stuck in a fence before colliding with a tree.
KCRA.com
Stanislaus County man wins $1M on scratcher, California Lottery says
A Stanislaus County man has been identified as the winner of a $1 million prize from the California Lottery. Daniel Fagundes scored the win while playing a Power 10’s ticket that he bought at Santa Fe Market & Liquor in Hughson, lottery officials said. Each Power 10's scratch-off ticket costs $10.
Homeless: No Shelter from the Storm
Monday, homeless people in Modesto found no respite from the biggest rainstorm in years as Caltrans continued to sweep them away from encampments along Highway 99 and locations nearby. Governor Gavin Newsom’s ongoing program to get homeless people out of sight now includes pouring concrete along steep slopes under overpasses and erecting sturdy metal fences along highway borders as he attempts to sweep homelessness under the rug while he explores a presidential campaign. The concrete slopes and iron fencing are meant to prevent the possibility of homeless people camping along our major highways. Out of sight is out of mind.
