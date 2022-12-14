Read full article on original website
Community reacts to hiring of new St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has a new top cop. Wednesday, city officials announced Robert Tracy, the current chief of Wilmington, Delaware, will lead the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. There's growing reaction over that announcement, including reaction from those who work with Tracy in Delaware. "Coming in with...
Residents react to new St. Louis police chief
Some St. Louis residents are surprised their new police chief will come from outside the ranks of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Jury sides with 3 St. Louis officer sued over protest arrest
A woman arrested during a 2017 protest connected to a previous police shooting sought $177,000 in damages over alleged excessive force. A civil jury ruled in favor of the officers on all counts. Jury sides with 3 St. Louis officer sued over protest …. A woman arrested during a 2017...
Woman robbed at gunpoint speaks out about 'traumatizing' incident in St. Ann
A 36-year-old man is in custody, facing several charges after he allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint and stole thousands of dollars. Woman robbed at gunpoint speaks out about ‘traumatizing’ …. A 36-year-old man is in custody, facing several charges after he allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint...
Two men from Illinois indicted in armed Missouri carjacking
Two men from East St. Louis, Illinois have been accused of a St. Louis carjacking in November, using a vehicle that had been carjacked a week earlier. Quinn Turner, 20, and Jaylen Mays, 25, were indicted Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on one count of carjacking and one count of possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Mays was also indicted on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Chase Bank Opens Branch in North St. Louis
This is the bank's 20th branch in the St. Louis area
St. Louis Man Sells Car, Is Immediately Robbed of Proceeds in CWE
Police believe the individuals who bought the car were not connected to the robbery
Police investigating double homicide in south St. Louis
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly double shooting.
Notable St. Louis figures who died in 2022
ST. LOUIS — Several St. Louis figures were lost in 2022, including those notable nationally and locally. 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of those lost this year as we close out 2022. Longtime radio personality Jeff Burton. Jeff Burton, co-host of ‘The Rizzuto Show,’ died in...
Wrongful conviction case judge: Was there 'rush' to convict?
ST. LOUIS — The judge presiding over a hearing to determine if a Missouri man’s murder conviction should be overturned questioned on Friday if police and prosecutors “were in a little bit of a rush” to convict Lamar Johnson. At issue is St. Louis Circuit Attorney...
Frustrated tenants of downtown St. Louis apartment say problems are piling up
ST. LOUIS — Frustrations are growing for people living in a downtown apartment complex. Two families who live at the Arcade Apartments on Olive Street tell 5 On Your Side that infrastructure problems have led to damaged belongings and safety hazards. Among the concerns are exterior doors that don't...
Ice causes north St. Louis crash
In North City, there is a patch of ice at Adelaide and Hall St. A crash occurred on this ice.
Clayco Announces Grand Opening of Delmar DivINe Redevelopment, Former Site of St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis’ West End Neighborhood
Clayco recently hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for Delmar DivINe, a mixed-use redevelopment of St. Louis’ former St. Luke’s Hospital resulting from a partnership between Clayco and Build-a-Bear Workshop Founder Maxine Clark. The 310,000-square-foot building is now home to 150 apartments, space for 33 nonprofit tenants, and retail storefronts along Delmar Boulevard. The mission of its revitalization is to encourage community development and social improvement, and act as a meeting place for talented social innovators and local organizations.
2 East St. Louis men charged in Soulard carjacking
Two East St. Louis men were indicted Wednesday in connection with a carjacking in Soulard last month.
Missouri inmate seeking his freedom after nearly 30 years in prison tesitfies in hearing
A Missouri man who’s spent nearly thirty years in prison for a murder he says he didn’t commit testifies in a bid to win his freedom. A hearing is being held in St. Louis this week to determine whether Lamar Johnson’s murder conviction should be overturned. Johnson was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Marcus Boyd in 1994.
St. Louis Modern Chinese School fundraises to ease COVID-19 challenges
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The St. Louis Modern Chinese School in Richmond Heights is a unique learning center that is in need of some help from the community. The school started in the 1990s with just 40 students, but it is now a thriving center supported by nearly a thousand families across the St. Louis metro area. The school offers low tuition for children to learn language and culture, but it also provides fun things like ping pong and math.
Washington teen seriously injured in car crash about 60 miles south of St. Louis
A Franklin County teen is seriously injured when the car he’s riding in wrecks about 90 miles southeast of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver, Emma Henry, 20, of St. Louis, was driving on Highway 67 near Fredericktown on Wednesday evening when her car traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Henry’s car then struck a driveway and overturned.
A new wreck in North City at Adelaide intersection
Ice has caused a new accident in North City at the intersection of Adelaide and Hall,
Center of Creative Arts hosting fundraiser for school affected by October shooting
ST. LOUIS — The Center of Creative Arts was hosting an arts showcase to support a school community that was devastated by a shooting on campus in October. COCA was scheduled to put on the Central Visual and Performing Arts Relief Showcase Friday night at 7 p.m. Proceeds from...
Why St. Louis-area schools are still losing students every year
The student population in public schools in the St. Louis region declined again this year, this time by more than 2,500 students. It’s part of a long-term trend reflecting larger demographic changes in St. Louis and across the country. Since the first school year that was affected by the...
