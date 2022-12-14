Read full article on original website
Related
WAPT
Copper stolen from interstate lights costs Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars
JACKSON, Miss. — Copper thieves are costing Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and creating what could be a dangerous driving situation. In the past five years, about $800,000 worth of copper has been stolen from overhead interstate lights along Mississippi interstates, according to state transportation officials. The most recent target was a light on Interstate 55 north before the Pearl Street exit. MDOT officials said 2,500 feet of copper valued at about $13,000 was stolen from the light Thursday night.
WLBT
Storm rips through Rankin Co. chicken houses on poultry farm
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Heavy winds and powerful rain ripped through multiple chicken houses in Rankin County. It’s located on Gaddis Myers Road, south of I-20, between Pelahatchie and Puckett. Sheriff Bryan Bailey shared images, one of which included a flock of animals still standing between the remaining...
breezynews.com
NWS: Long-Track Tornado Confirmed in East-Central MS
The storm surveys following this week’s tornado outbreak in Mississippi have just begun. And already, the National Weather Service has confirmed the state’s second-longest tornado this year. The EF-2 storm was on the ground for 25 miles through portions of Jasper, Newton and Lauderdale counties. The tornado knocked down a lot of trees and did structural damage in the Hickory area. Top winds were estimated at 115 miles an hour.
Vicksburg burglary suspect caught in the act
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police said they captured a burglar who was still inside a home after a neighbor called officers. The incident happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15 on National Street. Vicksburg Daily News reported the burglar cut power to the home and proceeded to start and extinguish small fires. […]
Storm damages Madison County mobile home community
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A mobile home community in Madison County was hit hard by Wednesday’s severe weather. One of the homes at the Red Rock Recreational Center was almost gone after the storm. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast.
Inmate who escaped Mississippi transport van back in custody, still had handcuffs on when caught
An inmate who escaped from a Mississippi police transport van Wednesday has been captured. Officials from the Clinton Police Department report that Marcavious Palmer, 19, was caught at his girlfriend’s house on Springridge Road. Hew reportedly still had handcuffs on when he was caught. Palmer reportedly fled when officers...
Lineman ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County. Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a report about a pit bull attack just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. According to investigators, Ivan […]
WLBT
City of Canton hopes to secure federal dollars to address flooding
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - With severe weather comes a high level of concern about flooding from those in Canton. Canton is an area of the Jackson metro that – unfortunately - gets pummeled just about every time the city sees heavy rain. After getting denied for a federal grant...
WLBT
Homeless living in vacant historic house blamed for fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another vacant Jackson house, reportedly occupied by the homeless, goes up in flames. The decades-old home was considered a historic structure in Belhaven Heights. Residents fear which abandoned building may be next. A Sunday fire destroyed a vacant historic home on Jefferson Street, where residents say...
WAPT
Experts say prepare now for extreme cold to avoid costly repairs later
CLINTON, Miss. — Frigid winter weather is expected to hit the metro in the coming days and some people are already making plans and preparing to avoid the worst. "If you've got any exposed pipe, you want to get pipe insulations and wrap that around it so that when this freezing weather comes, it won't bust your pipes," said Chris Purnell, manager of Revell Ace Hardware in Clinton. "Any pipes underneath your sink, or some in an area that's not well heated, you'll want to make sure you cover, as well as in your attic — that type of thing."
Jackson State homicide suspect claims doughnuts started fight
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Orleans man accused of killing a fellow Jackson State University (JSU) student claims he did it out of self-defense. Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey, was found dead inside a vehicle on JSU’s campus on Friday, December 2. He had been fatally shot in the head. Randall Smith, 20, […]
WAPT
Jackson rental registry program aims to prevent neglect, blight
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is taking a closer look at neglected properties. A town hall was held Thursday to discuss and help the major issue of blight in the Capital City. A proposed ordinance includes changes that ensure rental units are in compliance with property maintenance, a local registered agent or representative of the rental unit who lives in Jackson, as well as ensuring rental units are properly registered.
Plans move forward for LeFleur’s Bluff pedestrian bridge
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Plans are moving forward for a pedestrian bridge at the LeFleur’s Bluff Complex. According to the Northside Sun, the bridge would cross Lakeland Drive and connect the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame with the Mississippi Children’s Museum and Mississippi Museum of Natural Science. The pedestrian […]
WAPT
Hinds County deputy injured in crash
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — A Hinds County sheriff's deputy was injured in a crash on Wednesday. Sheriff Tyree Jones said at about 12:50 p.m. that the one-vehicle crash happened on Highway 18 near Springridge Road. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
WTOK-TV
Newton County deputies investigating shooting
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington told News 11 deputies responded to a call on Pleasant Ridge Road Wednesday about 4 p.m. Deputies discovered a person had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Pennington said the suspect was taken into custody. The...
One injured after train hits car in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a train collided with a car in Jackson. The incident happened on Northside Drive on Tuesday, December 13. Witnesses at the scene said the train hit one side of the vehicle. They said one person was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance. At least four […]
WLOX
Fried pork chops, okra requested for Thomas Loden’s last meal
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Details of Thomas Loden’s final wishes are being released, including his request for a last meal. Loden is set to be executed by lethal injection Wednesday evening at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. His last meal will include two bone-in fried pork chops, fried...
WAPT
Hinds County deputies go through motorcycle training
JACKSON, Miss. — There could soon be three new Hinds County sheriff's deputies patrolling on motorcycles. A two-week motorcycle course for the deputies is taking place in the Mississippi Coliseum parking lot. "This is a very challenging course, and for the amount of days that they have been out...
Woman found in Pearl apartment believed to be dead for two weeks
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police are investigating after a woman’s body was found inside an apartment. Gregg Flynn with the City of Pearl said the woman was found on Saturday, December 10, 2022. According to Flynn, police received a call about the body and responded to the apartment complex. The Rankin County coroner said […]
1 arrested, 1 wanted after Capitol police chase in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man and are searching for a second man after a chase in Jackson on Monday, December 12. Police said officers attempted a traffic stop on a man for reckless driving and disregard for a traffic device. They said the driver led them on a chase that ended […]
