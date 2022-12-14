Read full article on original website
Restaurant outside of Houston ranked one of the best expensive eateries in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Going out to an expensive dinner might not always be justified because the food either doesn’t live up to the price/hype or you’re left hungry due to low portion sizes, but what if we told you that there are expensive eateries out there that back up their prices in a big way?
Houston Chronicle
Here's when to expect the start of crawfish season
As we say goodbye to one year and say hello to the next, there's always one pressing question on the lips of all Texans: When does crawfish season start? The mudbugs are a delicacy on the Gulf Coast, particularly in Louisiana and here in Houston. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming crawfish season.
houstoniamag.com
The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston
From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
hellowoodlands.com
Monarca Authentic Mexican Restaurant to Debut in Creekside Park® Village Green in The Woodlands®
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Monarca, a new Mexican restaurant, will make its debut in Creekside Park® Village Green, adding to the variety of eateries and amenities in Creekside Park Village Center in The Woodlands®, the award-winning master planned community developed by The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC).
Houston facing possible arctic cold front during Christmas week
Texas just might be getting frigid temperatures and wintry precipitation for Christmas.
PLANetizen
Gentrification in Houston’s Rapidly Changing East End
In an essay adapted from his book Place and Prosperity: How Cities Help Us To Connect And Innovate and published on Next City, William Fulton describes two approaches to development in the East End, a quickly gentrifying neighborhood in Houston, Texas. Fulton describes the area’s history as “a traditionally Hispanic...
Houston-area resident wins 'Survivor,' pledges prize money to veterans
HOUSTON — A Kingwood, Texas, man won Season 43 of the CBS show "Survivor" Wednesday. Mike Gabler, a heart valve specialist, is the second-oldest winner in the history of "Survivor." His family cheered him on during a watch party in The Woodlands. He announced during Wednesday's show that he...
papercitymag.com
New Concierge Medical Practice in River Oaks Takes Personal Care to a Higher Level — What a $24,000 MD2 Membership Gets You
The sitting room of the MD2 Houston office, 2001 Kirby Drive overlooking River Oaks, where doctors have time to visit at their leisure with patients. (Photo courtesy of MD²) The Rolls-Royce of concierge medical care has finally arrived in Houston with two of the city’s leading physicians helming the practice that is not only just as luxe as the Rolls but comparatively as expensive. The cost is $24,000 annually for the first family member with an additional $12,000 for a spouse. The price tag sounds extraordinary but for those with the means, MD2 (pronounced MD squared) represents the ultimate in physician care.
Houston business suspected of leaking hazardous chemicals into storm drains
HPD says a local manufacturing facility may be leaking chemicals into the stormwater system.
houstoncitybook.com
Grand Stairway over Memorial Drive Is One Family's Amazing Holiday Gift to Houston
ONE FAMILY HAS made a unique gift to the city this holiday season — a fabulous new feature of Memorial Park sure to thrill children and challenge fitness-minded adults for years to come. The new “scramble,” created with a $3.5 million gift from Emily Clay and family, will open...
University of Houston social work dean demoted, spurring backlash from students
Anti-prison thought leader Alan Dettlaff will no longer head the university's School of Social Work.
Report: This is the best ice cream shop in Texas & it has locations in Austin, Houston & San Antonio
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest sweet treats known to mankind is the ever-so-delicious ice cream and in the state of Texas, there’s no bad time for a bowl, cone or a milkshake if that tickles your fancy. It’s that time of the year, again, as Tuesday,...
fox26houston.com
Houston business accused of leaking chemicals illegally into storm drains, hazmat investigates
HOUSTON - A business in east Houston is being investigated by local authorities, accused of leaking unknown chemicals or oils into storm drains. "We’re conducting an environmental search warrant out at the property," said Sgt. Patrick Morrissey with the HPD Environmental Investigations Unit. "We’re going to be collecting evidence to find out what that discharge was and if it was potentially criminal in nature."
fox26houston.com
Houston sees cooler weather appropriate for December at last
HOUSTON - Finally, December is starting to feel like December in Houston. A cold front finally reached the Gulf Coast on Wednesday morning bringing a big change to the warm and humid pattern that has loitered around Houston for most of December. SUGGESTED: Powerful coast-to-coast storm system reaches Houston Tuesday...
iheart.com
White Christmas In Houston? Latina Girl Is Ready For This Cold Front!
Well we could have a cold Christmas here in my city! Lows in the single digits and teens on Christmas morning? Now you know we deal with bipolar weather so if you from Htown, you are use to being hot one day and freezing the next day. Oh and yes we are use to rocking shorts on Christmas.
fox26houston.com
Big changes on the way for Houston
Big changes are on the way and we expect several cold fronts to keep the forecast interesting here for the rest of 2022. Today's main concern is severe weather which could begin by early afternoon and last off and on through overnight tonight. The highest risk will be north of Houston, then northeast by this evening. After the front passes Wednesday morning, we'll enter a chillier pattern lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s and 60s.
Radio Ink
Three Translators Sell for $1 Million
Broker John Saunders tells us he brokered a deal between sellers Carlos and Mary Lopez and buyer Relevant Radio for 3 FM translators in Texas for $1 million. The stations are K245CQ and K222CX in Houston owned by Carlos Lopez and K280GN in Austin owned by Mary H. Lopez. The frequencies for those three translators are 96.9 MHz and 92.3 MHz for K245CQ and K222CX and 103.9 MHz for K280GN.
papercitymag.com
The Best Houston Holiday Activities in Downtown — City Lights Brings Eight Distinct Christmas Lands
Stroll through 100,000 LED lights at Winter Wanderland on Bagby Street. (Courtesy Central Houston) Downtown Houston has been transformed into a wonderland of holiday lights and festivities. With eight attractions spanning across Downtown from the George R. Brown Convention Center to Bagby Street, all of which are open to the public and mostly free, City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic can be a fun experience for the whole family.
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
ABELINO BALLESA – Hispanic Male, 03/31/1947: Mr. Ballesa died in the 1600 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 10/31/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-4573. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/97985) MICHAEL JAMES CUPP – White Male, 07/27/1973: Mr. Cupp died...
cruiseindustrynews.com
Galveston to Explore 4th Cruise Terminal
The Port of Galveston is eyeing a fourth cruise terminal as its board gave specific direction related to Pelican Island development and cruise growth, including the nod for the port staff to explore potential development of a fourth cruise terminal at piers 16-18, according to Rodger Rees, port director and CEO.
