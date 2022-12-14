Read full article on original website
UV Cavalier Daily
Academic and Student Life Committee discusses response to shooting and Hoos Connected Program
The Board of Visitors’ Academic and Student Life Committee discussed the recent shooting and how to ensure that students feel connected to their peers and to the University during its Thursday meeting held from 3:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Rotunda. Three University students — second-year student Devin...
UV Cavalier Daily
Board discusses new graduate programs at Wise, efforts to increase student engagement
The Board of Visitors Committee on the University’s College at Wise met Friday to discuss two new graduate programs at the College at Wise and to hear an update about student engagement following the COVID-19 pandemic. Provost Trisha Folds-Bennett presented a proposal to the Board to establish a nursing...
Oregon Tech faculty turn to open source materials to save students more than $1.2 million in textbook costs
Dec. 7, 2022, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Oregon Tech faculty are partnering with Oregon Tech Library’s Open Educational Resources (OER) program to reduce student costs associated with textbook materials, and over the past three years have saved Oregon Tech students $1,216,866 in textbook costs. According to University Librarian...
UV Cavalier Daily
Board discusses architectural design of Karsh Institute for Democracy
The Board of Visitors’ Building and Grounds Committee heard updates on the architectural design of the Karsh Institute of Democracy, discussing conflicting opinions surrounding its architectural consistency with other buildings across Grounds at its meeting Thursday. University Architect Alice Raucher presented an update on the architectural design of the...
Public schools struggle to fill job positions
Public schools are scrambling to hire teachers. Information released by the Education Department showed 45 percent of public schools had at least one vacancy as of October.
marketplace.org
Most financial aid offers have a fuzzy bottom line, GAO reports
There’s a practice in higher education of sending out letters — acceptance letters and rejection letters too. But perhaps the most important one of all is the financial aid letter. This includes all of the grants and scholarships that a student is eligible for, ostensibly providing an idea of what it would cost to attend a particular school. But more than 90% of American colleges either don’t supply the final price in those letters or understate it, according to a report out earlier this week from the Government Accountability Office.
UC's academic workers strike brings stress to undergraduates
A month into the nation's largest strike involving higher education, the work stoppage by University of California academic workers at 10 campuses is causing stress for many students who are facing canceled classes, no one to answer their questions and uncertainty about how they will be graded as they wrap up the year. Some 48,000 student employees walked off the job on Nov. 14 to demand higher wages and better benefits. The employees, represented by the United Auto Workers Local 5810, say they were left with no other choice but to strike to demand increased wages necessary to keep...
bestcolleges.com
Most Law Students Are Comfortable With Online Learning: Survey
Over 8 out of 10 law students over the age of 40 are mostly to very comfortable with online discussions. Less than half of students are comfortable with accessing online academic resources. Only 10% of law students are mostly online. Most law students are comfortable with online learning since the...
dancehallmag.com
Mr. Vegas Graduates FIU, Earns Another Degree In Sociology/Anthropology
Dancehall star Mr. Vegas has shared that he is now a proud graduate of Florida International University (FIU), where he attained a degree in Sociology/Anthropology with a minor in Hospitality Management, all while maintaining a 3.9 GPA. With a note of reflection and gratitude accompanying the Instagram post of him...
