Read full article on original website
Related
Even a mild case of COVID could wreck your gut’s microbiome, new study finds
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients who came down with the virus have reported a wide range of symptoms beyond the respiratory issues you might expect, including GI ailments like diarrhea, nausea, stomach pains, and loss of appetite. Researchers at Rutgers University may have discovered why. Why would...
Study of twins shows exercise can alter genetic markers of disease
A recent study of twins shows how exercise can alter genetic markers of metabolic disease -- any of the diseases or disorders that disrupt normal metabolism.
psychologytoday.com
Genomics and AI Spot Genetic Marker for Autism
Scientific studies to date suggest that autism tends to run in families, and that it develops due to genetic and environmental factors. Recently a team of researchers from Oak Ridge National Laboratory discovered a genetic mutation associated with nonverbal types of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) using a novel method and artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning. Their study will be published in the January 2023 edition of the scientific journal HGG Advances.
Few Americans Understand Alcohol's Impact on Cancer Risk: Survey
Even though evidence has shown repeatedly that alcohol raises the risk of cancer, a new survey shows many people believe the opposite. Only one-third of 3,800 adults surveyed knew about the heightened cancer risk for liquor, while 25% were aware of the risk with beer and 20% were aware of the risk with wine.
MedicalXpress
Study finds mutations that could contribute to increased liver disease in patient populations
Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) is an important and under-recognized genetic cause of liver disease. The most common mutation associated with liver disease results from a single change within the DNA sequence known as the Z mutation—this mutation leads to abnormal processing and significant accumulation of the AAT protein within liver cells, which is the primary cell type responsible for producing AAT.
scitechdaily.com
Sleeping Too Much Linked to a 69% Increased Risk of Dementia
A new study analyzes how sleep duration and timing impact dementia risk. The time individuals go to bed and how much sleep they get may increase their chance of getting dementia, according to a recent study that was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. During an average...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover That Binge-Eating Sweet Treats Is Influenced by Gut Microbiome
Gut Microbes Influence Binge-Eating of Sweet Treats in Mice. We have all been there. You just meant to have a single Oreo cookie as a snack, but then you find yourself going back for another, and another. Before you know it, you have finished off the entire package even though you were not all that hungry to begin with.
studyfinds.org
What causes frozen shoulder? Scientists say it may come down to genetics
NEW YORK, NY — You’ve heard of the cold shoulder, but this new study is taking a closer look at a similarly named but all too different phenomenon—the frozen shoulder. New research suggests some people are more susceptible to a frozen shoulder because of their genes. The study reports a sixfold increased risk of having a frozen shoulder if you possess a certain type of risk gene.
Genetic risk of ADHD may boost odds of Alzheimer's in old age
Having a genetic predisposition to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, can predict cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease in old age, early research suggests.
MedicalXpress
Genetic variants that offered protection during Black Death are also associated with current autoimmune disorders
Infectious diseases are some of the strongest selective pressures in human evolution, selecting for genetic variants that increase resistance to infection. In the face of a pandemic, resistance to the disease undergoes strong positive selection that likely affects the genetic makeup of the population afterward. The Black Death, otherwise known...
cancerhealth.com
Study in India Could Make Immunotherapy More Affordable Worldwide
A study in India has found that an ultra-low dose of the immunotherapy drug nivolumab (Opdivo) helped people with advanced head and neck cancer live longer. And because the dose is 6% of what’s typically used in the United States and Europe, it is potentially more affordable. In the...
MedicalXpress
Off-patent liver disease drug could prevent COVID-19 infection and protect against future variants
Cambridge scientists have identified an off-patent drug that can be repurposed to prevent COVID-19—and may be capable of protecting against future variants of the virus—in research involving a unique mix of "mini-organs," donor organs, animal studies and patients. The research, published today in Nature, showed that an existing...
MindBodyGreen
New Study Finds Link Between ADHD & Alzheimer's Disease
Scientists have previously hypothesized that attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may be a risk factor for cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease (AD). However, the lack of studies investigating age-related cognitive decline in individuals with ADHD later in life has prevented a distinct association between ADHD and cognitive decline—until now. Researchers from...
labpulse.com
Severe COVID-19 linked in study with genetic signs of brain aging
In a series of experiments, scientists at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston have found that gene profiles in the brains of patients with COVID-19 are similar to those observed in aging brains. Using RNA sequencing to measure the levels of every gene expressed in tissue samples, the scientists...
MedicalXpress
New method for early detection of multi-cancers based on human metabolism
Cancer is one of the deadliest diseases in the world and is more difficult to cure when detected at a late stage. When cancer is detected at an early stage, the rates of survival increase drastically, but today only a few cancer types are screened for. An international study led by researchers from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, shows that a new, previously untested method can easily find multiple types of newly formed cancers at the same time—including cancer types that are difficult to detect with comparable methods.
Healthline
1 in 10 Pregnant People At Risk for Hypertension Following Childbirth
New research shows that 1 in 10 pregnant people may develop hypertension within a year of giving birth, even with no prior history of high blood pressure. The highest risk was associated with people over 35, current or former smokers, or people who delivered their babies by c-section. Black people...
MedicalXpress
Consumer Health: Who is at risk for inflammatory bowel disease?
Researchers estimate that more than half a million people in the U.S. have Crohn's disease, and 600,000 to 900,000 people in the U.S. have ulcerative colitis, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Inflammatory bowel disease is an umbrella term used to describe disorders that...
MedicalXpress
Scientists uncover new genes linked to multiple sclerosis
New research published in the Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology has identified three genes and their expressed proteins that may be involved in the pathogenesis of multiple sclerosis. By comparing information on the genes and proteins expressed in the brains of thousands of individuals with and without multiple sclerosis,...
technologynetworks.com
Genetic Changes Identified That Switch “On” Cancer Genes
Cancer, caused by abnormal overgrowth of cells, is the second-leading cause of death in the world. Researchers from the Salk Institute have zeroed in on specific mechanisms that activate oncogenes, which are altered genes that can cause normal cells to become cancer cells. Cancer can be caused by genetic mutations,...
Comments / 0