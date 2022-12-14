ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

Here's when to expect the start of crawfish season

As we say goodbye to one year and say hello to the next, there's always one pressing question on the lips of all Texans: When does crawfish season start? The mudbugs are a delicacy on the Gulf Coast, particularly in Louisiana and here in Houston. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming crawfish season.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston

From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
HOUSTON, TX
PLANetizen

Gentrification in Houston’s Rapidly Changing East End

In an essay adapted from his book Place and Prosperity: How Cities Help Us To Connect And Innovate and published on Next City, William Fulton describes two approaches to development in the East End, a quickly gentrifying neighborhood in Houston, Texas. Fulton describes the area’s history as “a traditionally Hispanic...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

New Concierge Medical Practice in River Oaks Takes Personal Care to a Higher Level — What a $24,000 MD2 Membership Gets You

The sitting room of the MD2 Houston office, 2001 Kirby Drive overlooking River Oaks, where doctors have time to visit at their leisure with patients. (Photo courtesy of MD²) The Rolls-Royce of concierge medical care has finally arrived in Houston with two of the city’s leading physicians helming the practice that is not only just as luxe as the Rolls but comparatively as expensive. The cost is $24,000 annually for the first family member with an additional $12,000 for a spouse. The price tag sounds extraordinary but for those with the means, MD2 (pronounced MD squared) represents the ultimate in physician care.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston business accused of leaking chemicals illegally into storm drains, hazmat investigates

HOUSTON - A business in east Houston is being investigated by local authorities, accused of leaking unknown chemicals or oils into storm drains. "We’re conducting an environmental search warrant out at the property," said Sgt. Patrick Morrissey with the HPD Environmental Investigations Unit. "We’re going to be collecting evidence to find out what that discharge was and if it was potentially criminal in nature."
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston sees cooler weather appropriate for December at last

HOUSTON - Finally, December is starting to feel like December in Houston. A cold front finally reached the Gulf Coast on Wednesday morning bringing a big change to the warm and humid pattern that has loitered around Houston for most of December. SUGGESTED: Powerful coast-to-coast storm system reaches Houston Tuesday...
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

White Christmas In Houston? Latina Girl Is Ready For This Cold Front!

Well we could have a cold Christmas here in my city! Lows in the single digits and teens on Christmas morning? Now you know we deal with bipolar weather so if you from Htown, you are use to being hot one day and freezing the next day. Oh and yes we are use to rocking shorts on Christmas.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Big changes on the way for Houston

Big changes are on the way and we expect several cold fronts to keep the forecast interesting here for the rest of 2022. Today's main concern is severe weather which could begin by early afternoon and last off and on through overnight tonight. The highest risk will be north of Houston, then northeast by this evening. After the front passes Wednesday morning, we'll enter a chillier pattern lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s and 60s.
HOUSTON, TX
Radio Ink

Three Translators Sell for $1 Million

Broker John Saunders tells us he brokered a deal between sellers Carlos and Mary Lopez and buyer Relevant Radio for 3 FM translators in Texas for $1 million. The stations are K245CQ and K222CX in Houston owned by Carlos Lopez and K280GN in Austin owned by Mary H. Lopez. The frequencies for those three translators are 96.9 MHz and 92.3 MHz for K245CQ and K222CX and 103.9 MHz for K280GN.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

The Best Houston Holiday Activities in Downtown — City Lights Brings Eight Distinct Christmas Lands

Stroll through 100,000 LED lights at Winter Wanderland on Bagby Street. (Courtesy Central Houston) Downtown Houston has been transformed into a wonderland of holiday lights and festivities. With eight attractions spanning across Downtown from the George R. Brown Convention Center to Bagby Street, all of which are open to the public and mostly free, City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic can be a fun experience for the whole family.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

ABELINO BALLESA – Hispanic Male, 03/31/1947: Mr. Ballesa died in the 1600 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 10/31/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-4573. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/97985) MICHAEL JAMES CUPP – White Male, 07/27/1973: Mr. Cupp died...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cruiseindustrynews.com

Galveston to Explore 4th Cruise Terminal

The Port of Galveston is eyeing a fourth cruise terminal as its board gave specific direction related to Pelican Island development and cruise growth, including the nod for the port staff to explore potential development of a fourth cruise terminal at piers 16-18, according to Rodger Rees, port director and CEO.
GALVESTON, TX

