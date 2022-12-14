Your home insurance usually covers water damage and damage to personal belongings caused by the heater, but it may not cover the repair or replacement of your water heater. The coverage is valid as long as your policy covers the event that caused the damage. Home insurance does not cover water heater damages or replacement costs caused by neglect or poor maintenance. However, some insurance companies offer additional equipment breakdown coverage for appliance repairs and replacements by the best HVAC Company in Sacramento. You can contact your insurance agent to determine if this coverage is available.

