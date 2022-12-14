CLINTON, Miss. — Frigid winter weather is expected to hit the metro in the coming days and some people are already making plans and preparing to avoid the worst. "If you've got any exposed pipe, you want to get pipe insulations and wrap that around it so that when this freezing weather comes, it won't bust your pipes," said Chris Purnell, manager of Revell Ace Hardware in Clinton. "Any pipes underneath your sink, or some in an area that's not well heated, you'll want to make sure you cover, as well as in your attic — that type of thing."

CLINTON, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO